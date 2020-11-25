Black Friday 2020 PC gaming deals: the best deals you can get today

It’s Day 3 of Black Friday 2020 week, and the torrent of PC gaming deals is coming in thick and fast now, from new gaming laptop and SSD bargains to swathes of new gaming monitor deals. Thankfully, we’re here to help, as we’ve scoured the web for all the best Black Friday PC gaming deals going on right now in the UK and the US to create our own curated, RPS-approved list. From graphics cards, monitors and SSDs right through to mice, keyboards, RAM and headsets, we’ve got you covered for all your Black Friday deals needs.

Today we’ve refreshed our monitor, SSD, laptop and RAM sections, and adding in more peripherals deals taking place in the US. Don’t forget, there’s also a great RTX 3070 gaming PC deal happening in the UK right now, and our pals in the US can nab an Xbox Series X controller for $20 less than usual. Of course, there are even more PC gaming deals coming tomorrow and Black Friday itself, so make sure you keep your eyes glued to our regular updates to help you get the best prices. Without further ado, here are the best early Black Friday PC gaming deals you can get right now.

To help make browsing our massive Black Friday PC gaming deals hub that bit easier, I’ve divided all of the best early Black Friday deals into their respective component category – and you can jump straight to each one by clicking the navigation links to your right. As with previous years, Black Friday can be a great time to nab some great PC gaming deals – particularly if you’re thinking about building a new PC soon or treating yourself to a long-awaited upgrade.

Given the number of new hardware launches we’ve had this year, Black Friday 2020 could give us a motherlode of great deals. Don’t expect to get a new RTX 3080 for half price or anything (if you can even find one in stock, that is), but if you’re looking to pick up some of last year’s best gaming CPUs or best gaming headsets on the cheap, then this could be a great time to do it.

You can also find all of the deals mentioned below in our dedicated Black Friday deals hubs, which we’ll be updating regularly with new deals over the coming weeks. Here they are in full:

Black Friday graphics card deals | Black Friday gaming monitor deals | Black Friday SSD deals | Black Friday gaming headset deals | Black Friday mouse and keyboard deals | Black Friday gaming laptop deals | Black Friday CPU deals | Black Friday RAM deals

Black Friday graphics card deals

AMD Radeon RX 5500 XT deals:

Read our AMD Radeon RX 5500 XT review for more info

The RX 5500 XT is a fantastic graphics card for the money, offering brilliant 1080p performance on Medium to High settings in all of today’s biggest games. It’s been consistently better value than Nvidia’s GTX 16-series cards this year, plus you get a free copy of Godfall and the World Of Warcraft: Shadowlands expansion with it, too. Prices are okay at the moment, but we’ve yet to see a properly good deal on it.

AMD Radeon RX 5600 XT deals:

Read our AMD Radeon RX 5600 XT review for more info

The RX 5600 XT is another great buy, especially when it’s quite a bit cheaper than its equally fast rival, the RTX 2060. It doesn’t support ray tracing, but this is still a great graphics card for flawless 1080p gaming and getting 60fps+ on Medium to High settings at 1440p. Again, though, I’m hoping we’ll see some bigger deals later in the week.

Black Friday CPU deals

Intel Core i5-9600K deals:

Read our Intel Core i5-9600K review for more info.

No UK deals just yet…

$185 from Newegg (down from $200)

It may have been replaced by the Core i5-10600K, but the older 9600K is still a good little processor in its own right – particularly for its current bargain-tastic price of just $185.

Intel Core i7-9700K deals:

Read our Intel Core i7-9700K review for more info.

The Core i7-9700K remains a great processor for high-speed gaming, even if its performance is pretty much on par with Intel’s newer Core i5-10600K. It’s got a sizeable discount on it for Black Friday, but bear in mind that the not-discounted 10600K is only a fraction more at $275.

Intel Core i9-9900K deals:

Read our Intel Core i9-9900K review for more info.

The Core i9-9900K has since been replaced by the Core i9-10900K, but it’s a good alternative to the Core i7-10700K below if you want similar kinds of speed for a little bit less.

Intel Core i7-10700K deals:

The fastest member of Intel’s current 10th Gen Core i7 family, the Core i7-10700K is a powerful 8-core processor that’s great for gaming and streaming. It’s not as fast as AMD’s new Ryzen 5000 family, but it does offer considerable gains over their older Ryzen 3000 chips. It’s a decent bit cheaper than what it cost at the beginning of October, too, with UK and US prices down by around £20 / $20.

Ryzen 7 3700X deals:

Read our AMD Ryzen 7 3700X review for more info.

AMD’s brilliant Ryzen 7 3700X may have lost some of its shine since the launch of their new Ryzen 5000 family, but this is still a brilliant 8-core CPU that’s also brilliantly energy efficient. Not a huge saving compared to historic prices, but I’ll be keeping my eyes peeled for better deals later this week.

Ryzen 7 3800X deals:

Read our AMD Ryzen 7 3800X review for more info.

While not as energy efficient as the 3700X, the 3800X is also one of the few AMD Ryzen CPUs being discounted for Black Friday this year. The UK deal is actually the slightly faster XT model of the 3800X, while the US deal is the regular, non-XT model. They’re both decent discounts, but the 3700X is probably the better buy overall if you’re looking for a good value gaming CPU.

Black Friday SSD deals

UK deals:

Read our Crucial MX500 review for more info

Crucial MX500 deals:

Some fantastic deals on one of the best budget SATA drives around here, the 250GB model of Crucial’s MX500 is currently at an all-time low price, beating last year’s Black Friday price and what it cost over Prime Day. Ditto for the 1TB and 2TB models, which also have sizeable discounts. The 500GB offer is less good, dropping by just a couple of quid, and has been cheaper in the past. At this price, you’re better off with the £53 Samsung 860 Evo below.

Read our Samsung 860 Evo review for more info

Samsung 860 Evo deals:

An oldie but a goodie, the Samsung 860 Evo is our number one SATA SSD recommendation. The 500GB model is the same as what it cost over Prime Day, while the 2TB model is down to a new all-time low of £190.

Read our WD Blue 3D NAND review for more info

WD Blue 3D NAND deals:

A great budget option for those after a massive SATA SSD, the WD Blue 3D NAND is currently £50 off its usual price. It wasn’t on sale during Prime Day, but this is still the cheapest it’s ever been.

Read our WD Blue SN550 review for more info

WD Blue SN550 deals:

At £35 for 250GB, our favourite budget NVMe drive is astonishingly cheap right now. Amazon have also backed this up with one of the best prices I’ve seen on the 1TB model, at an outrageously cheap price of £80. That’s £5 cheaper than its previous Prime Day low, making it the cheapest price for this model so far. It’s also £80 over at CCL Online if Amazon sells out.

Read our Samsung 970 Evo Plus review for more info

Samsung 970 Evo Plus deals:

The Samsung 970 Evo Plus is one of the fastest NVMe SSDs you can buy right now, and at these prices, it’s a fantastic buy. The 500GB model is £4 cheaper than it was over Prime Day, while the 2TB model has an even bigger discount of £50 off its previous lowest ever price. It’s never been cheaper, making it more competitive than ever before.

