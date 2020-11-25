Best PC games New PC games 2020 Black Friday Best graphics cards Best free PC games Best Minecraft shaders for 1.16.3 Best Warzone loadout for Season 6

Support us
Visit our store
Now streaming live:

WD's 1TB Blue SN550 is down to just £80 right now for Black Friday

Ed Thorn

Senior Staff Writer

25th November 2020 / 11:04AM

WD's Blue SN550 resting against a keyboard.

Merry Black Friday week to all you deals fiends out there, and what a trio of Black Friday SSD deals I have got lined up for you this morning. Over on Amazon UK, the 250GB, 500GB, and 1TB versions of the excellent WD Blue SN550 have been hit with some record-breaking price cuts. The main highlight here is the 1TB model on sale for just £80 – that’s £5 cheaper than Prime Day, making it a new record low price for this capacity.

We’ve also got the 500GB model for £46, which is also a touch cheaper than its previous Prime Day price. Finally, the 250GB version is currently going for a ridiculous £35, which is £10 cheaper than its usual price. The latter in particular is a great deal if you’re looking for a small drive for Windows, as this price beats many of its slower SATA rivals as well, including the 250GB Samsung 860 Evo, which is currently down to £40.

As you may have seen from Katharine’s many posts about this drive, the WD Blue SN550 is, simply put, one of the best value NVMe SSDs you can buy today. It’s got some seriously nippy random write speeds, easily trumping similarly priced SATA drives such as the Crucial MX500 and the aforementioned Samsung 860 Evo, and its random read speeds are just as fast as WD’s pricier Black SN750 line. Heck, even the SN750 is only 10MB/s ahead of the SN550 on random write speed, but a 1TB model of that drive will set you back a much more substantial £105 this week. For such a small difference, we’d get the Blue SN550 any day of the week.

If you’ve been stuck with a HDD for a while now, then these WD Blue SN550 models are a brilliant upgrade option as there’s simply nothing better in the budget NVMe category right now. Sure, you could opt for Samsung’s pricier 970 Evo or 970 Evo Plus (which are also on sale this Black Friday), but considering the difference in price, we think you’ll be perfectly happy with the SN550 instead.

Just remember that if you’re eyeing up one of these NVMe SSDs, you’ll need a motherboard which supports them. Thankfully, most modern motherboards come with at least one M.2 slot, but be sure to check before you buy.

For more Black Friday PC gaming deals, be sure to keep an eye on our hardware deals homepage, as well as our Black Friday deals hub for all the latest prices and discounts:

Tagged with , , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Who am I?

Ed Thorn

Senior Staff Writer

Ed is fond of melt in the middle chocolate puddings and games.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Milla Jovovich joins Monster Hunter: World in movie crossover

Black Friday 2020 gaming mouse and keyboard deals: all the best early deals

The best mice and keyboard deals from around the web this Black Friday

2

How to play solo in Call of Duty Cold War Zombies

How to play solo in Zombies.

Cold War: Best Zombies loadout, weapons and field upgrades

Zombies guns and field upgrades.

Latest articles

Milla Jovovich joins Monster Hunter: World in movie crossover

Black Friday 2020 gaming mouse and keyboard deals: all the best early deals

The best mice and keyboard deals from around the web this Black Friday

2

How to play solo in Call of Duty Cold War Zombies

How to play solo in Zombies.

Cold War: Best Zombies loadout, weapons and field upgrades

Zombies guns and field upgrades.