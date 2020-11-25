Best PC games New PC games 2020 Black Friday Best graphics cards Best free PC games Best Minecraft shaders for 1.16.3 Best Warzone loadout for Season 6

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War walkthrough

25th November 2020

Featured post Operators fight in Nuketown in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is the latest in Activision’s giant FPS series. We’ve been playing a whole lot of it, including the fancy pants campaign with all its branching options, as well as our classic bread-and-butter multiplayer guides. We’ve even been diving into Zombies mode, which has been an absolute treat, and unearthing special strats to help you get all the way to the later rounds.

We’ve been playing Cold War pretty much solidly since its release, so have had the chance to hop into all the modes in-depth. It’s a pretty big game though, so expect us to keep on publishing guides as we learn more about the game, and as Treyarch continue to release more and more Black Ops Cold War content. We’ve got all our guides in categories, so use our handy navigation below to find the pages you’re after.

Black Ops Cold War: Campaign

If you’re struggling with any aspects of Ronald Reagan’s Bizarre Adventure, we’ve been hard at work figuring out the mysteries which lie behind the clues. Sidequests, passcodes, and all the endings ahead!

Black Ops Cold War: Multiplayer

Here are our pages to help you figure out multiplayer, including how to use split screen and exactly what the deal is with Prestige:

Cold War: Multiplayer

Cold War: Guns

This is a big one – the best guns in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War. We’re putting together comprehensive guides on each and every weapon in the game, so check back later if your favourite isn’t here yet!

Black Ops Cold War: Zombies

If you’re having a rough time facing off against the undead, we’ve been struggling too. Over time though, life has gotten a whole lot easier, so here’s all the Zombies guides we’ve put together:

We’ll be adding more guides as we publish them.

