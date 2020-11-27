Mystery Steam Reviews is all PlayStation and Xbox this week

Every Monday, on The PC Gaming Weekspot, Colm and Matthew test each other’s game knowledge in a weekly quiz called Mystery Steam Reviews. You can probably guess the format of the quiz but if not: we read out Steam reviews and guess the game they’re about.

In the past couple of weeks, the internet has been full of Smart Delivery-this and DualSense-that. No one can escape the buzz surrounding the launch of the two new video game boxes.

That’s why this week’s Mystery Steam Reviews — a quiz segment on a weekly video podcast called The PC Gaming Weekspot — revolves around all things PlayStation and Xbox.

If you can’t beat ’em, join ’em!

So, what we’ve decided to do is focus on games that originally launched on consoles and then came to PC later. While that’s rarer these days, there are plenty to choose from if you go back as far as the PS2 and original Xbox era.

Again, you’ll be overjoyed to hear that everyone read the brief and stuck to the rules. It’s mostly cordial this week, actually. Mostly. There’s one bit near the end that I’d argue is quite unsportsmanlike…



If you’re new around these parts, you can see a full breakdown of the Mystery Steam Reviews Rule Bible™ below. Let us know how many answers you got right in the comments. Also, while you’re there, let us know what series or genre or theme you’d like to see next on MSR!

If you like this, then you may very well enjoy this week’s episode of The PC Gaming Weekspot. We chatted about IO Interactive’s Project 007 announcement, Matthew spoke about his time with the PS5 controller and the potential it has for PC players, and we discussed The Game Awards 2020 nominees and Geoff Keighley’s awards show as an awards show.

