This G-Sync Compatible LG screen is definitely the standout Black Friday monitor deal so far

There’s been a great selection of Black Friday gaming monitor deals in the UK this week, but none have been quite as tempting as LG’s UltraGear 27GL750 display, which is £100 off over at Currys PC World right now. Normally £439, this 1440p, 144Hz, G-Sync Compatible monitor is down to a record low of just £339 at the moment, making it my top Black Friday monitor recommendation of the week so far.

Now I’ll be upfront. I haven’t tested this monitor myself, but our friends at Digital Foundry list it as one of their favourite 1440p displays, and that in itself is enough of an endorsement for me. After all, not only is it one of Nvidia’s officially certified G-Sync Compatible monitors, making it a great pick for AMD and Nvidia GPU owners alike, but its top notch IPS panel is also one of the best in the business when it comes to colour accuracy, too.

The LG 27GL750 is far and away one of the cheapest monitors we’ve seen this week that gets you a 2560×1440 resolution and 144Hz refresh rate as well. The equally excellent MSI Optix MAG272CQR comes a close second at £349 over at Overclockers UK (down £50 from its usual price), but many of my other top 1440p monitor deals picks all break the £400 mark.

In truth, I’m not sure how much longer the LG deal is going to stick around at Currys PC World, as the option for home delivery has already disappeared from their website. Instead, you’ll have to hope a local store has one you can go and collect if you fancy taking the plunge – although if that doesn’t pan out either, I’d strongly recommend the aforementioned MSI as the next best alternative, as I have tested that one (and it’s very good) and it’s only another tenner on top of the LG.

Alternatively, if you’ve got space for a 32in display, then LG’s UltraGear 32GK650F is actually a smidge cheaper at £329 at the moment, and is available for home delivery. This still has a 1440p resolution and 144Hz refresh rate, but doesn’t (yet, anyway) have full and official G-Sync Compatible support. Its variable refresh rate tech will still work with Nvidia GPUs, but the experience might not be quite as stellar as the 27GL850-B.