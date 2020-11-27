GOG's Black Friday game sale has big discounts on old favourites

It’s finally the end of the week, which means it’s Black Friday for real. Rather than kick off a sale earlier in the week like so many others, GOG are clearly taking the whole event much more seriously, dropping their big Black Friday deals today. I respect it. While they don’t have too many new games on offer, they have got a load of old favourites like Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice and the Batman: Arkham Asylum series for up to 80% off.

GOG’s Black Friday sale isn’t quite as big and new as previous sales we’ve seen from the likes of Fanatical and Gamesplanet, but there are plenty of older games you might be missing from your backlog that are worth picking up. The Batman: Arkham Asylum games are all on offer at 75% off, and you can get up to 75% off the Bridge Constructor series, too.

Most of GOG’s Black Friday deals will be available until December 1st, though there are a few flash deals that will disappear a little sooner – here’s a few you don’t want to miss:

Some of the best game deals we’ve seen so far have been offered by Green Man Gaming, but GOG has managed to blow a few of those out of the water. Pillars Of Eternity: Definitive Edition, for example, is only 56% off on Green Man, so you’re saving a massive 29% if you go with GOG instead. Age Of Wonders: Planetfall is a bit cheaper on GOG too, sitting at 75% off as opposed to Green Man’s 70%.



GOG is also one step ahead of Steam’s autumn sale, offering Hellblade for 80% off, versus Steam’s 75%. Better yet, it’s worth remembering GOG’s games are all DRM free, so you don’t even need to have an online connection to play them like you would with Valve’s launcher.

All in all, GOG actually has some of the best prices we’ve seen so far. It falls a little short with its slightly smaller selection of games and lack of new titles, but it’s certainly worth a look if you’re after some decent oldies. For the same reason, I’d recommend taking a gander at the Humble Fall Sale, too. Lots of older games and indie gems that are well worth picking up.