WD Black SN750 deals:

The second fastest NVMe drive after Samsung’s 970 Evo Plus, the WD Black SN750 is the more upmarket brother of the Blue SN550. The 500GB model is a great buy right now, with Ebuyer’s Black Friday price beating its previous all-time low Prime Day price of £65, as is the 1TB model, which beats Amazon’s Prime Day discount by £15, making it the cheapest it’s ever been. Those after a proper Black Friday bargain would do well to consider the 2TB model, too, which beats its previous all-time low price of £300 by a whopping £85. Similarly, the 2TB Heatsink deal is another great deal at the moment, beating its Prime Day price by £65.

Intel 665p deals:

One of Ebuyer’s early bird Black Friday SSD deals, this drive is pretty cheap as 1TB NVMe SSDs go – and it hasn’t been in stock on Amazon for months. You can currently import one from Amazon US for a similar price, but if you want to get it straight from the UK, this is the place to get it from.

Read our Samsung T7 Touch review for more info

Samsung T7 deals:

All gone! Check back soon for more deals…

Samsung T7 Touch deals:

Unfortunately some great deals on the regular Samsung T7 have vanished into the void since their debut on Monday, but its fingerprint sensor-enabled T7 Touch sibling still has some strong discounts – particularly the 500GB T7 Touch, which is at a decent low of £75 right now. That’s £40 cheaper than its usual price, and £30 lower than its previous all-time low. It’s a great buy.

Read our Crucial X8 review for more info

Crucial X8 deals:

Another top class external SSD, the Crucial X8 is a great alternative to the Samsung T7. It’s not quite as diddy as the T7 and T7 Touch, but it supports the same USB 3.2 Gen 2 standard and has exceptional transfer speeds and read and write speeds, beating its Samsung rival. The 1TB model is a particularly good buy now, being £14 less than the T7, but Samsung still has the edge on value at 500GB and 2TB.

US deals:

Read our Samsung 860 Evo review for more info

Samsung 860 Evo deals:

Samsung’s 860 Evo is still the best SATA SSD you can buy right now, and both Newegg and Amazon have shaved $50 off the 1TB model. This beats its previous all-time low price during last year’s Black Friday sale over on Amazon by $10. The 2TB model is also down to a record low of $200 at the moment as well at both Amazon and Newegg.

Read our Samsung 860 Qvo review for more info

Samsung 860 Qvo deals:

Not a great deal in the grand scheme of things. The 1TB model has been $110 for a while now, and was actually down to $100 just the other week. Until a better deal comes along, you’re better off getting the 1TB 860 Evo deal above instead.

Read our Samsung 870 Qvo review for more info

Samsung 870 Qvo deals:

Not a huge deal compared to its usual prices, but if you’re looking for a fast, high capacity SATA drive, the 870 Qvo is a much better buy than its older 860 Qvo and Evo siblings, especially at 2TB.

Read our WD Blue 3D NAND review for more info

WD Blue 3D NAND deals:

A great budget alternative to the 860 Evo, Newegg’s upcoming deal on the 2TB model of this SATA drive is another pretty tasty discount. It dropped to the same price over Amazon Prime Day, giving you another chance to pick up this fantastic deal.

Read our Crucial MX500 review for more info

Crucial MX500 deals:

A pretty small deal here, but historically it’s still a pretty decent price for this excellent budget SATA SSD. Indeed, the last time it was this cheap was during last year’s Black Friday sale, where it fell to $55.

Read our Samsung 980 Pro review for more info

Samsung 980 Pro deals:

Samsung’s first PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD only came out last month, but this year’s Black Friday has brought us our first discount on it. Sure, today’s saving of $10 means it’s still the same price as a 500GB 970 Evo Plus (see below), but if you want to future-proof your PC and get a taste of what PCIe 4.0 has to offer today, this is a rare discount not to be missed.

Read our Samsung 970 Evo review for more info

Samsung 970 Evo deals:

A new all-time low for the 500GB and 1TB models of Samsung’s excellent NVMe SSD, this is a great set of prices for one of today’s best SSDs for gaming.

Read our Samsung 970 Evo Plus review for more info

Samsung 970 Evo Plus deals:

More all-time low prices for Samsung’s newer 970 Evo Plus SSD today, and in a wider variety of sizes than the original 970 Evo. It’s the best NVMe SSD you can buy for your gaming PC right now, but it’s still quite expensive compared to its also very good competition from WD. Still, at least Newegg have matched Amazon on pricing here, giving you more choice in who you buy from.

Read our WD Black SN750 review for more info

WD Black SN750 deals:

Newegg look like they’ll have the best 1TB WD Black SN750 deal this year, dropping to a new all-time low of just $116. Previously, its lowest price was $120 over on Amazon, although it’s possible Amazon may well drop prices again closer to Black Friday.

Read our Crucial P1 review for more info

Crucial P1 deals:

Crucial’s P1 SSD is a great value NVMe drive, and $180 is a great price for a whopping 2TB of storage. This deal will only be live on November 26th-27th, according to Newegg, so you’ll have to wait until then to get it as this price.

Read our WD My Passport SSD review for more info

WD My Passport SSD deals:

It may only support the slightly older USB 3.1 Gen 2 standard compared to the latest USB 3.2 Gen 2 speeds like the Samsung T7 Touch below, but the WD My Passport SSD is still a very fast (and great value) external SSD in its own right, particularly compared to Samsung’s older T5 Portable SSD.

Read our Samsung T5 review for more info

Samsung T5 deals:

Samsung’s T5 portable SSD is becoming increasingly scarce these days, but it’s still a fast external SSD for gaming, and a great budget option to the newer T7 below (although given the Black Friday prices for the T7 at the moment, you may as well spend the extra money in all fairness).

Read our Samsung T7 review for more info

Samsung T7 deals:

Both Amazon and Best Buy have got the 2TB model of Samsung’s latest external SSD for a low of $280 at the moment, which isn’t quite as good as $250 the other day, but it’s still not terrible value considering its RRP of $360. The 500GB and 1TB models match their previous low prices as well. Don’t be fooled by Amazon’s T7 Touch deals, though, as these were cheaper back in October.

Read our Crucial X8 review for more info

Crucial X8 deals:

One of my biggest complaints about the Crucial X8 at launch was that it was just a bit too expensive compared to its Samsung rivals. Happily, this year’s Black Friday deals have levelled the playing field for this excellent external SSD, making it a great alternative to Samsung’s T7 and T7 Touch with these new all-time low prices.

Black Friday gaming monitor deals

UK deals:

Specs: 27in, 2560×1440, 144Hz, IPS panel with AMD Freesync

Arguably LG’s best gaming monitor (and a Digital Foundry favourite, no less), the 27GL850 offers a great specs combo in the form of its 1440p resolution and smooth 144Hz refresh rate. It’s also one of Nvidia’s officially certified G-Sync Compatible monitors, too, making it a good choice for AMD and Nvidia graphics card owners alike. We’d argue it’s a much better buy than LG’s 27GN750 below, given it’s only another £40 at the moment, but if you like the sound of a 240Hz refresh rate, read on below.

