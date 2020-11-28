Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2020 gaming monitor deals: the best 144Hz, 240Hz and ultrawide deals

Black Friday is done for another year, but Cyber Monday will bring us one last round of great gaming monitor deals. A lot of the best Black Friday gaming monitor deals are now over, including the brilliant Samsung Odyssey G7 deal, but there are still plenty of bargains still available across all monitor types, including G-Sync Compatible monitors, 144Hz and 240Hz screens and ultrawide monitor deals. So, to help you find the best bargains from what’s left, I’ve rounded up all my top picks in this curated list. Whatever you’re after, we’ve got you covered in our RPS-approved Black Friday and Cyber Monday gaming monitor deals round-up.

I’ll be keeping this page up to date with all the best gaming monitor Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals as and when they appear, so make sure to stick this page in your bookmarks if you’re looking to pick up a new gaming display on the cheap before the end of the year.

To help make things nice and easy, I’ve split this year’s Black Friday and Cyber Monday gaming monitor deals into some handy categories, which you’ll find on the right hand side there. Click the type of monitor you want, and you’ll be whisked straight down to that section of the page, saving you from having to scroll past reams and reams of gaming monitor deals you don’t want to look at.

Black Friday and Cyber Monday gaming monitor deals (UK):

Specs: 27in, 2560×1440, 144Hz, IPS panel with AMD Freesync

The Razer Raptor is one of the best gaming monitors I’ve tested all year, and so this year’s Black Friday discount of at least £170 (it cost £700 when I reviewed it in March) is most welcome. It has a fantastic panel, it’s got full G-Sync Compatible certification and exquisite cable management round the back of the stand. I’m not joking. It’s a great buy at this price, although there are cheaper 144Hz 1440p monitors available below, too.

Specs: 27in, 2560×1440, 60Hz, IPS panel with AMD Freesync

Alternatively, if you’re after a cheap 1440p monitor and aren’t fussed about getting one with a high refresh rate, LG’s 27QN600-B is a real bargain right now at just £180. It’s not an officially certified G-Sync Compatible screen, but that’s less of an issue when it only has a 60Hz refresh rate to start with. Just bear in mind it only has a fixed stand rather than a height-adjustable one.

Specs: 27in, 1920×1080, 240Hz, VA panel with AMD Freesync

The battle for the best 240Hz gaming monitor deal is definitely on with this new deal from Currys PC World on Samsung’s excellent CRG5. This one doesn’t have a height-adjustable stand like its more expensive rivals above, but if you’re looking for the cheapest 240Hz monitor this Black Friday (and one with full G-Sync Compatible certification, too), this is going to be a tough act to beat.

Specs: 24in, 1920×1080, 144Hz, IPS panel with AMD Freesync

This is the smaller 24in, 144Hz model of the CRG5 above, and it’s currently £30 off its usual pric. Its design is a lot less ‘gamery’ than other 144Hz monitors that have been on sale this week, although bear in mind it only has a fixed stand. It’s still an official G-Sync Compatible screen, though, and at just £149 you’ll be hard pushed to find a better screen for less.

Specs: 27in, 2560×1440, 165Hz, IPS panel with AMD Freesync

There’s probably not much need to buy this over the LG 27GL850-B above, but if you want an even higher refresh rate (plus official G-Sync Compatible status), Asus’ excellent TUF monitor is also worth considering. Its Extreme Low Motion Blur tech offers even sharper visuals when it’s combined with its variable refresh rate tech, and it also supports HDR, too.

Specs: 27in, 2560×1440, 165Hz, curved VA panel with AMD Freesync

The MSI Optix MAG272CQR is a fantastic gaming monitor, and Overclockers now have the best price after Ebuyer’s identical deal sold out. It might only be £50 cheaper than normal, but it’s an RPS favourite that’s well worth considering. It’s also £349 at Currys PC World, too.

Specs: 27in, 3840×2160, 144Hz, IPS panel with G-Sync Ultimate

The Acer Predator X27P is one of the fanciest gaming monitors around right now, thanks to its 4K resolution, 144Hz refresh rate, G-Sync Ultimate support and DisplayHDR 1000 certification. It’s not the cheapest it’s ever been – it was £1400 back in July, and £1359 in January, but it’s still a decent deal in the grand scheme of things, as it’s cost at least £1900 for most of the last four months.

Best ultrawide monitor deals

Specs: 49in, 5120×1440, 120Hz, curved VA panel with AMD Freesync Premium Pro and DisplayHDR 1000

I’m a big fan of the Samsung CRG9, and this is by far one of the best prices I’ve ever seen for it. Normally at least £1100, this is an excellent way to get the same amount of screen real estate as two 27in, 1440p monitors. Amazon have the best deal in the UK right now, but Currys PC World and Ebuyer aren’t that far behind if you want an alternative buying option.

