Save $400 on Lenovo's superb Legion 5 gaming laptops

Earlier in the week, we highlighted a great Black Friday gaming laptop deals here in the UK for the Lenovo Legion 5, which packed an RTX 2060 graphics chip for just £950. Now, we can do the same for our pals in the US, as Walmart have some great discounts on Lenovo’s top notch gaming laptop, beating prices at both Newegg and Best Buy.

Indeed my top pick is a Core i7 and RTX 2060 model that comes with a 1TB HDD and a 256GB SSD for $1099 – a saving of $400 overall. Alternatively, you can get the same model but with a 512GB SSD for a little bit less at $999. Either way, you’re getting $400 off their usual prices, and both are great ways of getting all the best bits of the excellent Legion 7i without breaking the bank.

I was a big fan of Lenovo’s Legion 7i when I reviewed it earlier in the year, and the Legion 5 shares much of the same DNA. Its sleek, low-key design is identical to its more expensive sibling, and you get the same 15.6in, 1920×1080 IPS display, too. The latter was one of the best laptop displays I’ve ever tested on the Legion 7i, and I have every confidence that the Legion 5 will have the same rich and vibrant colours.

You’re still getting a brilliant set of components with these two Legion 5 deals as well, including one of Intel’s fastest 10th Gen Core i7 processors, the i7-10750H, 16GB of RAM and that all-important RTX 2060 graphics chip for smooth 1080p gaming and a bit of ray tracing. The only real difference between them is the amount of storage that comes with them. Personally, I think it’s worth spending the extra $100 here, as you’re getting more than double the amount of space to install your games on. Sure, the 1TB HDD isn’t going to be quite as fast a 512GB SSD, but the beauty of the $1099 model is that you still get a 256GB NVMe SSD for Windows to keep things feeling nice and zippy. It really depends on how many games you like the have installed at once.

In any case, Walmart’s price is $100 less than what you’ll find over on Newegg, who have the same 256GB SSD + 1TB HDD model for $1199. Best Buy, meanwhile, mostly only have over-priced GTX 1650 and GTX 1660 models left in their Black Friday sale, and the one RTX 2060 model they do still have in stock (the 512GB version) is an extortionate $1390, which is pretty much full price.

Having said that, I should also point out that Walmart do, in fact, have a full-fat Legion 7 in their Black Friday ranks as well, which bags you an even faster RTX 2070 Super graphics chip and a 1TB SSD for $1599. This, too, is $400 off its usual price for Black Friday, but is it worth the extra $500 on top of the Legion 5, though? I’m not so sure. Maybe, if it had an RTX 2080 Super in it, but unless you’re feeling particularly flush I’d argue that the $1099 Legion 5 is better value for money overall. Both laptops should have more than enough horsepower to hit a smooth 60fps on high to max settings at 1920×1080, after all, and the $1099 model still gets you more storage when all’s said and done.