Specs: 27in, 2560×1440, 60Hz, IPS panel with AMD Freesync

Alternatively, if you’re after a cheap 1440p monitor and aren’t fussed about getting one with a high refresh rate, LG’s 27QN600-B is a real bargain right now at just £180. It’s not an officially certified G-Sync Compatible screen, but that’s less of an issue when it only has a 60Hz refresh rate to start with. Just bear in mind it only has a fixed stand rather than a height-adjustable one.

Specs: 27in, 1920×1080, 240Hz, IPS panel with AMD Freesync

LG’s excellent 1920×1080 240Hz gaming monitor is down to just under £300 right now, knocking around £100 off its usual price. Overclockers have it for £1 more at £300 if Ebuyer’s stock runs low, but it’s still quite a bit cheaper than its 240Hz Acer rival further down this list. Like the 27GL850, this is another official G-Sync Compatible monitor, but its 1920×1080 resolution is really only best suited to playing games. If you want a monitor for work as well, we’d recommend opting for the 27GL850 above.

Specs: 27in, 1920×1080, 240Hz, IPS panel with AMD Freesync

Acer’s 1920×1080 240Hz display is down to its lowest ever price on Amazon right now. Like its HP rivals, this is another officially certified G-Sync Compatible display, so Nvidia owners will be able to take advantage of its variable refresh rate tech as well. There’s also a full-fat G-Sync version available for £390 if you want the extra assurance, but there’s really no need when the XB273GX exists. That said, its 1920×1080 resolution is really only suited to playing games at this size. If you’re looking for a monitor for work as well, you should really get one with a 1440p resolution at 27in – much like the LG above.

Specs: 27in, 1920×1080, 240Hz, VA panel with AMD Freesync

The battle for the best 240Hz gaming monitor deal is definitely on with this new deal from Currys PC World on Samsung’s excellent CRG5. This one doesn’t have a height-adjustable stand like its more expensive rivals above, but if you’re looking for the cheapest 240Hz monitor this Black Friday (and one with full G-Sync Compatible certification, too), this is going to be a tough act to beat.

Specs: 27in, 2560×1440, 144Hz, IPS panel with AMD Freesync

The Razer Raptor is one of the best gaming monitors I’ve tested all year, and so this year’s Black Friday discount of at least £170 (it cost £700 when I reviewed it in March) is most welcome. It has a fantastic panel, it’s got full G-Sync Compatible certification and exquisite cable management round the back of the stand. I’m not joking. It’s a great buy at this price, although there are cheaper 144Hz 1440p monitors available below, too.

Specs: 27in, 2560×1440, 165Hz, IPS panel with AMD Freesync

There’s probably not much need to buy this over the LG 27GL850-B above, but if you want an even higher refresh rate (plus official G-Sync Compatible status), Asus’ excellent TUF monitor is also worth considering. Its Extreme Low Motion Blur tech offers even sharper visuals when it’s combined with its variable refresh rate tech, and it also supports HDR, too.

Specs: 27in, 2560×1440, 165Hz, curved VA panel with AMD Freesync

The MSI Optix MAG272CQR is a fantastic gaming monitor, and Overclockers now have the best price after Ebuyer’s identical deal sold out. It might only be £50 cheaper than normal, but it’s an RPS favourite that’s well worth considering. It’s also £349 at Currys PC World, too.

Specs: 24in, 1920×1080, 144Hz, IPS panel with AMD Freesync

This is the smaller 24in, 144Hz model of the CRG5 above, and it’s currently £30 off its usual price, matching the HP 24x below. Its design is a lot less ‘gamery’ than the HP, and it comes with a more accurate IPS panel for better colours, but the HP has the added bonus of a height-adjustable stand. Both are official G-Sync Compatible screens, though, so it really depends what your priorities are – a flexible stand or something that won’t embarrass you in your home office.

Specs: 24in, 1920×1080, 144Hz, TN panel with AMD Freesync

This is a new all-time low price for this 144Hz HP display, making it a great alternative to the Samsung CRG5 directly above. It’s one of Nvidia’s officially certified G-Sync Compatible monitors, too, making it a great buy for AMD and Nvidia GPU owners alike.

Specs: 27in, 2560×1440, 165Hz, IPS panel with AMD Freesync

Another official G-Sync Compatible screen, the HP Omen 27i raises the resolution to 1440p and throws in an even higher 165Hz refresh rate. Even better, this is a new all-time low price for this particular model, beating its previous record of £424 over Prime Day.

Specs: 27in, 3840×2160, 144Hz, IPS panel with G-Sync Ultimate

The Acer Predator X27P is one of the fanciest gaming monitors around right now, thanks to its 4K resolution, 144Hz refresh rate, G-Sync Ultimate support and DisplayHDR 1000 certification. It’s not the cheapest it’s ever been – it was £1400 back in July, and £1359 in January, but it’s still a decent deal in the grand scheme of things, as it’s cost at least £1900 for most of the last four months.

Specs: 49in, 5120×1440, 120Hz, curved VA panel with AMD Freesync Premium Pro and DisplayHDR 1000

I’m a big fan of the Samsung CRG9, and this is by far one of the best prices I’ve ever seen for it. Normally at least £1100, this is an excellent way to get the same amount of screen real estate as two 27in, 1440p monitors. Amazon have the best deal in the UK right now, but Currys PC World and Ebuyer aren’t that far behind if you want an alternative buying option.

Specs: 35in, 3440×1440, 200Hz, curved VA panel with Nvidia G-Sync Ultimate and DisplayHDR 1000

This all-singing, all-dancing ultrawide gaming monitor is expensive, but it has everything you could possibly want from a premium gaming screen. I’ve had one of these in for testing recently and it’s stunning. Its DisplayHDR 1000 certification is spectacular, and its panel is brilliant. It’s a lot more practical than the CRG9 above, even if it is double the price (you can thank the G-Sync Ultimate tax for that). Alternatively, if you’re less fussed about HDR, one of the monitors below should fit the bill.

Specs: 35in, 3440×1440, 100Hz, curved VA panel with Nvidia G-Sync

Our current ultrawide favourite, the Acer Predator Z35p is a fantastic gaming screen. Admittedly, it was slightly cheaper last Black Friday, dropping to just £549, but this is still the cheapest it’s been ever since. It’s also cheaper than Acer’s equally wide Predator X34P, too, which is also on sale this week for £700.

Specs: 34in, 3440×1440, 120Hz, curved IPS panel with Nvidia G-Sync

Dell’s ultrawide Alienware monitor is also on sale for a new low of £829 this Black Friday, and Currys PC World actually beat Dell’s own deal on it by £1. Its sci-fi Area 51-style design won’t be to everyone’s tastes, but if you like RGB lighting and want a slightly higher refresh rate than the Acer above, then this is a good alternative.

