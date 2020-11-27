Samsung's 240Hz Odyssey G7 monitor returns for another epic Black Friday deal

The Samsung Odyssey G7 was one of the standout Prime Day deals in the UK last month, but this incredible 2560×1440, 240Hz gaming screen has returned for another round of Black Friday deals goodness. Now down to just £430 for the 27in model and £500 for its larger 32in sibling, these savings of £120 and £130 apiece aren’t to be missed if you’re after one of the best Black Friday gaming monitor deals of the year.

Simply put, these are both pretty great prices for 240Hz, 1440p monitors, especially when they match their previous Prime Day lows. It’s rare to see a 240Hz refresh rate on a 1440p monitor, as until recently you would have had to have settled for a 1920×1080 resolution if you wanted to play games at a maximum of 240fps. We are starting to see more 240Hz, 1440p monitors make their way to shop shelves, but they’re still few and far between, not to mention a heck of a lot more expensive.

Sure, you’ll need one hell of a graphics card to hit 240Hz at 2560×1440 on High quality settings, but if you ever wanted to buy a monitor that gave you plenty of room to grow, this is definitely the screen for the job. Even better, thanks to its VESA DisplayHDR 600 certification, its curved VA panel will also be bright enough to provide a decent HDR experience, too. And if all that wasn’t enough, it’s also one of Nvidia’s officially certified G-Sync Compatible monitors, too.

I should also point out that the super ultrawide Samsung Odyssey G9 is also down a new record low for Black Friday, with savings of £200 to be had on this enormous 49in, 5120×1440, 32:9 display. Normally £1280, the 240Hz successor to the brilliantly bonkers Samsung CRG9 can now be had for £1080. I’m half tempted myself, if I’m honest.

Just like the Odyssey G7s, you’ll need an enormously powerful graphics card to play games at 240Hz at its resolution of 5120×1440, and I’d probably recommend having at least an RTX 2070 Super or RTX 2080 Super already at the very minimum. Still, games sure do look pretty at 32:9, and you can see for yourself exactly what treats are in store for you over in my best ultrawide PC games list.

Then again, if you’re not fussed about that 240Hz refresh rate, then I’m honour-bound to remind you that the aforementioned CRG9 is also on sale at the moment for an even more tempting £888 at Amazon UK (down from £1100), or £899 from Currys PC World if you fancy the extra option. It’s a wonderfully indulgent monitor if you’ve got the space for it. Otherwise, I’d hop on one of those Odyssey G7s before they vanish.