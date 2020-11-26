Best PC games New PC games 2020 Black Friday Best graphics cards Best free PC games Best Minecraft shaders for 1.16.3 Best Warzone loadout for Season 6

Support us
Visit our store
Now streaming live:

Cuphead expansion delayed into next year

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

26th November 2020 / 11:14AM

Dinner's up in a frame from a Cuphead: The Last Course cinematic.

You’ll need to wait to continue the stylish adventures of our boy Cuphead, as the developers have delayed its expansion by another year. Adding a new island and playable character, The Delicious Last Course was previously due this year but nah, Studio MDHR say the whole pandemic has thrown them off course, and they’d rather do it right than rush it out.

Studio MDHR co-founders Chad and Jared Moldenhauer explained in yesterday’s statement:

“In true Studio MDHR fashion, we aren’t content for this final chapter to be anything less than our best work. Throughout development, we’ve challenged ourselves to put everything we learned from making Cuphead into the quality of The Delicious Last Course’s animation, design, and music.

“Meeting this standard has been extremely challenging for us amid the global pandemic that has affect so many of our fellow developers. Rather than compromise on our vision in response to Covid, we’ve made the difficult decision to push back the release of The Delicious Last Course until we are confident it will delight the Cuphead community the way we feel it should.”

The Delicious Last Course was originally due in 2019, when MDHR announced it in 2018, but they later delayed it into 2020. Here we go again. When it does arrive, the expansion will add a new island with a new adventure to help Chef Saltbaker. We’ll get to play as new character Ms. Chalice, who has new moves of her own, as well as get new weapons and charms.

It’s headed to Steam, GOG, the Windows Store, and consoles. Oh, speaking of new Cuphead, an 11-episode Cuphead cartoon is coming to Netflix. Then someone else needs to make a game inspired by the Cuphead cartoon’s style, and we’ll have come full circle.

Tagged with , , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Who am I?

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

When not writing news, Alice may be found in the sea.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Wot I think: Cuphead

What's cup, doc?

112

Every PC game at Microsoft's E3 2018 conference

Trailers galore

9

Here's a peek at Netflix's Cuphead cartoon

15

Cuphead is coming to Netflix as a '30s style cartoon series

12

Latest articles

This G-Sync Compatible LG screen is definitely the standout Black Friday monitor deal so far

2

Baldur's Gate 3's next patch will make you start a new save

This Razer Deathadder V2 Black Friday deal is cheaper than Prime Day

Green Man Gaming have the best Black Friday PC game deals yet

5