Specs: 38in, 3840×1600, 175Hz, curved IPS panel with Nvidia G-Sync

LG’s enormous 38in ultrawide display has a higher resolution than many of its other 21:9 rivals, and a 144Hz refresh rate that can be overclocked to a massive 175Hz to boot, giving it some serious specs to rival the likes of the Asus ROG Swift PG35VQ above. The only thing it’s really lacking is similar HDR support. It meets VESA’s DisplayHDR 400 requirements, but that’s more of a token effort than anything else. Still, if you want to go big and aren’t fussed about HDR, this is a decent alternative to the PG35VQ.

US deals:

Specs: 27in, 1920×1080, 144Hz, IPS panel with AMD Freesync

It’s been pretty slim pickings for great Black Friday gaming monitor deals in the US this week, but this LG 27GN600-B is a good option for those after a cheap 144Hz display that’s also fully certified as G-Sync Compatible. Personally, we’d probably spend a bit more and get the 240Hz Samsung CRG5 below at this price, but it’s still worth considering if you’re on a really strict budget.

Specs: 27in, 1920×1080, 240Hz, curved VA panel with AMD Freesync

Thanks to the $20 off promo code 23BKFCYM25A, Samsung’s 240Hz gaming display is now a bargain-tastic $260. 240Hz monitors still command quite a premium compared to their 144Hz siblings (the Odyssey G7 below, for example, arguably gets you a bit more for your money with its higher resolution at this kind of price), but if you’re desperate for 240Hz, and the added bonus of full G-Sync Compatible certification, this is a good buy.

Specs: 32in, 2560×1440, 144Hz, curved VA panel with AMD Freesync Premium

This giant 32in Samsung monitor isn’t one of Nvidia’s officially certified G-Sync Compatible screens (yet, anyway), but at $290, this is still an fantastic price for what you’re getting: a sharp 1440p resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate display. It’s also a Freesync Premium monitor, too, which means you get the benefit of their Low Frame Rate Compensation tech to help you take advantage of Freesync in a wider frame rate range.

Specs: 27in, 2560×1440, 165Hz, curved VA panel with AMD Freesync

A 1440p monitor with a 165Hz refresh rate and DisplayHDR 400 support, this Asus TUF Gaming display is now a bargain $350. You’ll need to make use of a $40 rebate card to get this price, but it’s a great deal all the same.

Specs: 32in, 2560×1440, 240Hz, curved VA panel with AMD Freesync Premium Pro

The Samsung Odyssey G7 is quite the jump in price from its G5 sibling, but you are getting a whopping 240Hz refresh rate (still a rarity on a 1440p gaming monitor), and it’s also got full G-Sync Compatible certification as well. It also has DisplayHDR 600 support for eye-popping HDR visuals. Most people will probably be perfectly happy with the cheaper G5, but if you want to go the extra mile, its current $200 off discount is a good place to start.

Specs: 34in, 3440×1440, 120Hz, curved IPS panel with Nvidia G-Sync

One of Dell’s doorbuster Black Friday deals, this astonishingly good deal on their ultrawide Alienware AW3420DW is currently 90% claimed at time of writing, so will likely sell out by the end of today. It’s a great monitor for $830, and is currently $70 lower than what you’ll find on Amazon.

Specs: 49in, 5120×1440, 120Hz, curved VA panel with AMD Freesync Premium Pro and DisplayHDR 1000

If you’re not fussed about having a 240Hz refresh rate with the newer Odyssey G9 below, then last year’s Samsung CRG9 will do you just fine. You still get the same 5120×1440 resolution and DisplayHDR 1000 support, after all, and you’re saving yourself almost $200 in the process.

Specs: 49in, 5120×1440, 240Hz, curved VA panel with AMD Freesync Premium Pro and DisplayHDR 1000

A newer version of the excellent Samsung CRG9 I reviewed last year, the Odyssey G9 offers the same super ultrawide resolution of 5120×1440 (two 27in, 1440p monitors in one) and DisplayHDR 1000 support, but raises the refresh rate to a whopping 240Hz. You’ll need a heck of a graphics card to run games at that speed at that resolution, but if it’s anything like its predecessor, it will be a real treat of a screen. Newegg also had it for $1250 if you want the next best alternative.

Black Friday gaming mouse deals

UK deals:

Mouse specs: 16,000 DPI, 11 buttons, right-handed

Your reader-voted favourite gaming mouse of all time, the Logitech G502 Hero is a stonking gaming mouse at just £35. Not only does it have a super fast sensor, but it has loads of customisable buttons and adjustable weights to help you get the most comfortable fit. It’s a great mouse, and a proper bargain at its current price.

Mouse specs: 8000 DPI, 6 buttons, right-handed

Alternatively, if you’re after a proper bargain-tastic budget gaming mouse, look no further than the Logitech G203 Lightsync. Our current budget recommendation in our best gaming mouse rankings, this simple mouse is impeccably made for its price, and still has a smattering of RGB lighting for added flare. At just £20, it’s a great buy.

Mouse specs: 16,000 DPI, 11 buttons, ambidextrous, wireless

An oldie, but a goodie, Logitech’s wireless G903 Lightspeed is another excellent gaming mouse. It’s ambidextrous, for starters, making it a great pick for left-handed gamers, and its 140 hour battery life (or 180 hours if you turn off its RGB lighting) will keep you going for absolutely ages.

Mouse specs: 16,000 DPI, 8 buttons, ambidextrous

Logitech G Pro Wireless – £90 from Amazon UK (down from £130)

Holy smokes, we called the Logitech G Pro Wireless “the best wireless gaming mouse ever made” when we reviewed it, with the killer combination of Lightspeed Wireless tech, the Hero 16K sensor, and a shocking 80g weight. It’s ridiculously fast and agile, and look, mum, no wires! Seven thumbs up for this one, and it hasn’t been this cheap since May.

Mouse specs: 20,000 DPI, 8 buttons, right-handed

The latest version of Razer’s classic gaming mouse, the Deathadder V2 is another top-notch Black Friday bargain if the look of the G502 isn’t quite to your liking.

Mouse specs: 16,000 DPI, 8 buttons, ambidextrous

Our top recommendation for left-handed gamers, the Razer Viper is another brilliant ambidextrous gaming mouse. It’s wired, unlike the wireless Logitech G903 above, but much cheaper as a result. Again, Amazon have the best price, but Ebuyer also have it for a decent £45.

Mouse specs: 16,000 DPI, up to 19 buttons, right-handed

The brilliant do-it-all gaming mouse, the Razer Naga Trinity has effectively three gaming mice in one thanks to its detachable side panels. It’s a great mouse, and at £50, the cheapest it’s ever been.

Mouse specs: 20,000 DPI, 11 buttons, right-handed

Razer’s Basilisk V2 is another top notch gaming mouse, and a great alternative to the Logitech G502 Hero if you’re a fan of thumb rests. It doesn’t come with any weights, but you get the same number of customisable buttons and you can also change its scroll wheel resistance, too. At £38, it’s never been cheaper.

