This Black Friday gaming PC deal is probably the quickest way to an RTX 3070

Nvidia’s RTX 3070 vanished off the face of the planet almost as soon as it went on sale a couple of weeks ago, making it nigh-on impossible to get hold of for would-be upgraders. If you’re prepared to buy a whole new PC to get one, though, then this Black Friday deal from system builder PC Specialist may be the fastest route to getting yourself Nvidia’s new 4K monster card – and at £1299, it’s probably cheaper completely revamping an old PC, too.

I’m a big fan of PC Specialist’s custom PCs, and the Inferno R4 and Apollo R1 builds I’ve reviewed in the past have both been top notch and great value for money. Technically the deal on offer today is a fixed build from Currys PC World, but based on what it would cost to configure the same spec over on PC Specialist’s own website, you’re still saving over £250 here, as their basic Vortex spec starts at £1560.

Indeed, as well as the aforementioned RTX 3070 graphics card, you’re also getting one of Intel’s eight-core Core i7-10700 CPUs with this build (alas, not overclockable, sadly, but still very powerful), 16GB of 2400MHz RAM and plenty of storage in the form of a 512GB SSD and 2TB HDD. That’s a great set of components for £1299, and a worthy upgrade from my current £1000 RPS Rig build. Of course, you’ll still need to supply your own monitor, mouse and keyboard here, but you can find plenty of worth candidates in our big Black Friday hub if you’re short of ideas.

Personally, I’d be tempted to pair this desktop with LG’s UltraGear 27GL850-B display out of the current crop of Black Friday gaming monitor deals I’ve seen so far, which is currently down to just £339 (also at Currys PC World). That’s £100 off its usual price, and one of the better UK monitor deals available right now.

Sure, it might only have a 2560×1440 resolution as opposed to a 4K one, but the RTX 3070 should be more than capable of filling out its 144Hz refresh rate on high to max quality settings at this resolution, and it should definitely be able to hit at least 60fps with ray tracing enabled on those same quality settings, too. It’s also one of Nvidia’s officially certified G-Sync Compatible monitors, too, so you can still take advantage of its variable refresh rate tech.

Equally, if you’ve been eyeing up our recently updated list of all the best ultrawide games on PC recently, an RTX 3070 PC would be a good candidate for an ultrawide monitor, too. Naturally, these are more expensive than standard 16:9 monitors – even those on Black Friday deals – but if it were me, I’d probably go for Acer’s £610 Predator Z35p (it being my current ultrawide recommendation in our best gaming monitor list and all), but if I was feeling particularly flush and indulgent I’d also be tempted by the freshly discounted Samsung CRG9 as well, whose gorgeous 32:9, 5120×1440 display is now down to a record-low of £888 at Amazon (or £899 at Currys PC World).

If all that sounds like far too much money but you’re still interested in buying a new a pre-built PC, then I’d strongly recommend checking out Currys PC World’s other Black Friday gaming desktop deals. A lot of them are much more budget-friendly than the Vortex ST-S, with many falling under £1000. Indeed, if you’re looking for a top notch 1080p gaming PC, then my next pick would be their Ryzen 5 3600X and RX 5600 XT-powered Tornado A5X for a very agreeable £899.