4

Build a breathtaking Cyberpunk 2077 ray tracing PC with these Black Friday deals

All for under £900 / $1000

Katharine Castle

Hardware Editor

27th November 2020 / 9:45AM

Featured post Johnny Silverhand, the Keanu Reeves fella, in a frame from E3 2019's Cyberpunk 2077 cinematic trailer.

Black Friday hasn’t been particularly kind on the old graphics card and CPU deals front this year, but with just two weeks to go until the launch of CD Projekt Red’s Keanu Reeves RPG Cyberpunk 2077 and not a single fresh sighting of new RTX 3070 or RTX 3080 cards anywhere to be seen, the window for making any necessary PC upgrades is closing pretty fast.

But I’m here to help. While I can’t magic up one of Nvidia’s new RTX 30 GPUs or any of AMD’s hot new Ryzen 5000 chips, I can tell you how to build a PC from today’s crop of Black Friday deals that will still meet Cyberpunk 2077’s ‘High’ PC spec (that’s 1440p Ultra settings) and its minimum ray tracing requirements. And it won’t cost you an absolute fortune to get it all, either, as I’ve picked out components that cost less than £900 / $1000. So let’s jump in and see what my one-stop shopping list has to offer.

First, a quick reminder of what those Cyberpunk 2077 PC requirements actually are for “High” 1440p Ultra settings and “Medium” ray tracing at 1080p, as CD Projekt Red recently updated their system specs for the game just the other week. Here’s what we’re looking at to accomplish both goals.

Cyberpunk 2077 High PC requirements and Minimum RT spec:

CPU: Intel Core i7-4790 / AMD Ryzen 3 3200G
RAM: 12GB
GPU: Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060
VRAM: 6GB
OS: Windows 10 (64-bit)
Storage: 70GB SSD

This is what I’ve based my Cyberpunk 2077 PC builds on, and you’ll find one for those of you shopping in the UK and another for our friends in the US. At time of writing, my UK build comes to a total of £835, while the US one comes in at $978.

I should note, I’ve only costed the desktop itself here, so you’ll still need to factor in a monitor and any peripherals if you don’t have them already – although there’s certainly no shortage of choice on this front if you have a look at our Black Friday gaming monitor deals, Black Friday gaming headset deals, and Black Friday mouse and keyboard deals hubs.

It being Black Friday, it’s highly possible that some of these deals may well disappear as the day goes on, but I’ll do my best to refresh them should anything go out of stock. Alternatively, if you don’t want the hassle of building your own PC and want an even more powerful desktop for Cyberpunk 2077 ray tracing goodness, this RTX 3070 PC from Currys PC World is still on stock for a very agreeable £1299, and will get you a much more powerful set of components that’s definitely worth (in my eyes, at least) the extra money.

Without further ado then, here is my Cyberpunk 2077 PC build recommendations for Ultra 1440p settings and Medium, 1080p ray tracing.

Build a Cyberpunk 2077 Black Friday PC (UK)

This year hasn’t been kind to CPU deals hunters, but the Ryzen 5 3600X is about the only CPU worth its salt that’s actually still in stock right now. This isn’t technically on a Black Friday deal as such, but it’s a fiver cheaper than what you’ll find over at Amazon. It also comes with its own very good cooler in the box, so we don’t need to factor in an expensive tower fan or AIO cooler. If you fancy bumping it up to a Ryzen 7 3700X, on the other hand, CCL have it for £290.

All right, I’ll admit, you’ll need to make use of MSI’s current cash-back offer to get this motherboard at its listed price, but hear me out. Sure, there are cheaper B450 boards you can buy right now – including this £55 MSI B450M Pro-M2 MAX board – BUT, only MSI’s B550 boards come with a free copy of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla – which, once you take the value of the game into account, actually works out at pretty much the same price. And you get another game to show off your brand-new PC with in process. Bargain.

While not technically the cheapest RAM deal this Black Friday, this Corsair Vengeance LPX kit is definitely one of the best value for money. I was contemplating listing a £49 Crucial Ballistix kit here, but its slower clock speeds of 2400MHz just wasn’t worth the saving of £10. Instead, I decided to splash out a bit here and go with an old favourite. Corsair’s Vengeance LPX RAM may not be very flashy, but good golly it’s excellent value.