Mouse specs: 20,000 DPI, 11 buttons, right-handed, wireless

If you’d rather ditch the wires, the Basilisk is also available as a wireless mouse, and this version comes with its own special charging dock, too. Another all-time low price, this mouse would have cost you at least £120 if you’d bought it earlier in the yea (if not closer to £150), making this a pretty great bargain.

Mouse specs: 7200 DPI, 8 buttons, ambidextrous

Another ambidextrous favourite, the Asus ROG Pugio is our next best recommendation after the Razer Viper for left-handed gamers. It’s more expensive than the Viper right now, but it’s still a great value mouse that’s well worth considering.

Mouse specs: 12,000 DPI, 6 buttons, right-handed

The even lighter version of the incredible Glorious Model D, this holey, ultra lightweight gaming mouse is another RPS favourite. It might be pricier than some of the other mice on this list, but if you favour featherlight mouse movements above all else, this is a decent discount off its usual price.

Mouse specs: 18,000 DPI, 8 buttons, ambidextrous

The Sensei Ten is a another good choice for left handed players. An updated version of the SteelSeries classic Sensie, this has some new features over the original, like tilt tracking and onboard profiles. It’s good value for money at this price, and it’s the first time the Sensei Ten has been as low as £40 since July.

Mouse specs: 12,000 DPI, 7 buttons, ambidextrous

The SteelSeries Rival 600 is another slightly pricier mouse, but this is a nice discount off the regular top-end price, and it has an attractive USP. Aside from performing well as a day-to-day mouse, the Rival 600 comes with eight 4g weights that you can slot into the sides of the mouse, letting you configure the weight and balance exactly how you like. One for the customisers out there.

Mouse specs: 12,000 DPI, 6 buttons, right-handed

The SteelSeries Rival 310 is a nippy little mouse that we said “strikes the perfect balance between form and function” in our review. It’s got comfy silicone side grips that make a nice cushion for your beleaguered fingers and thumbs, a tasteful implementation of RGB, and is our best budget mouse! At £35 in SteelSeries’ own sale (sign up to the site for free to see the sale prices), the Rival 310 hasn’t been this cheap since the start of the year.

Mouse specs: 12,000 DPI, 8 buttons, ambidextrous

Left-handed pals need not be disappointed where the 310 is concerned. The excellent SteelSeries Sensei 310 is essentially an ambidextrous version of the Rival 310. It’s almost identical to the Rival 310, except it has a couple of extra programmable buttons. It, too, is just £35 direct from SteelSeries.

Mouse specs: 16,000 DPI, 7 buttons, right-handed

If you’re in the market for something a bit flashier, the Rival 710 is a premium mouse that gives you some high-tech bang for your buck. It has a built-in OLED screen that shows notifications, and a tactile alert system that you can customise to, for example, make the mouse give a little vibrate when your health is low. Fancy! This is another mouse that is pricy, but doesn’t get discounted very often, so a third off isn’t to be sneezed at.

Mouse specs: 16,000 DPI, 6 buttons, right-handed

HyperX Pulsefire FPS Pro – £27 from Amazon UK (down from £32)

A slightly fancier version of an older budget favourite, the HyperX Pulsefire Core, the FPS Pro adds in a better, faster sensor and programmable RGB lighting. It’s a solid buy at £27, even if its overall discount is quite small.

US deals:

Mouse specs: 16,000 DPI, 6 buttons, right-handed

Our top gaming mouse recommendation in our best gaming mouse rankings, the Roccat Kain 120 is a superb gaming mouse – especially at its new all-time low price of just $29. If I didn’t already have one, I’d snap this right up.

Mouse specs: 8000 DPI, 6 buttons, right-handed

A frankly ludicrous price for one of the best budget gaming mice you can buy today, it would almost be rude not to buy the Logitech G203 Lightsync when it’s this cheap. Even as a back-up mouse, this is a great buy thanks to its top notch build quality and light weight chassis.

Mouse specs: 16,000 DPI, 11 buttons, right-handed

Another deep cut for the RPS Readers’ favourite mouse of all time, this price matches its previous all-time low over Prime Day, making it another great time to pick one (or six) up on the cheap.

Mouse specs: 16,000 DPI, 11 buttons, right-handed, wireless

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Wireless – $100 from Newegg (down from $170)

Alteratively, if you’re looking to get the wireless version of RPS readers’ favourite gaming mouse for much less than usual, this is the deal for you.

Mouse specs: 6200 DPI, 7 buttons, right-handed

Another brilliant budget gaming mouse, the HyperX Pulsefire Core was my top budget gaming mouse recommendation until the Logitech G203 Lightsync came along. It’s still a great entry-level gaming mouse, though, and a proper bargain at just $25.

Mouse specs: 16,000 DPI, 6 buttons, right-handed

Razer’s entry-level wireless gaming mouse is back to its previous Prime Day price right now, with Best Buy matching Amazon’s all-time low of $40. It’s a great option if you want a budget wireless mouse that doesn’t break the bank, but if you’re not a fan of the thumb rest then get the Corsair Harpoon RGB Wireless for the same price below instead.

Mouse specs: 20,000 DPI, 8 buttons, ambidextrous

The wireless edition of the ambidextrous Razer Viper, this comes with its own dedicated charging dock for added convenience. We love the wired version, and have every confidence the wireless model will live up to the same standard.

Mouse specs: 16,000 DPI, 8 buttons, ambidextrous

Of course, if you don’t mind wires, then the wired Razer Viper is also super cheap right now, going for half price over at Best Buy.

Mouse specs: 16,000 DPI, up to 19 buttons, right-handed

Razer’s three-in-one gaming mouse is another firm favourite here at RPS, and Best Buy have matched Amazon’s Black Friday price on it. This isn’t as cheap as it was over Prime Day, mind, where it fell to $60, but we’ll be keeping our eyes peeled to see if it drops any lower later in the week.

Mouse specs: 10,000 DPI, 6 buttons, right-handed

Corsair Harpoon RGB Wireless – $40 from Best Buy (down from $50)

Only a small discount, this one, but the Corsair Harpoon RGB Wireless is still a great wireless gaming mouse for the money. It’s our number one recommendation for those after a wireless mouse on a budget, and at $40 it’s a great buy.

Mouse specs: 12,000 DPI, 7 buttons, ambidextrous

If we had one complaint about the Steelseries Rival 600, it was that it was too expensive when it first came out. Today’s half price discount rectifies that problem immediately, though, making the Rival 600 a great option if you want an ambidextrous mouse that also lets you customise its weight.

Black Friday gaming keyboard deals

UK deals:

Keyboard specs: Opto-mechanical “Clicky” switches, RGB, wrist rest

The fanciest version of Razer’s optical-mechanical Huntsman gaming keyboard, this version comes with a plush wrist rest and dedicated media keys. It’s very loud, but its optical-based keys are also super fast. It was £140 a couple of weeks ago, but this is still the cheapest it’s ever been.

