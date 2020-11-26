Best PC games New PC games 2020 Black Friday Best graphics cards Best free PC games Best Minecraft shaders for 1.16.3 Best Warzone loadout for Season 6

This Razer Deathadder V2 Black Friday deal is cheaper than Prime Day

Katharine Castle

Hardware Editor

26th November 2020 / 12:45PM

The Black Friday Razer deals are heating up over in the US today, with their excellent Deathadder V2 mouse falling to a new all-time low of $50 at Amazon and Best Buy. That’s a saving of $20 off its usual price, and $6 less than what it cost during last month’s Prime Day bonanza. As such, if you’ve been waiting to take the plunge on Razer’s popular gaming mouse, now is definitely the time to do it.

I was a big fan of the Deathadder V2 when I reviewed it earlier this year alongside its Basilisk V2 sibling (pictured above), as it brings many of the Deathadder Elite’s top-end features to a much keener price point. It has a super sensitive 20,000 DPI sensor, for example, as well as Razer’s new optical switches for lighting fast clicks, and a sweat-resistant coating.

Even better, it only weighs a featherlight 82g, making it one of the lightest ‘big’ gaming mice I’ve tested in quite some time – perfect, say, if you prefer your mice on the chonky side of things but don’t want to feel like you’re heaving round a small dumbbell in the process.

Indeed, my only real issue with the Deathadder V2 when it first came out in January was its relatively high pricing, which has now happily been rectified by today’s Black Friday discount.

That said, even its newly discounted price still can’t match the Logitech G502 Hero, which is down a frankly ridiculous $35 over at Best Buy at the moment. An RPS reader favourite, the G502 is still probably one of the best mouse deals we’ve seen in our Black Friday mouse and keyboard deals hub so far, although the Roccat Kain 120 (my current favourite in our best gaming mouse rankings) is also down an even more incredible $30 right now as well.

Ultimately, there’s definitely no shortage of great Black Friday gaming mouse deals on at the moment, and many are arguably better value for money than the Deathadder V2. However, if you’re a keen Razer fan and are looking to replace your current Deathadder with its newer, shinier sibling, this is definitely the best time to snap one up.

For more Black Friday PC gaming deals, be sure to keep an eye on our hardware deals homepage, as well as our Black Friday deals hub for all the latest prices and discounts:

Katharine writes about all the bits that go inside your PC so you can carry on playing all those lovely games we like talking about so much. Very partial to JRPGs and the fetching of quests. She's also RPS' resident deals herald.

