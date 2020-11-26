Cuphead expansion delayed into next year

You’ll need to wait to continue the stylish adventures of our boy Cuphead, as the developers have delayed its expansion by another year. Adding a new island and playable character, The Delicious Last Course was previously due this year but nah, Studio MDHR say the whole pandemic has thrown them off course, and they’d rather do it right than rush it out.



To experience this #content, you will need to enable targeting cookies. Yes, we know. Sorry.

Manage cookie settings



Studio MDHR co-founders Chad and Jared Moldenhauer explained in yesterday’s statement:

“In true Studio MDHR fashion, we aren’t content for this final chapter to be anything less than our best work. Throughout development, we’ve challenged ourselves to put everything we learned from making Cuphead into the quality of The Delicious Last Course’s animation, design, and music. “Meeting this standard has been extremely challenging for us amid the global pandemic that has affect so many of our fellow developers. Rather than compromise on our vision in response to Covid, we’ve made the difficult decision to push back the release of The Delicious Last Course until we are confident it will delight the Cuphead community the way we feel it should.”

The Delicious Last Course was originally due in 2019, when MDHR announced it in 2018, but they later delayed it into 2020. Here we go again. When it does arrive, the expansion will add a new island with a new adventure to help Chef Saltbaker. We’ll get to play as new character Ms. Chalice, who has new moves of her own, as well as get new weapons and charms.

It’s headed to Steam, GOG, the Windows Store, and consoles. Oh, speaking of new Cuphead, an 11-episode Cuphead cartoon is coming to Netflix. Then someone else needs to make a game inspired by the Cuphead cartoon’s style, and we’ll have come full circle.