Keyboard specs: Mecha-membrane switches, RGB, wrist rest

Another all-time low price, the Ornata Chroma’s mecha membrane switches combines the clicky, mechanical feel of a high-end gaming keyboard with a quieter keystrokes of a membrane model. They’re a great half-way house if you’re not sure about going full CLACK with a proper mechanical keyboard, and this one also gets you a comfy wrist rest, too.

Keyboard specs: Mechanical “Green” switches, RGB

This is the 2019 version of Razer’s classic gaming keyboard. A popular choice among many PC gamers, this model comes with Razer’s green “clicky” switches. It’s been slightly cheaper in the past – its all-time low being £72 – but considering this would have cost you closer to £90 for most of this year, this year’s Black Friday price is still a good deal overall.

Keyboard specs: Mechanical “Green” switches, RGB, digital dial

The slightly fancier version of the BlackWidow, the Elite has a multi-function digital dial and three media keys that you can programme to adjust brightness, volume or many other what have yous. They’re a particularly good edition if you do a lot of media editing. Curry’s have knocked another fiver off the previous price of £105 for the version with clicky Green switches.

Keyboard specs: Adjustable mechanical switches, OLED display, RGB

The Apex Pro is SteelSeries’ top of the line mechanical keyboard, and it’s got a decent £40 discount in SteelSeries’ own sale today (sign up to their website for free to see the sale price). This is a fancy keyboard, with adjustable switches that can customise sensibility for individual keys, and a built-in OLED display on the keyboard itself. Amazon UK have it too, if you prefer, but currently at a less tasty £180

Keyboard specs: Adjustable mechanical switches, OLED display, wrist rest

SteelSeries Apex Pro TKL – £150 from SteelSeries (down from £190)

Everything you like about the Apex Pro, but in a more compact packages if you’re short on desk space. The discount isn’t smaller though – still £40 off if you sign up for free to SteelSeries’ website.

Keyboard specs: Mechanical “Red” switches, OLED display, RGB

SteelSeries Apex 7 Red Switch – £140 from SteelSeries (down from £180)

Another of SteelSeries’ more premium keyboards, the Apex 7 comes with three switch opens for its mechanical keys, with Red being the most quiet and smooth, and therefore the most expensive. £140 is a decent price for this keyboard, which has an OLED display and magnetic wrist wrest like the Pro series, and although Amazon had its lowest low price of £95 in September, the Apex 7 hasn’t had many discounts at all over the last year. It’s also on sale on Amazon UK, mind, for £150.

Keyboard specs: Mechanical “Red” switches, OLED display, RGB

SteelSeries Apex 7 Red Switch TKL – £120 from SteelSeries (down from £150)

The TKL is, as with the Pro, the more compact version of the regular Apex 7, though it still has the mod cons of the larger keyboard. The discount here is slightly smaller too, though, at £30 saved rather than £40. Unlike the Regular Apex 7, however, the TKL isn’t on sale elsewhere (for now).

Keyboard specs: Mechanical “Red” switches, RGB

HyperX keyboards like the HyperX Alloy Core are favourites here at RPS. The Origins is a small step above the Core, and at £70 from Currys PC World it’s a nice way to get the flash of an RGB keyboard for relatively cheap.

US deals:

Keyboard specs: Mechanical Titan Tactile switches, RGB, wrist rest

The Roccat Vulcan is one of the best gaming keyboards you can buy right now, and it currently sits at the top of our recommendation list. It’s rarely on sale, too, making this year’s Black Friday discount of $50 off a great time to pick one up.

Keyboard specs: Membrane, RGB, spill-resistant

Our top pick for those after a great value membrane keyboard, the Razer Cynosa Chroma‘s responsive keys are about as close as it’s possible to get to a mechanical keyboard without going full clack or opting for a more expensive hybrid model. It’s not quite as cheap as its Prime Day low of $46, but it’s pretty darn close.

Keyboard specs: Mechanical Razer Green switches, RGB, wrist rest

Razer’s fanciest Blackwidow keyboard is $85 off at the moment, making this a great buy if you want a top notch keyboard with a plush wrist rest, a volume knob and dedicated media keys.

Keyboard specs: Membrane, RGB

We’re big fans of HyperX’s Alloy Core keyboard here at RPS, especially if you want dedicated media keys. Its membrane keys aren’t quite as mechanical-feeling as the Cynosa Chroma above, it’s still a great budget buy if you want a cheap RGB gaming keyboard.

Keyboard specs: Mechanical GL switches, RGB

The wired version of our favourite wireless gaming keyboard, the Logitech G915 Lightspeed, the G815 is one of the best gaming keyboards we’ve ever used. It’s the keyboard I’ve got on my desk at home, and its low-profile keys are wonderful to use, as is its lovely volume roller. At $50 off, this is a great price.

Keyboard specs: Mechanical GL Tactile switches, RGB, tenkeyless, wireless

Logitech G915 TKL Lightspeed Wireless – $180 from Newegg (down from $230)

Alternatively, the tenkeyless version of Logitech’s G915 Lightspeed Wireless is also on sale at the moment, receiving another $50 discount on the Tactile switch edition of this excellent compact keyboard.

Keyboard specs: Mechanical GL switches, RGB

Meanwhile, at the other end of the Logitech keyboard pool, there’s a sizeable discount on their G512 keyboard at the moment, which is down to just $50. It comes with a bevy of great features for the money, including RGB lighting, USB passthrough and an aluminium alloy chassis. Its switches are the tactile, clicky type, making them good for typing and gaming alike, too.

Keyboard specs: Mechanical Cherry MX Speed switches, RGB, wrist rest

Corsair K70 RGB MK.2 Rapidfire – $90 from Best Buy (down from $150)

For a good old-fashioned Cherry MX keyboard, Corsair’s low-profile K70 RGB MK.2 is a great choice. It has dedicated media keys, a volume roller and USB passthrough, and you also get a bundled wrist rest, too.

Black Friday gaming headset deals

UK deals:

Read our Steelseries Arctis 1 review for more info

The wireless version of Steelseries’ entry level Arctis headset, the Arctis 1 Wireless isn’t just a comfy gaming headset for PC, but its flexible set of connections mean you can also use it with everything else – including the Switch thanks to its portable USB-C dongle. Even better, this year’s Black Friday deal matches its Prime Day deal, making it a great time to get this headset for its lowest ever price.

The wired version of the excellent Steelseries Arctis 7, the Arctis 5 is one of the comfiest gaming headsets around. Prices have been a bit all over the shop this year, but this is still £15 cheaper than its previous lowest price of £90. It doesn’t quite match its previous Black Friday 2019 price of £70, but this time you also get a voucher for 40% off three months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate to help make up for it – and you’ve got plenty of choice in terms of who you buy it from, too.

Read our Steelseries Arctis Pro review for more info

You’ll need to sign up (for free) as a Steelseries member to get these two premium gaming headsets at their Black Friday deal price, but both of these deals are currently much better than what you’ll find on Amazon, or indeed anywhere else.

