The brilliant SteelSeries Arctis 7 is back down to £100 for Black Friday

The excellent and RPS-approved wireless gaming headset, the Steelseries Arctis 7, is always one of the most hotly sought after items during Black Friday and finally this year’s deal has arrived. It’s been stuck at a very stubborn £159 for the last six months or so, according to my price tracker, but now it’s finally fallen to a much more agreeable £100. Both the black and white versions are on sale, too, matching their previous Black Friday prices from last year.

All right, technically the black model was £99 at Amazon last year, not £100, but what’s a difference of a pound when this is one of the best and comfiest wireless gaming headsets you can buy today? As a chronic sufferer of the dreaded headset head-pinch, the Arctis 7 is one of the select few headsets I can actually wear for more than a couple of hours, as its lightweight ski-goggle design puts hardly any tension on the top of my head. It sounds fantastic, too, and I’m a big fan of its little Chat Mix slider, which lets you filter out screaming teenagers when playing online (or indeed silence the music so you can focus solely on chat, you monster). Indeed, I’d definitely be tempted to snap one up at this price if I didn’t already have one.

If you’d rather not shop at Amazon, then you can also get it for just a smidge more direct from Steelseries. Like many of their other Black Friday deals this week, you’ll need to sign up for a free account to get the Arctis 7 (and any other Steelseries bits you might fancy) at its Black Friday price of £103, but it takes all of two minutes to do and almost matches what you’ll pay at Amazon.

Alas, it doesn’t seem to have gone on sale in the US just yet (either on Amazon or Steelseries), but I’ll be keeping my eyes peeled later in the day to see if it drops in price.