This card is currently only available to pre-order, I should note, but it’s by far the cheapest and most reasonable RTX 2060 GPU I can find in the UK right now. Amazon have an Asus Dual Evo model that’s available within 4-5 days, but you’ll have to pay quite a bit more for the privilege – £370 at time of writing, which is around £35 more than what it’s cost for the last three months. It’s not ideal, but then neither is the current GPU situation generally.

Samsung’s 500GB 860 Evo remains the best SATA SSD you can buy today, and its Black Friday price of £53 is the lowest this particular capacity has ever been, matching its previous all-time low over this year’s Prime Day. Normally it would cost you around £63, although it’s veered closer to £70 for much of the last six months. Alternatively, if you want to save even more money, the 250GB version of WD’s Blue SN550 SSD is also down to a record-low of just £35 right now.

Not a massive saving here, but 600W should be more than enough to cater for the components listed above, and it’s a semi-modular PSU, too, for easier cable management. It’s got an 80 Plus Bronze energy efficiency rating as well, which is something you always want to look out for when buying a PSU.

I have a variation of this mid-tower ATX case and it’s served me extremely well over the last few years. Mine doesn’t have a tempered glass window, but it’s simple, elegant and very easy to build in. It comes with two fans (one at the front and one at the back), but still affords plenty of room for 240mm radiators on the top and 360mm coolers at the front should you feel the need to add more fans at a later date. It also has four SSD mounts on the back, and two HDD bays.

Artwork of V sitting in a metro car in Cyberpunk 2077

Build a Cyberpunk 2077 Black Friday PC (US)

I’ve had to opt for the more powerful Ryzen 7 3700X in my US Cyberpunk 2077 build, as the Ryzen 5 3600X is currently rarer than hen’s teeth. You’ll need to make use of Newegg’s current promo code to get it for $280, so make sure to enter BFRDAY79 when you get to checkout. In any case, this CPU also comes with its own cooler, which is another plus point for keeping costs down.

I’ve gone for another B550 board again here, if only to give us more leeway for future upgrades. B550 already supports AMD’s newer Ryzen 5000 series, you see, whereas cheaper B450 boards will almost certainly require a BIOS update if you decide to upgrade in the future, which not all board manufacturers have guaranteed they’ll be providing. Alas, it doesn’t look like this MSI board gets the same free Assassin’s Creed Valhalla deal as we do in the UK, but this is still a reasonably priced board that provides all the necessary features for a modern PC.

Ah, some classic Corsair Vengeance LPX RAM. You seriously can’t go wrong with this budget-friendly RAM kit, and especially when it’s clocked at a very nippy 3200MHz. Don’t be put off by the “Intel” stuff in its product name. This RAM kit works just as well with AMD CPUs as it does Intel ones.

Once again, this is one of the only reasonably priced RTX 2060 cards available right now, although it is on back-order. At time of writing, though, this MSI GPU is probably the best we’re going to get on the RTX 2060 front, although I will of course do my best to find a cheaper alternative if one presents itself. If it does go out of stock, don’t go and buy another RTX card just for the sake of it. Just wait. I promise it will be worth it.

Just like its counterpart in the UK, the 500GB Samsung 860 Evo is also down to a new record low of $54 right now, making it a great choice as our primary storage drive here. As mentioned above, this a great SATA SSD, and a fine foundation for any modern gaming PC.

Slightly less powerful than the PSU I picked for my UK build, but it still meets Nvidia’s recommended PSu requirements for the RTX 2060. Plus, it’s still semi-modular, and it’s also got that all-important 80 Plus Bronze rating for energy efficiency. I’ve had several Corsair PSUs over the years, and they’ve all been brilliant.

PC cases are highly personal parts of any PC build, but this clean, simple black design from Cooler Master should probably fit the bill for most people. Not very cyber, or punk for that matter, I’ll admit, but there’s certainly plenty of choice if you want something a bit flashier.

For more Black Friday PC gaming deals, be sure to keep an eye on our hardware deals homepage, as well as our Black Friday deals hub for all the latest prices and discounts:

Katharine Castle

Hardware Editor

Katharine writes about all the bits that go inside your PC so you can carry on playing all those lovely games we like talking about so much. Very partial to JRPGs and the fetching of quests. She's also RPS' resident deals herald.

