Get the Oculus Quest 2 with a $15 voucher from Newegg

I already own three VR headsets and yet I still find myself considering a fourth. That’s because of the standalone Oculus Quest 2, which ditches the heavy cables of the Vive and Index and allows you to roam in VR without fear of getting tangled. I’ve been keeping an eye for deals on the headset over Black Friday and the best I can find is $299 at Newegg with a $15 gift card.

That’s not much of a discount on the headset itself, but the extra $15 gift card can be put to good use. For one, it’ll cover most of the price of a high-speed USB cable, which is what you need to utilise Oculus Link and plug your Quest 2 into your PC. It might seem daft to immediately recommend you tether a standalone VR headset, but hooking it up will let you play prettier games, games that aren’t available on Oculus’s own store, and it’ll still be lighter and less constrained headset than most of its competitors.

Even without a deep discount, $299 for a standalone VR headset still feels like a steal. I love my Valve Index but struggle to recommend it to anyone because of the £919 / $999 price, but there are more than enough great VR games to justify grabbing a Quest 2 for about the price of one of the new consoles.

We’ve got a roundup of other Black Friday VR headset deals, if you’re in the market for a beefier headset than the Quest 2. Be warned, though: there’s not many discounts this year, with the only other one so far being on the fairly rubbish Vive Cosmos and Cosmos Elite.