The stereo version of the excellent Logitech G432 (our current top gaming headset recommendation for those on a budget), the G322 delivers the same great sound and build quality as its G432 sibling, just with the extra 7.1 surround sound support. In the absence of a good G432 deal, this is the next best thing.

Read our Razer Kraken X review for more info

An ultra lightweight version of Razer’s popular Kraken headset, the Kraken X is one of the better budget gaming headsets you can buy right now – especially when it’s £15 cheaper than usual.

The Kraken wasn’t on sale over Prime Day in the UK (only in the US), so this one is a little easier to judge. Indeed, apart from a very brief dip to £47 for a week in August, the Kraken has been at least £55 ever since April. Amazon have the black version for £41, whereas Ebuyer only have it for £50, but if you’re after the cheapest price and don’t mind white or pink, these are the best deals going right now.

Razer Kraken Tournament Edition – £50 from Ebuyer (down from £100)

The Kraken Tournament has now sold out on Amazon, but Ebuyer still have Razer’s 7.1 surround sound gaming headset listed for a pretty reasonable price. On most sites, it’s been at least £70 for the past four months, making it a great time to snap one up – especially now it’s only another £10 over the regular Kraken.

HyperX Cloud Alpha S – £86 from Amazon UK (down from £120)

Another supremely comfortable gaming headset (currently on my testing bench), the HyperX Cloud Alpha S has cost at least £100 for most of this year, making its debut into double figures an event worth celebrating. This flexible 7.1 surround sound headset has never been cheaper, making this another great bargain if you want a no-nonsense gaming headset that you can use for hours on end. The older Cloud Alpha is also down to just £60 at Currys PC World, too.

Read our HyperX Cloud Flight review for more info

A new all-time low for HyperX’s very good wireless gaming headset, if only just. While it’s normally £150, there have been two periods this year where it’s dropped to £128 – back in May, and again at the end of August. Still, even if it only beats its previous record by a single pound, it’s still a good price for this wireless headset.

Read our EPOS Sennheiser GSP 600 review for more info

EPOS Sennheiser headsets are some of the most expensive gaming headsets around, but Overclockers’ early Black Friday deals have shaved over £130 off their flagship headset, as well as its accompanying amplifier which has its own dedicated DAC for superior sound quality. It’s quite a bulky headset, though, and the quality of its sound is very heavily biased toward the bass end of the spectrum, too, which may not be to everyone’s tastes.

If you’ve ever wanted to ‘feel’ your game’s audio, Razer’s HyperSense-enabeld Nari Ultimate Wireless headset is the one for you. Thanks to its haptic feedback technology, the Nari Ultimate Wireless will vibrate along with the music and sound effects. Not for everyone, but it’s certainly different.

US deals:

Read our Roccat Elo X review for more info

A discount of $10 might not seem like much here, but the Roccat Elo X is one of the best budget headsets I’ve tested all year – and it’s only just come out, too, making this a great time to get one on the cheap. It’s a brilliant-sounding headset for the money, and super comfy, too. More so, even, than my other budget favourite, the Logitech G432, which can also be had for $40 this Black Friday (see below). They’re both great headsets, so my advice would be to pick the one you like the look of most if you’re not sure which one to get.

Read our Logitech G432 review for more info

My favourite budget gaming headset, the Logitech G432 can now be snapped up for just $40, matching Best Buy’s previous early Black Friday deal on it from earlier this month. If you want to save even more money, though, then you can get the stereo model, the G322, for even less at just $30.

Read our Razer Kraken X review for more info

Razer’s ultralight gaming headset isn’t quite as low as its Prime Day record of $33, but it sure comes pretty darn close. Having cost $50 for most of the last six months, this is a good price for a budget gaming headset – although we’d argue the $40 Logitech G432 above is the better buy overall at just another $5.

Meanwhile, for just another $15, you can get Razer’s full-fat Kraken instead. This matches its previous all-time low Prime Day price of $50, making it a great time to pick it up if you missed out on it last month. Having fluctuated between $65 and $80 for much of this year, this year’s Black Friday price is the cheapest it’s been since last Black Friday.

Alternatively, the extra comfort of the Kraken Tournament Edition’s gel-infused ear cushions and extra THX sound controller may be enough to tempt you to part with another $5 this Black Friday, as this deal actually beats its Prime Day price, where it fell to $60.

Corsair HS60 Pro – $40 from Newegg (down from $70) – LIVE FROM NOV 26th

A slightly older (and wired) version of Corsair’s excellent HS70 headset, this is another great deal for those after a top notch budget gaming headset.

Read our Logitech G733 Wireless review for more info

Not a huge discount this one, but considering the G733 Wireless only came out last month, this is a welcome discount all the same. Not only is this a fantastic wireless headset, offering great sound and crystal clear voice chat thanks to its Blue Voice mic technology, but it’s also one of the comfiest headsets on the planet. It’s an RPS favourite.

While Amazon and Best Buy’s $50 discount on Razer’s HyperSense-enabled Nari Ultimate Wireless headset isn’t quite as good as the one available in the UK right now, this is still the best price we’ve seen for this model since January, where it fell to $130. Since then, it’s flip-flopped between $170 and $200, making now as good a time as any to pick one up if you’ve ever wanted to ‘feel’ your game audio vibrate against your face.

HyperX Cloud Stinger Core – $65 from Best Buy (down from $80)

The 7.1 surround sound version of HyperX’s popular wireless gaming headset, the Cloud Stinger Core has a battery life of around 17 hours and comes with both 3.5mm and USB connections so you can use it with a variety of different devices.

Black Friday RAM deals

UK deals:

Crucial Ballistix RAM deals:

Crucial Ballistix RAM RGB deals:

HyperX Fury RAM deals:

HyperX Predator RAM deals:

US deals:

Crucial Ballistix RGB deals:

HyperX FURY RAM deals:

Corsair Vengeance LPX deals:

Corsair Vengeance RGB Pro deals:

Black Friday gaming laptop deals

UK deals:

Specs: 15.6in, 1920×1080, 144Hz IPS display, AMD Ryzen 7-4800H, 16GB RAM, RTX 2060, 512GB SSD, 2.5kg

A less powerful version of the excellent Legion 7i, this Ryzen 7 and RTX 2060 combo of the Lenovo Legion 5 packs a real punch at this price, and you’d be hard-pressed to find better performance for less. Indeed, it’s a better deal than Amazon’s HP Omen 15 offer right now, which has a very similar spec for a lot more. Finally dipping under £1000, this version of the Legion 5 is one of the best Black Friday laptop deals we’ve seen so far.

Specs: 15.6in, 1920×1080, 144Hz IPS display, Intel Core i5-10300H, 8GB RAM, RTX 2060, 256GB SSD, 2.5kg

Alternatively, if you still want the power of an RTX 2060 chip for even less, then this Core i5 model of the Legion 5 is another top deal worth considering. It doesn’t have as much RAM or storage, and its processor isn’t as powerful, either, so in our eyes it’s probably worth paying the extra £70 for the model above. Still, if your budget simply won’t go higher than £900, it’s a decent buy.

