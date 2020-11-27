Black Friday 2020 gaming headset deals: the best deals you can get right now

This year’s Black Friday extravaganza is finally here, bringing with it a swathe of new gaming headset deals. With so many headsets on sale, it can be difficult to know what’s good and what’s not. Thankfully, we’ve done the hard work for you and picked out our top highlights right here in one handy list. Curated and selected by us, you’ll find all the best discounts on today’s best gaming headsets right here in our best Black Friday gaming headset deals round-up.

To help make things nice and simple, I’ve separated out our Black Friday headset deals into wired and wireless headset deals, which will hopefully make it a little easier for you to find what you want as quickly as possible. Just click the links off to the side and you’ll be whisked down to the appropriate part of the page.

I’ll be updating this page with more Black Friday gaming headset deals as and when they become available, so be sure to keep this page in your bookmarks if you’re looking to pick up a bargain. We’ve also put together a separate list of all the best Razer Black Friday deals if you want to get a matching keyboard and mouse as well.

It’s not just gaming headsets that are going cheap over Black Friday, either. For more Black Friday deals, check out our regularly updated hub pages below:

Black Friday graphics card deals | Black Friday mouse and keyboard deals | Black Friday gaming laptop deals | Black Friday gaming monitor deals | Black Friday CPU deals | Black Friday SSD deals | Black Friday RAM deals

The best Black Friday gaming headset deals (UK):

The wired version of the excellent Steelseries Arctis 7, the Arctis 5 is one of the comfiest gaming headsets around. Prices have been a bit all over the shop this year, but this is still £15 cheaper than its previous lowest price of £90. It doesn’t quite match its previous Black Friday 2019 price of £70, but this time you also get a voucher for 40% off three months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate to help make up for it – and you’ve got plenty of choice in terms of who you buy it from, too.

Read our Steelseries Arctis Pro review for more info

You’ll need to sign up (for free) as a Steelseries member to get these two premium gaming headsets at their Black Friday deal price, but both of these deals are currently much better than what you’ll find on Amazon, or indeed anywhere else.

The stereo version of the excellent Logitech G432 (our current top gaming headset recommendation for those on a budget), the G322 delivers the same great sound and build quality as its G432 sibling, just with the extra 7.1 surround sound support. In the absence of a good G432 deal, this is the next best thing.

Read our Razer Kraken X review for more info

An ultra lightweight version of Razer’s popular Kraken headset, the Kraken X is one of the better budget gaming headsets you can buy right now – especially when it’s £15 cheaper than usual.

The Kraken wasn’t on sale over Prime Day in the UK (only in the US), so this one is a little easier to judge. Indeed, apart from a very brief dip to £47 for a week in August, the Kraken has been at least £55 ever since April. Amazon have the black version for £41, whereas Ebuyer only have it for £50, but if you’re after the cheapest price and don’t mind white or pink, these are the best deals going right now.

Razer Kraken Tournament Edition – £50 from Ebuyer (down from £100)

The Kraken Tournament has now sold out on Amazon, but Ebuyer still have Razer’s 7.1 surround sound gaming headset listed for a pretty reasonable price. On most sites, it’s been at least £70 for the past four months, making it a great time to snap one up – especially now it’s only another £10 over the regular Kraken.

Wireless gaming headset deals:

Read our Steelseries Arctis 7 review for more info

Our favourite wireless gaming headset is back down to £100 for Black Friday today, matching its previous lowest price over last year’s Black Friday. It looks good, sounds great, and is the comfiest headset on the planet. Plus, its handy Chat Mix slider means you can filter out screaming teenagers when you’re playing online. Bliss.

Read our Steelseries Arctis 1 review for more info

The wireless version of Steelseries’ entry level Arctis headset, the Arctis 1 Wireless isn’t just a comfy gaming headset for PC, but its flexible set of connections mean you can also use it with everything else – including the Switch thanks to its portable USB-C dongle. Even better, this year’s Black Friday deal matches its Prime Day deal, making it a great time to get this headset for its lowest ever price.

Read our HyperX Cloud Flight review for more info

HyperX Cloud Flight S – £127 from Amazon UK (down from £150)

A new all-time low for HyperX’s very good wireless gaming headset, if only just. While it’s normally £150, there have been two periods this year where it’s dropped to £128 – back in May, and again at the end of August. Still, even if it only beats its previous record by a single pound, it’s still a good price for this wireless headset.

