Samsung's 980 Pro is discounted for the first time this Black Friday

Oh yes, the Black Friday SSD deals just keep on coming today, and let’s just say this next one is a treat for folks in the US. Over on Amazon, you can currently bag yourself a brand-new 250GB Samsung 980 Pro for $80, a nice $10 off its usual price of $90. That may not seem like a huge discount, but it’s the first of its kind for this particular PCIe 4.0 drive, and for this reason alone I’d say it’s well worth considering.

The Samsung 980 Pro’s PCIe 4.0 credentials mean it’s much faster than its PCIe 3.0 predecessor, the Samsung 970 Evo Plus. As Katharine said in her review, we’re talking about a huge jump in speed. Like, as much of a performance jump from existing PCIe 3.0 drives as you get from moving from SATA to NVMe. Looking to future-proof your PC? This could very well be your best bet.

That said, do be aware that you’ll need a PCIe 4.0-compatible motherboard to make the most of its super fast read and write speeds, which at the moment are limited to AMD’s X570 and B550 chipsets. For the Intel fans out there, you’ll have to wait until next year for a PCIe 4.0 motherboard when Intel launch their 11th Gen Rocket Lake CPUs. The Samsung 980 Pro is still compatible with PCIe 3.0 motherboards, but your speeds will be throttled.

If you’re someone who also has the beefy PlayStation 5 sat at home, then it’s also likely that the Samsung 980 Pro will be a good storage expansion candidate for Sony’s new console box once they add in support for it. Sony haven’t released their list of supported PCIe 4.0 SSDs just yet, but based on its blistering fast speeds, it’s probably going to be one of the few PCIe 4.0 SSDs to make the cut. Admittedly, 250GB won’t get you much extra space over its 825GB of onboard storage, (I see you, Warzone), so you’ll probably want to wait until some of its larger capacities get discounted before taking the plunge here.

Still, if you’re after a super fast primary drive for your PC and have a PCIe 4.0 compatible motherboard, it will probably be some time before we see the 980 Pro drop this low again once Black Friday passes. It’s also a much cheaper way of getting PCIe 4.0 speeds than WD’s new Black SN850, too, which will currently set you back $150 for its entry-level 500GB model.