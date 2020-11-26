Green Man Gaming have the best Black Friday PC game deals yet

Watch out, watch out, there are sales about. Humble, Gamesplanet, Fanatical and Steam have all hopped aboard the autumn deals train, and what a well-priced train it is. Joining us at the next stop now is Green Man Gaming, who’ve also launched their big Black Friday sale. They have a lot of the same games on offer that we’ve seen elsewhere, but with some slightly better price points – like Doom Eternal’s Deluxe Edition for just £21 (down from £75), and Control’s Ultimate Edition for £15 (down from £35).

We’ve already seen Doom Eternal in both Fanatical’s Black Friday offers and Gamesplanet’s Xmas Deals with around 70% off of the base game. GMG steps that up a little, however, by offering 72% off Doom Eternal: Deluxe edition.



GMG’s deals blow Steam’s deals out of the water, too. Steam launched its Autumn Sale last night, but most of their sale prices are a couple of quid more expensive than those of GMG. Take one of Steam’s featured games, for example, The Sims 4. Both sites have the base game listed for 88% off, but GMG is selling loads of the game’s expansion packs – like Outdoor Retreat and Island Living – for 52% off, while Steam is a tad behind selling them at 50% off. It’s not a huge difference, to be sure, but if you’re looking to buy a few of those expansions this week, you’ll save a few bucks by grabbing them from GMG.

(A funny thing to note is that one of Steam’s other featured autumn games is Destiny 2, which, uh… has been free for ages.)

Seems GMG is the place to be then, so here are a few more of their sale highlights:

Honourable mentions include a cheeky 6% off of Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War (not bad for a two week old game), and 52% off of Sea Of Thieves: Anniversary Edition (because I think it’s great).

You’ll notice a couple more games in that list we’ve seen across other Black Friday sales as well. Fanatical’s sale has both Death Stranding and Control for 56% off, though Green Man Gaming cuts a teeny tiny bit extra off of the later, offering it at 58% off. Gamesplanet has some great discounts, too, though not so much variety – and certainly not the lowest prices.

Last but not least, we’ve seen some good offers over at Humble Bundle’s Fall Sale. Humble is usually the go-to for discounted indies, yet even they can’t match the prices at GMG. A favourite of mine is Void Bastards, which Humble will sell you for 50% off, but GMG slides right in there with a 55% discount instead (although Humble does give a portion of all sales to charity so I suppose we can let them off the 5% difference).

Green Man Gaming is the place to nab your cheap Black Friday games for now then. Their Black Friday sale ends on December 2nd, and be sure to keep an eye on their website for any new flash deals that pop up in the coming days.