How to play solo in Call of Duty Cold War Zombies

James Law

Staff Writer

25th November 2020 / 10:57AM

Call of Duty Cold War‘s Zombies mode is, in my opinion, best played with a squad of pals, jumping into Die Maschine and wreaking havoc on the undead constantly emerging from the ground. However, sometimes I’m absolutely sick of having to run around rescuing my pals from screaming freaks, and am extremely not up for going into a game with randomers. For that, here’s how to play solo in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Zombies.

Can you play solo in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Zombies mode?

Lucky for you, there is the option to play solo in Cold War Zombies. All you have to do is follow these steps:

  • Go to the Zombies lobby main menu
  • Select ‘Die Maschine Endless
  • Scroll to the right by clicking on ‘Private’ or pressing R1
  • Scroll down to ‘Die Maschine Solo’ and select it

Congrats! Now you’re safely in the game and not having to deal with pesky teammates slowing you down and cramping your style.

Selecting ‘Private’ will also mean you don’t have to fill your team to its four play maximum. You can jump into the game with a mini squad of two or three without needing to deal with random allies.

Don’t forget how to Pack-A-Punch when you’re solo too, and if you think you’re hard enough, why not try to unlock the Cold War Zombies easter egg? I haven’t been able to do it solo yet, but you’re probably way better than me, so give it a shot.

