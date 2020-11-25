Cold War: Best Zombies loadout, weapons and field upgrades

In Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War’s Zombies mode, you have the opportunity to pick out your own gun if you fancy. I’d recommend doing this early on and upgrading it as you go, since being able to choose your own attachments is a fantastic way to maximise your salvage and loot drops. Here’s our pick for the best Zombies starting loadout and Field Upgrades.

Best Zombies starting gun in Black Ops Cold War

No more messing around then, here’s the ideal loadout you should be bringing with you into Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War’s Zombies mode. Remember – you want to have the Gallo SA12 levelled up as much as possible, so if you haven’t got all this, still use the gun. With how this game’s Prestige and progression works, you’ll receive unlocks no matter what mode you play. Here’s the best weapon loadout for Zombies:

Weapon: Gallo SA12

Optic: None

Muzzle: Flash Cone 12 Ga

Barrel: 24.8” Task Force

Body: Ember Sighting Point (or Mounted Flashlight)

(or Mounted Flashlight) Magazine: Stanag 12 Rnd Tube

Handle: None

Stock: Marathon Stock

So, we’re going with a maximised salvage and equipment drop rate in this loadout, which is massively beneficial throughout the game but especially in later rounds. The more salvage you get, the easier it is to armour up, upgrade your gun rarity, and buy killstreaks. Basically, you want as much gear as possible, and the bonuses from other attachments don’t make as much of a difference. That’s why the flashlight is here, as well as the 12-round Tube magazine to minimise reload requirements. We want speed too, so our Marathon Stock will stack really well with things like Stamin-Up to get us moving around the map faster.

You can only bring one weapon into Zombies with you, so that’ll be all for guns. However, you can try out the Mystery Box in an attempt to get a high-damage gun, or even a Ray Gun, to help you into later rounds. Remember – keep your initial gun and upgrade its rarity using salvage at the Armory (the human statue in the Particle Accelerator room) to boost its damage.

Which Field Upgrade should I choose?

There are reasons to take all of the field upgrades in Zombies, but there are two we’re going for more often than not.

Aether Shroud

Aether Shroud allows you to turn invisible for a few seconds, and when you upgrade it you’ll be able to instantly reload your weapon’s ammunition, as well as increase the time of effectiveness to eight seconds.

I’ve found this one really useful for getting out of certain jams, and it’s saved me no small number of times when zombies get me cornered. It takes a second or so to activate, but you’ll get the hang of it, and using your Aether Shroud is a LOT better than getting downed.

Ring of Fire

Ring of Fire is the other field upgrade I’ve been really enjoying. When you start camping in corners to take out loads of zombies in later rounds, this bad boy will be an absolute godsend. Using it creates a ring of fire around you which boosts your damage and deals fire damage to enemies. Make sure you upgrade it too, as it blocks enemy projectiles which is massively powerful when fighting Megatons, as well as taking ammo from your stock rather than your magazine, meaning for the 15 seconds the Ring of Fire is active you basically have no need to stop firing your shotgun.

That’s all for our best Zombies loadout and weapon guide! Of course, start rolling for the Ray Gun when money stops being an issue, as having this in your back pocket along with your Gallo SA12 will make you extremely hard for the undead to take down.

