Death Stranding is 56% off in Fanatical's Black Friday sale

As Black Friday edges ever closer, another PC game sale emerges from the fold. Fanatical have kicked off their Black Friday offers with some excellent discounts – including 56% off both Death Stranding and the new ultimate edition of Control. Fanatical’s sale boasts 5336 deals in total, which is an awful lot. But fear not, I’ve had a rummage through and picked out a few more highlights so you don’t have to go scrounging through them all yourself.

As usual, Fanatical have a cheeky Flash Sale on right now with discounted games that are only available for 24 hours. Today’s offering includes a Far Cry Bundle containing Far Cry 5 Gold Edition and Far Cry New Dawn Ultimate Edition for just £17.49 (down from £100). This offer is only available until 4pm GMT, so jump on it now if you’re interested.

Aside from the flash deals, the rest of Fanatical’s ongoing Black Friday deals last until December 1st, so there’s plenty of time to have a look through for some more good’uns. Here are some of the best deals I’ve spotted so far:

It’s worth noting that Fanatical are also giving away a free mystery Steam game when you spend over £9 (which conveniently all of these are). It’s likely just an old code they couldn’t get rid of, but hey, I wouldn’t turn my nose up to a free game.



To experience this #content, you will need to enable targeting cookies. Yes, we know. Sorry.

Manage cookie settings



So, as well as the brilliant offers on Death Stranding and Control, Fanatical also have the best deal on Doom Eternal and Star Wars: Squadrons I’ve seen yet. Over on Gamesplanet, they’ve got the rip ‘n tear shooter for £14.99, and the spaceship battler for £20.99 – still not bad prices, mind, but you’ll save even more pennies if you grab them from Fanatical.

That’s not to say Gamesplanet’s Black Friday sale (or Xmas Deals, as they’re calling it) isn’t worth a browse, though. They’ve still got some great deals on the likes of Mafia: Definitive Edition and Borderlands 3, and their sale runs all the way up to December 21st.

After all that, if you’re after some deals on indies or slightly older games, the Humble Bundle Fall Sale is the place to look. They’re also offering 45% off of their subscription service Humble Choice Premium until November 30th.