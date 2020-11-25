This RTX 2070 Razer laptop deal has everything you need for a full-on desktop replacement

There have been some great Black Friday gaming laptop deals this week so far, but this new £700 off deal from Ebuyer on one of Razer’s Blade Pro 17 laptops arguably tops the lot of them, if only because the sheer number of extra goodies you get with it effectively turns it into a full-on desktop replacement. Indeed, not only are you getting a powerful Core i7 processor and RTX 2070 Max-Q graphics chip to power its fancy 300Hz display, but you also get a mouse, keyboard and headset with it. Heck, they’re even throwing in a Razer water bottle, too, presumably so you can continue salivating over how much money you saved long after it’s arrived in your home.

Truth be told, even an RTX 2070 Max-Q chip will struggle to fill out that enormous 300Hz refresh rate on max settings in a lot of today’s biggest and best games, but it should still have enough oomph to get some very smooth frame rates in less demanding titles such as your twitchy competitive shooters and the like, as well as 2D indie games. Hades at 300fps, anyone? Yes. Please.

What’s more, you’re getting Intel’s best 10th Gen Core i7 processor with this model – the octa-core Core i7-10875H – as well as a healthy 16GB of RAM (that can later be expanded up to 64GB if you feel confident in your upgrading skills) and a 512GB NVMe SSD to store your games on. Its 17.3in, 1920×1080 display and 2.75kg chassis will make it quite a hefty thing to lug about the house compared to smaller and lighter 15.6in laptops, but if you’re considering it as desktop replacement laptop then portability becomes much less of a concern here.

Indeed, once you’ve taken into account all the extra Razer peripherals you get with it, you’ll have everything you need to set up a new permanent gaming station. This includes the excellent ambidextrous Razer Viper mouse, their spill-resistant Razer Cynosa Lite membrane keyboard (which just has a single-zone RGB backlight as opposed to the multi-zone RGBs one you get on the slightly more upmarket Cynosa Chroma) and their lightweight Kraken X headset. Both the Viper and the Cynosa are some of my top recommended peripherals in our best gaming mouse and best gaming keyboard rankings, and the Kraken X is decent gaming headset for the money as well – especially when it’s free.

For comparison’s sake, Currys PC World have the same model for a massive £2299 at the moment, and Amazon don’t have it at all – presumably because they also had it for £1600 yesterday, according to my price tracker (minus those extra peripherals, of course), and it sold out instantly, making Ebuyer’s deal the best one by a long shot.

Of course, £1600 is still a lot of money to shell out on a gaming laptop, regardless of how many freebies (and water bottles) it comes with, so if you want to see what other gaming laptop deals are on offer this Black Friday, make sure to have a read of our regularly updated Black Friday gaming laptop deals deals hub for all the latest discounts.