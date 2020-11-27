You can save 15% on this RTX 3080 Alienware Aurora desktop

As you may have noticed, graphics card deals are pretty few and far between this Black Friday, and there simply haven’t been any RTX 3080 cards in stock to even try and buy one at their usual price. At least not on their own, anyway. If you’ve got deep pockets and have been thinking about upgrading your entire PC to, say, play Cyberpunk 2077 with maximum ray tracing settings, then it may be quicker, easier and cheaper to simply buy a whole new PC – and if it’s an RTX 3080 you’re after, Dell are currently shaving 15% off some of their pre-built Alienware Aurora desktops for Black Friday.

There are two RTX 3080 Auroras on sale today. One is Intel flavoured while the other is AMD, but it’s the former that’s arguably the better deal, as it’s just a fraction cheaper than its Ryzen rival. All you have to do to get the 15% discount is enter the promo code AW15 at checkout, otherwise you won’t get any discounts at all. And no one wants that.

You won’t get it straight away, mind, as Dell are currently estimating between 33-35 business days before it will get shipped. This means you’ll sail past Cyberpunk 2077’s release date on December 10th, but could be a nice New Year treat if you don’t mind waiting.

Focusing on the Intel build, this gets you an Intel Core i7-10700KF processor, 32GB of RAM clocked at a nippy 3200MHz, a 1TB NVMe SSD and that aforementioned RTX 3080 graphics card. You can opt to spend a bit more about get Intel’s even fancier Core i9-10900F or 10900KF if you prefer, and I’d also recommend opting for additional 1TB HDD option (so you get a 1TB SSD and 1TB HDD), as that’s just another £40. The Ryzen version is effectively identical, but of course comes with an AMD Ryzen 9 3900X CPU instead of an Intel one.

While I haven’t tested Alienware’s latest Aurora desktops, I did review one of their older Aurora models (their titchy RTX 2080 Ti Aurora R8) last year. That version’s performance was a little hampered by its compact size, but these newer Auroras are much larger thanks to their 33.8 litre chassis as opposed to a volume of just 28 litres. As a result, I’d expect much better airflow and thermal temperatures in these new RTX 30 models, although do have a read of some reviews if you can before taking the plunge.

If two grand is beyond your price range, then there are also a couple of RTX 3070 Auroras with 15% off, too. Just use the same AW15 code at checkout again. Personally, though, unless you really like the look of Dell’s sci-fi-infused PC, I’d recommend opting for the RTX 3070 desktop I recommended the other day over at Currys PC World. At £1299, this is much cheaper than either Aurora desktop listed below, and gets you a very similar set of components for a lot less.

With the Intel Aurora, you still get an Intel Core i7-10700F with the Intel-based Aurora, for example (which is the same as the Core i7-10700 in the Currys PC, just without any onboard integrated graphics), as well as 16GB of RAM (albeit clocked at a slightly faster 2933MHz versus 2400MHz) and a 512GB SSD. The AMD model, meanwhile, swaps the Core i7 for a Ryzen 9 3900X again, but I’d still opt for the Intel version if I had to choose between them.

Alas, it doesn’t look as though there are any equivalent RTX 30-series Aurora desktops available for our friends in the US just yet, although I’ll be keeping my eyes peeled over the weekend to see if any crop up on the other side of the pond.