After briefing disappearing due to low stock levels, the Razer Nari is back on the Black Friday menu at the same low price of £100. Be warned, though, it was technically cheaper over Prime Day, where it fell to £87.

The best Black Friday gaming headset deals (US):

Read our Roccat Elo X review for more info

A discount of $10 might not seem like much here, but the Roccat Elo X is one of the best budget headsets I’ve tested all year – and it’s only just come out, too, making this a great time to get one on the cheap. It’s a brilliant-sounding headset for the money, and super comfy, too. More so, even, than my other budget favourite, the Logitech G432, which can also be had for $40 this Black Friday (see below). They’re both great headsets, so my advice would be to pick the one you like the look of most if you’re not sure which one to get.

Read our Logitech G432 review for more info

My favourite budget gaming headset, the Logitech G432 can now be snapped up for just $40, matching Best Buy’s previous early Black Friday deal on it from earlier this month. If you want to save even more money, though, then you can get the stereo model, the G322, for even less at just $30.

Read our Razer Kraken X review for more info

Razer’s ultralight gaming headset isn’t quite as low as its Prime Day record of $33, but it sure comes pretty darn close. Having cost $50 for most of the last six months, this is a good price for a budget gaming headset – although we’d argue the $40 Logitech G432 above is the better buy overall at just another $5.

Meanwhile, for just another $15, you can get Razer’s full-fat Kraken instead. This matches its previous all-time low Prime Day price of $50, making it a great time to pick it up if you missed out on it last month. Having fluctuated between $65 and $80 for much of this year, this year’s Black Friday price is the cheapest it’s been since last Black Friday.

Alternatively, the extra comfort of the Kraken Tournament Edition’s gel-infused ear cushions and extra THX sound controller may be enough to tempt you to part with another $5 this Black Friday, as this deal actually beats its Prime Day price, where it fell to $60.

Read our Steelseries Arctis Pro review for more info

Steelseries’ high-end Arctis Pro gaming headset has a number of discounts this Black Friday, and you can get them direct from the headset manufacturer. You’ll need to sign up for a free account, but with savings like this, it’s definitely worth it.

Alternatively, Steelseries’ Arctis 5 headset is also on sale for a decent discount – although the same deal applies here as to the Arctis Pro. Sign up for a free account and you’ll get the full Black Friday saving.

Corsair HS60 Pro – $40 from Newegg (down from $70) – LIVE FROM NOV 26th

A slightly older (and wired) version of Corsair’s excellent HS70 headset, this is another great deal for those after a top notch budget gaming headset.

Wireless gaming headset deals:

This is the best price we’ve seen for this model in the US since January, where it fell to $130. Since then, it’s flip-flopped between $170 and $200, making now as good a time as any to pick one up if you’ve ever wanted to ‘feel’ your game audio vibrate against your face.

HyperX Cloud Stinger Core – $65 from Best Buy (down from $80)

The 7.1 surround sound version of HyperX’s popular wireless gaming headset, the Cloud Stinger Core has a battery life of around 17 hours and comes with both 3.5mm and USB connections so you can use it with a variety of different devices.

Read our Steelseries Arctis 1 review for more info

The wireless version of the budget-friendly Steelseries Arctis 1, this headset is very comfy and can be used with a wide range of devices – including the Switch if you attach its bundled USB-C dongle.

How to get the best Black Friday gaming headset deal

There are a couple of key things to consider when buying a new gaming headset. Good audio quality is obviously a given, but finding a comfortable headset is arguably even more important – after all, you’re going to be wearing this thing for several hours at a time, so it’s no good if something sounds great but ends up becoming a medieval head vice after 30 minutes. That’s why I prioritise comfort in my gaming headset reviews above all else.

The other thing is a good microphone. Again, it’s no good having a great-sounding gaming headset, but your voice descending into a crackly mess every time you want to chat to your mates when you’re playing online. Naturally, these are hard things to judge just by looking at a headset’s specs page, but if you have a read of my gaming headset reviews, then you’ll find a detailed breakdown of how it performs.