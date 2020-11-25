WD's 1TB Blue SN550 is down to just £80 right now for Black Friday

Merry Black Friday week to all you deals fiends out there, and what a trio of Black Friday SSD deals I have got lined up for you this morning. Over on Amazon UK, the 250GB, 500GB, and 1TB versions of the excellent WD Blue SN550 have been hit with some record-breaking price cuts. The main highlight here is the 1TB model on sale for just £80 – that’s £5 cheaper than Prime Day, making it a new record low price for this capacity.

We’ve also got the 500GB model for £46, which is also a touch cheaper than its previous Prime Day price. Finally, the 250GB version is currently going for a ridiculous £35, which is £10 cheaper than its usual price. The latter in particular is a great deal if you’re looking for a small drive for Windows, as this price beats many of its slower SATA rivals as well, including the 250GB Samsung 860 Evo, which is currently down to £40.

As you may have seen from Katharine’s many posts about this drive, the WD Blue SN550 is, simply put, one of the best value NVMe SSDs you can buy today. It’s got some seriously nippy random write speeds, easily trumping similarly priced SATA drives such as the Crucial MX500 and the aforementioned Samsung 860 Evo, and its random read speeds are just as fast as WD’s pricier Black SN750 line. Heck, even the SN750 is only 10MB/s ahead of the SN550 on random write speed, but a 1TB model of that drive will set you back a much more substantial £105 this week. For such a small difference, we’d get the Blue SN550 any day of the week.

If you’ve been stuck with a HDD for a while now, then these WD Blue SN550 models are a brilliant upgrade option as there’s simply nothing better in the budget NVMe category right now. Sure, you could opt for Samsung’s pricier 970 Evo or 970 Evo Plus (which are also on sale this Black Friday), but considering the difference in price, we think you’ll be perfectly happy with the SN550 instead.

Just remember that if you’re eyeing up one of these NVMe SSDs, you’ll need a motherboard which supports them. Thankfully, most modern motherboards come with at least one M.2 slot, but be sure to check before you buy.