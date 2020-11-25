SteelSeries' Black Friday deals are much better than Amazon

Like me, a deals maniac, SteelSeries have obviously caught the Black Friday bug a wee bit early, because they’ve got some great member discounts on some of our favourite gaming mice, keyboards and headset picks – many of which beat the prices you’ll find on Amazon this week. They’re among some of the best Black Friday mouse and keyboard deals and Black Friday gaming headset deals out there, and since ‘member’ here means ‘person who has signed up to their website for free’, you should probably take a look if you’re in the market for clicky-clacks or speaky-hears.

There are some not-insignificant reductions on some of SteelSeries’ most premium hardware, including £40 off the flashy Apex Pro keyboard. Plus, one of our favourite gaming mice, the Rival 310 is down to a dealstastic £35.

The Rival 310 is a great place to start with this sale, actually. In her review, Katharine noted that it strikes “the perfect balance between form and function” and notes that it’s a great step up in build quality from the even more budget Rival 110. SteelSeries have seen fit to put the ambidextrous version, the Sensei 310, on sale, too, for an identical £35 (and actually a teensy bit less in the US at just $30). This is a great price for a high quality mouse that was already on the more budget end price-wise, and the Rivals rarely go for this little elsewhere (not since May, in fact, according to our Amazon price tracker). If your pockets are deeper, the extremely flashy Rival 710 has a great discount, too, which we’ve listed below.

If you’re in the UK, why not go matchy-matchy, like double denim for your desk, and get one of SteelSeries’ high end keyboards to boot? These all have in-built OLED displays and magnetic wrist wrests, and are at least £10-20 cheaper than Amazon’s current prices. The Pros have adjustable clacky mechanical keys, allowing you to customise their sensitivity levels on a ridiculous per-key basis, while the linear “Red” switches on the Apex 7s are smooth and quiet. The Apex 7s are also available in clacky Blues and tactile Brown switches as well if you prefer.

The UK and US deals on Steelseries’ gaming headsets aren’t quiet beating all the best prices on Amazon at the moment, but they are matching them in a lot of cases, and it’s good to have the option, isn’t it? The Arctis 5 is the wired version of the excellent SteelSeries Arctis 7, and is one of the comfiest gaming headsets around, and this is £15 down from its lowest price this year. Amazon still have the best price for those shopping in the US at the moment, with their deal for just $70, but SteelSeries take back their crown on both the Arctis Pro and Arctis 1 Wireless. The latter is matching its lowest price ever right now, and is a great entry level wireless headset with flexible connections so you can use it with more than just your PC.

Just remember to sign up to become a Steelseries member before you hit that buy button, otherwise you won’t get them at their discounted prices listed above.