Grab a 2TB Crucial MX500 SSD for a new low of $180

Amazon have chopped $50 off the 2TB model of the excellent Crucial MX500 SSD in one of today’s first US Black Friday lightning deals. Not only does this beat its previous Prime Day price of $184, but it’s also the cheapest it’s ever been – and much better value than almost every other 2TB SATA deal we’ve seen so far.

Naturally, Amazon’s lightning deals don’t tend to stick around for very long, so you’ll need to act fast to get it at this new all-time low price. The deal is 18% claimed at time of writing, so you should still have a bit of time to chuck one in your shopping basket – although how long it will stick around for is anyone’s guess.

The Crucial MX500 is a great value SATA SSD in our books, and one of our favourite drives for those on a budget. Naturally, at $180, this 2TB capacity hardly counts as budget in the grand scheme of things, but compare it to some of the other 2TB SATA drives in our Black Friday SSD deals hub and it’s still pretty keenly priced. A 2TB Samsung 860 Evo, for example, will currently set you back another $20, with both Amazon and Newegg selling it for $200 apiece, and even a 2TB Samsung 870 Qvo is currently $200 at Amazon as well.

In fact, the only other SATA drive that matches the Crucial MX500 on price at the moment is the WD Blue 3D NAND, which is also down to $180 at Newegg today. In our testing, the MX500 is quite a bit faster than the Blue 3D NAND when it comes to read and write speeds, so we’d definitely recommend getting the former while they’re both the same price. However, the WD Blue 3D NAND is still a good drive in its own right, and will definitely be the next best thing to get once the Crucial MX500 deal runs out.

