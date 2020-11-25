Best PC games New PC games 2020 Black Friday Best graphics cards Best free PC games Best Minecraft shaders for 1.16.3 Best Warzone loadout for Season 6

Milla Jovovich joins Monster Hunter: World in movie crossover

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

25th November 2020 / 11:14AM

A Monster Hunter World: Iceborne screenshot showing Milla Jovovich's character in the movie crossover event.

A Monster Hunter movie from the director of Resident Evil could never actually be like Monster Hunter the game… unless Capcom made the game like the movie. Which they are. They’ve announced a crossover event between Monster Hunter World: Iceborne and the upcoming movie, where we’ll get to play as Milla Jovovich’s character from the Paul W. S. Anderson flick and earn her armour for keepsies. They’ve even got Milla to voice her character in these new singleplayer quests.

The two-part Artemis “Monster Hunter” Movie Quest will arrive on December 3rd/4th and be available for a whole year. The first part will have Artemis face a Black Diablos in the Wildspire Waste, then she’ll be after a Rathalos. Completing the first quest earns her movie armour set, and the second will give a layered version to wear with any gear. You can fancy up your guild card with a new background, titles, and poses too.

See Capcom’s announcement and event page for more details.

A Monster Hunter World: Iceborne screenshot showing Milla Jovovich's character fighting a monster in the movie crossover event.

Iceborne received its supposedly final update in October, so this is a bit of a bonus. Game’s a good’un – one of the best RPGs, we say.

Debuting in December, the movie stars Jovovich as a US Army Ranger who, with her squad, tumbles through a portal into Monster Hunter’s world and joins the hunt. Hey, that’s how Geralt got into Monster Hunter.

Paul W. S. Anderson’s Resident Evil movies are trash but god help me, I’ve seen them all. They’re a sort of big-budget nonsense I’m glad exists, a blast of hilariously edgy style and hollow nonsense caked in explosions and cool poses. And I do like Milla Jovovich in action films. The world of Resident Evil is joyously wacky trash anyway, so I’m not bothered too about the movies manifesting it as a different sort of trash. And that’s why I’ll watch the Monster Hunter movie. Sorry. Look, it’s got Tony Jaa and Ron Perlman too – what am I supposed to do? I’m only human.

Who am I?

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

When not writing news, Alice may be found in the sea.

More by me

2