Specs: 15.6in, 1920×1080, 120Hz IPS display, AMD Ryzen 5 4600H, 8GB RAM, RX 5500M, 256GB SSD, 1.8kg

Only a small discount of £30 here, but that’s still a decent price for this entry-level gaming laptop. While its 256GB SSD doesn’t leave a huge amount of room for big games, you still get a new AMD Ryzen 4000 processor and a nippy RX 5500M graphics chip for 1080p gaming. You won’t be hitting 120fps in anything but the least demanding of online shooters, but it’s a good budget buy all the same.

Specs: 15.6in, 1920×1080, 144Hz IPS display, Intel Core i7-10750H, 8GB RAM, GTX 1660 Ti, 512GB SSD, 2.3kg

This would be verging on a bad buy at its usual price, but with £200 shaved off it, this Core i7 and GTX 1660 Ti becomes much more tempting for those after a decent 1080p gaming laptop that doesn’t break into four figures. The faster Core i7 processor and larger SSD by themselves would probably be worth the extra £300 over the MSI above, but its more powerful GTX 1660 Ti graphics chip really helps to seal the deal. The £950 Lenovo Legion 5 is still a better buy overall, but this is arguably the next best option if that deal disappears. If you’ve got a bit more cash to spend, I’d also recommend looking at its £1299 RTX 2070 model, too, which keeps the same processor and display, but doubles the RAM and storage.

Specs: 13.3in, 1920×1080, 120Hz IPS display, Intel Core i7-1065G7, 16GB RAM, GTX 1650 Ti, 512GB SSD, 1.4kg

If you’re after a diddy little gaming laptop, then Razer’s Stealth 13 has a pretty sizeable discount on it right now. It only has a GTX 1650 Ti graphics chip as its disposal, so it won’t be able to play big 3D games on the highest graphics settings, but it’s still more than enough for decent frame rates in online shooters as well as 2D indie games.

Specs:, 17.3in, 1920×1080, 300Hz IPS display, Intel Core i7-10875H, 16GB RAM, RTX 2070 Max-Q, 512GB SSD, 2.7kg

If you want to pull all the stops out on your gaming laptop purchase, though, then this 300Hz Razer Blade Pro makes for a great desktop replacement – especially when it comes with a bunch of free Razer accessories as well, including the Cynosa Lite keyboard, Viper mouse and Kraken X headset (plus a Razer water bottle and face mask, because why the heck not). With a whopping £700 shaved off its usual price, this is an excellent deal.

Specs: 15.6in, 1920×1080, 300Hz IPS display, Intel Core i7-10750H, 16GB RAM, RTX 2070 Super, 1TB SSD, 2.1kg

The Acer Predator Triton 500 is one of our favourite gaming laptops, and this 300Hz, RTX 2070 Super model is down £150 right now to its lowest ever price. It’s more expensive than the larger Razer Blade Pro above, and doesn’t come with any free accessories, but it does make a few key upgrades – namely in its more powerful graphics chip and its larger SSD.

Specs: 15.6in, 1920×1080, 144Hz IPS display, Intel Core i7-10750H, 16GB RAM, RTX 2070, 1TB SSD, 2.3kg

At £200 off, this is a new all-time low price for this RTX 2070-powered laptop, and a much cheaper alternative to the Razer and Acer models listed above. That’s mostly because it only has a 144Hz refresh rate display rather than a fancy 300Hz one, but the rest of its spec is good for the money.

Specs: 15.6in, 1920×1080, 120Hz IPS display, Intel Core i7-10750H, 8GB RAM, RTX 2060, 512GB SSD, 2.3kg

Another good-value RTX 2060 notebook, the GL65 aims to do justice to its graphics hardware with a 120Hz display and the ever-popular Core i7-10750H working alongside. This appears to be the version with solid red key backlighting, not the customisable-per-key RGB version, but let’s be honest, there are far worse omissions to make.

US deals:

Specs: 15.6in, 1920×1080, 60Hz IPS display, AMD Ryzen 5 4600H, 8GB RAM, GTX 1650, 256GB SSD, 19.kg

A true bargain for Black Friday, this entry-levle HP Pavilion laptop is a right old steal at $450. It’s not the most powerful machine in the world, but you still get a brand-new AMD Ryzen 4000 processor and an Nvidia GTX 1650 graphics chip for light 1080p gaming. It’s a great set of specs at a truly great price.

Specs: 15.6in, 1920×1080, 144Hz IPS display, AMD Ryzen 7 4800H, 8GB RAM, RTX 2060, 512GB SSD, 2.2kg

Arguably one of the best Black Friday laptop deals we’ve seen so far in the US, this RTX 2060-powered Asus machine is a right steal at $800, and is probably the cheapest RTX 2060 laptop you’re likely to see all week. It only has 8GB of RAM, but the rest of its spec is excellent for the money.

Specs: 15.6in, 1920×1080, 144Hz IPS display, Intel Core i7-10750H, 16GB RAM, RTX 2070 Super, 512GB SSD + 1TB HDD, 2.3kg

There aren’t nearly as many deals – so far – for high-end gaming laptops compared to the legions of discounted mid-rangers, so $130 off this RTX 2070 Super-powered MSI laptop is a step towards filling that gap. Plenty of storage space and ample RAM mean you won’t have to worry about future upgrades as much, too.

Specs: 15.6n, 1920×1080, 144Hz IPS display, Intel Core i7-10750H, 16GB RAM, RTX 2070 Max-Q, 1TB SSD, 2.0kg

The Asus ROG Zephyrus M15 is quite loud as gaming laptops go, but this $330 discount might just be enough to make up for it. It’s rare to see an RTX 2070 Max-Q chip at this kind of price, especially with such a good processor and SSD.

How to get a good Black Friday deal

Install a price-tracker

The best way to see if you’re getting a good Black Friday deal – on Amazon, at least – is to install a price tracker extension in your web browser. I use CamelCamelCamel and Keepa for Chrome when I’m writing about deals for RPS, and they’re extremely useful to see how prices for individual products have changed over time. The former hasn’t been tracking as many Amazon products since the start of the pandemic, so you may wish to stick with Keepa (which is also available for other web browsers) instead to get the best information.

Alas, tracking prices on other websites is much harder unless you start making (and checking) your own dedicated list. However, even if you want to avoid Amazon like the plague, installing a tracker like Keepa can still be a useful tool to help you check deals elsewhere. Amazon hardware prices are usually a pretty good barometer of how much things have cost over time, for example, and Keepa lets you look back at some pretty historic pricing information, too. You can filter it to show prices from the last week, last month, the last three months, the last year, or even the entire product’s pricing history if you want the complete lowdown. As a result, you can use this information to compare with other deals you see around the web to help you get a good price – even if you don’t end up shopping at Amazon.

Follow our detailed deals coverage for all the best discounts

Myself and the wider RPS team will be keeping track of all the best Black Friday deals as we get closer to the big day, so be sure to check the RPS homepage, our dedicated Black Friday deals hub and our games and hardware deals page where we’ll be rounding up all the best discounts as they get released.