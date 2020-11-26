This year's Black Friday VR headset deals have been pretty disappointing so far

Black Friday has often been a great time pick up one of today’s best VR headsets for less than usual, but this year’s crop of Black Friday VR headset deals have been lacklustre, to say the least.

In previous years, VR headset deals have often been dictated by the VR headset manufacturers themselves – Oculus and Vive, for example – so prices have usually been pretty uniform across all the different retailers. However, with past savings sometimes stretching up to £100 / $100 off, these fixed savings certainly aren’t to be sniffed at.

So far, though, it’s all been a bit of an underwhelming shoulder shrug. We’ve seen neither hide nor hair about any potential Oculus Quest 2 deals, for example, and there haven’t been any good deals on the outgoing Rift S, either. Instead, the Quest is still full price at £299 / $299 at time of writing, and all we’ve got so far by way of actual Black Friday VR headset deals is £100 / $100 off the Vive Cosmos, which is probably our least favourite VR headset of the lot.

There’s still a shred of hope that something might come along tomorrow, but if you’ve been specifically holding out to get a new VR headset this year, you may be disappointed.

We haven’t heard anything about whether the Oculus Quest 2 will be getting a discount over Black Friday yet, but we’re still crossing our fingers that one will make an appearance tomorrow on Black Friday proper. Watch this space…

HTC have knocked £100 / $100 off both their Vive Cosmos and Vive Cosmos Elite headsets for Black Friday this year, and they’re also throwing in a free copy of Half-Life: Alyx with the Elite – arguably the best VR game of 2020. However, neither Cosmos headset would be our first choice for playing Half-Life: Alyx, as we’re not big fans of them in general. Even at these discounted prices, you’ll thank yourself in the long run by saving up for the infinitely superior Valve Index, or getting a much cheaper Oculus Rift S if you can still find one.