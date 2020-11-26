This year's Black Friday VR headset deals have been pretty disappointing so far
Black Friday has often been a great time pick up one of today’s best VR headsets for less than usual, but this year’s crop of Black Friday VR headset deals have been lacklustre, to say the least.
In previous years, VR headset deals have often been dictated by the VR headset manufacturers themselves – Oculus and Vive, for example – so prices have usually been pretty uniform across all the different retailers. However, with past savings sometimes stretching up to £100 / $100 off, these fixed savings certainly aren’t to be sniffed at.
So far, though, it’s all been a bit of an underwhelming shoulder shrug. We’ve seen neither hide nor hair about any potential Oculus Quest 2 deals, for example, and there haven’t been any good deals on the outgoing Rift S, either. Instead, the Quest is still full price at £299 / $299 at time of writing, and all we’ve got so far by way of actual Black Friday VR headset deals is £100 / $100 off the Vive Cosmos, which is probably our least favourite VR headset of the lot.
There’s still a shred of hope that something might come along tomorrow, but if you’ve been specifically holding out to get a new VR headset this year, you may be disappointed.
It’s not just VR headsets are going cheap over Black Friday. For more Black Friday deals, check out our regularly updated hub pages below:
Black Friday graphics card deals | Black Friday gaming monitor deals | Black Friday SSD deals | Black Friday gaming headset deals | Black Friday mouse and keyboard deals | Black Friday gaming laptop deals | Black Friday CPU deals
The best Black Friday VR headset deals
Oculus Quest 2 deals
We haven’t heard anything about whether the Oculus Quest 2 will be getting a discount over Black Friday yet, but we’re still crossing our fingers that one will make an appearance tomorrow on Black Friday proper. Watch this space…
HTC Vive Cosmos deals
UK deals:
- HTC Vive Cosmos – £599 from Amazon UK (down from £699)
- HTC Vive Cosmos Elite – £799 from Amazon UK (down from £899)
US deals:
- HTC Vive Cosmos – $599 from Amazon US (down from $699)
- HTC Vive Cosmos Elite – $799 from Amazon US (down from $899)
HTC have knocked £100 / $100 off both their Vive Cosmos and Vive Cosmos Elite headsets for Black Friday this year, and they’re also throwing in a free copy of Half-Life: Alyx with the Elite – arguably the best VR game of 2020. However, neither Cosmos headset would be our first choice for playing Half-Life: Alyx, as we’re not big fans of them in general. Even at these discounted prices, you’ll thank yourself in the long run by saving up for the infinitely superior Valve Index, or getting a much cheaper Oculus Rift S if you can still find one.
For more Black Friday PC gaming deals, be sure to keep an eye on our hardware deals homepage, as well as our Black Friday deals hub for all the latest prices and discounts: