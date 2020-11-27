Black Friday 2020 RAM deals: the best DDR4 memory deals

Black Friday is well and truly underway now, and we’ve rounded up all the best DDR4 RAM deals to save you the hassle of searching for them yourself. You’ll find all kinds of sizes and speeds here, with Black Friday RAM deals spanning both the UK and the US. Regardless of whether you’re simply adding more RAM to your existing system or buying a whole new set, every RAM deal you’ll find below has the RPS seal of approval. So let’s get to it!

To help keep things nice and simple, we’ve separated out our best Black Friday RAM deal picks into UK and US deals, and you can jump straight to what’s most relevant for you by clicking the links on the right. Or you can just carry on reading the whole thing to get the full spread. You’ll also find everything you need to know about buying new RAM sticks in 2020 at the end of this article, including how much you need for gaming, what kind of speed you should be aiming for, as well as the ins and outs of RAM latency figures.

It’s not just RAM that’s going cheap over Black Friday, either. For more Black Friday deals, check out our regularly updated hub pages below:

The best Black Friday RAM deals (UK):

Crucial Ballistix RAM deals:

HyperX Fury RAM deals:

HyperX Predator RAM deals:

The best Black Friday RAM deals (US):

Corsair Vengeance LPX RAM deals:

Corsair Vengeance RGB Pro RAM deals:

Crucial Ballistix RAM deals:

Crucial Ballistix RGB RAM deals:

HyperX Fury RAM deals:

How to get a good Black Friday RAM deal:

Need some help picking the right RAM for your PC? Have a read of our handy RAM buying guide below, where we explain how much RAM you actually need to buy, as well as speeds and latency figures to watch out for. Of course, stuffing your motherboard with loads of RAM won’t necessarily get you better performance in games, but it’s still important to have enough.

What RAM do we use at RPS?

Unlike other components we cover here at RPS, we don’t actually have a list of today’s best RAM. We can, however, tell you what we use ourselves, both in our everyday PCs and various test machines, all of which come with a big thumbs up if you’re not sure what to buy. For the best budget RAM, we recommend Corsair’s Vengeance LPX RAM. The ubiquitous workhorse of the DDR4 world, it’s arguably the cheapest RAM that’s consistently reliable and fast. We’ve bought three kits for three different builds over the years, and they’ve all served with merit. Meanwhile, our best high-end RAM pick is Crucial’s Ballistix Elite, which can run at 4000MHz straight out of the box, giving it more than enough throughput to keep a PC at top speed. It’s very expensive, and you’ll need a CPU and motherboard that can support this, of course, but as long as these are relatively recent you should be fine. If it’s RGB RAM, you’re after, though, our best RGB RAM recommendation is HyperX’s Fury RGB. It’s a decent performer and unlike other over-the-top RGB RAM kits, the HyperX Fury RGB gets it just right. It has a tasteful strip across the top, adding flair without detonating your retinas and it’s open to customisation via HyperX’s NGenuity software.

Not all RAM is created equal, though, and the speed and latency of different kits can produce tangible – if slight – differences to performance, especially if you’re also using your gaming rig for more demanding design software. Fortunately, this all sounds more complicated than it actually is, and by the end of this handy guide you’ll hopefully be ready to choose your next RAM upgrade.

How much RAM do I need?

This is where it gets personal. Because games alone will only use a few gigs of RAM at most, most PCs will be just fine with 8GB in total. We’d still strongly recommend having this in the form of a 2x4GB kit, as using two sticks in a dual channel configuration doubles the bandwidth you’d get from a single channel setup, but these aren’t significantly more expensive than single 8GB sticks so it’s still a great option if you’re on a tight budget.

However, if you can afford to stretch to 16GB, you’ll have a much better chance of avoiding slowdown when running other software at the same time as your games. Streaming software or certain browsers, especially if you’ve been racking up tabs, will definitely eat into your available memory, and even if you don’t end up utilising the full 16GB (ideally in a 2x8GB configuration), it’s better to have too much than not enough. You’ll also get smoother running with video editing or CAD software, should you do a bit of creative work on the side.

Speaking of which, 32GB is good for heavy-duty multitasking, and is worth investing in if your PC needs to juggle the most intensive software – like 3D modelling suites – along with games. It might be overkill for a more focused gaming system, though, which is why you’ll often hear 16GB described as the “sweet spot” of PC memory. It’s hard to argue with that too much, but do be sure to pick an amount that suits your own specific needs.

How fast does my RAM need to be?

Like CPUs, RAM speed is measured in MHz, or how many cycles it can complete in a second. The baseline speed for DDR4 is 2,133MHz, or 2.133 billion cycles per second, which sounds like a lot – but while this is fine for basic desktop usage, games will generally benefit from a touch of extra pace.

2,400MHz is a good starting point if you want to keep things cheap, and 3,000MHz-3,200MHz RAM will better protect against bottlenecks forming if you’re close to running out of available memory. Any faster than that, and you’re entering enthusiast territory: officially, Ryzen’s top Ryzen chips support RAM speeds up to 3,200MHz, while Intel’s official support maxes out at 2,933MHz, but both can cope with overclocked RAM beyond the 5,000MHz mark. If you’re interested in extreme overclocking, be sure to check what your motherboard supports as well as the CPU.

It’s also worth remembering that because the purpose of RAM is essentially to enable the CPU, if it’s the processor that’s bottlenecking your PC – not the RAM – then higher memory speeds won’t actually help much. In other words, don’t blow your cash on the fastest, most overclockable memory if it’s better spent on a new CPU.

What is RAM latency?

The other performance indicator to watch for is latency. RAM kit specs will often include its latency figures, sometimes called “timings”, as a series of four numbers – for example, 14-16-16-31 – and the main figure to pay attention to is the first one. This is the RAM’s CAS latency, so in the same example, it would take 14 cycles to pass data to the CPU.

Lower latency naturally means faster performance, although while CAS latency can help you decide between two sets of RAM when they have the same clock speeds, it’s more likely that drastically faster speeds will outweigh lower latencies. If a 3,200MHz kits has a CAS latency of 16, it’s still going to perform better overall than a 2,400MHz kit with a CAS latency of 14, because even if it needs more cycles it can blast through them much faster.