Specs: 35in, 3440×1440, 200Hz, curved VA panel with Nvidia G-Sync Ultimate and DisplayHDR 1000

This all-singing, all-dancing ultrawide gaming monitor is expensive, but it has everything you could possibly want from a premium gaming screen. I’ve had one of these in for testing recently and it’s stunning. Its DisplayHDR 1000 certification is spectacular, and its panel is brilliant. It’s a lot more practical than the CRG9 above, even if it is double the price (you can thank the G-Sync Ultimate tax for that). Alternatively, if you’re less fussed about HDR, one of the monitors below should fit the bill.

Specs: 35in, 3440×1440, 100Hz, curved VA panel with Nvidia G-Sync

Our current ultrawide favourite, the Acer Predator Z35p is a fantastic gaming screen. Admittedly, it was slightly cheaper last Black Friday, dropping to just £549, but this is still the cheapest it’s been ever since. It’s also cheaper than Acer’s equally wide Predator X34P, too, which is also on sale this week for £700.

Specs: 38in, 3840×1600, 175Hz, curved IPS panel with Nvidia G-Sync

LG’s enormous 38in ultrawide display has a higher resolution than many of its other 21:9 rivals, and a 144Hz refresh rate that can be overclocked to a massive 175Hz to boot, giving it some serious specs to rival the likes of the Asus ROG Swift PG35VQ above. The only thing it’s really lacking is similar HDR support. It meets VESA’s DisplayHDR 400 requirements, but that’s more of a token effort than anything else. Still, if you want to go big and aren’t fussed about HDR, this is a decent alternative to the PG35VQ.

Black Friday and Cyber Monday gaming monitor deals (US):

Specs: 24in, 1920×1080, 144Hz, curved VA panel with AMD Freesync

The smaller, 144Hz sibling of the CRG5 listed below, this is a great price for a 1080p, 144Hz gaming monitor that also has full G-Sync Compatible support. At 24in, its 1920×1080 will look much sharper than the other 27in 1080p monitors on this list, making it a much better fit for playing games and doing a bit of work on.

Specs: 27in, 1920×1080, 144Hz, IPS panel with AMD Freesync

It’s been pretty slim pickings for great Black Friday gaming monitor deals in the US this week, but this LG 27GN600-B is a good option for those after a cheap 144Hz display that’s also fully certified as G-Sync Compatible. Personally, we’d probably spend a bit more and get the 240Hz Samsung CRG5 below at this price, but it’s still worth considering if you’re on a really strict budget.

Specs: 27in, 2560×1440, 144Hz, IPS panel with AMD Freesync

Only a discount of $50 here, but this is still a good price for a 1440p monitor with a 144Hz refresh rate display. Thanks to its higher resolution, the 27GL850-B will look much sharper than the 27GN600-B above, and is much better suited for both work and play. You still get official G-Sync Compatible certification, too.

Specs: 27in, 25601440, 165Hz curved VA panel with AMD Freesync Premium Pro

Alternatively, if you really want to get a 1440p monitor with a high refresh rate on the cheap, then Gigabyte’s Aorus C27VQ is even cheaper than the LG above. Alas, it’s not one of Nvidia’s officially certified G-Sync Compatible displays, so its Freesync variable refresh rate tech may not work quite as well with Nvidia GPUs, but that’s not to say it won’t work at all.

Specs: 27in, 2560×1440, 165Hz, curved VA panel with AMD Freesync Premium

A 1440p monitor with a 165Hz refresh rate and DisplayHDR 400 support, this Asus TUF Gaming display is now a bargain $310. You’ll need to make use of a $40 rebate card to get this price, plus a $10 off promo code, but it’s a great deal all the same, and probably the best 1440p monitor deal we’ve seen so far.

Specs: 27in, 2560×1440, 240Hz, curved VA panel with AMD Freesync Premium Pro

Alternatively, the 27in model of Samsung’s Odyssey G7 is also on sale this week, with $150 knocked off its usual price. This has been out of stock over at Newegg practically all week, but B&H Photo have come to the rescue with another price-match.

Specs: 27in, 3840×2160, 60Hz, IPS panel with AMD Freesync

An excellent price for a 4K HDR monitor, this screen is currently $100 cheaper than usual. It doesn’t have a high refresh rate, but you still get AMD Freesync support for tear-free gaming, and a height-adjustable stand. It’s a great buy.

Best ultrawide monitor deals

Specs: 34in, 3440×1440, 144Hz, curved IPS panel with AMD Freesync

There’s a saving of $100 to be had on this ultrawide LG monitor, making it one of the cheapest ultrawide Black Friday monitor deals we’ve seen so far this week. It’s not an official G-Sync Compatible display (yet), but you do get a higher refresh rate than the more expensive Alienware listed below.

Specs: 49in, 3840×1080, 144Hz, curved VA panel with AMD Freesync

A new all-time low for this enormous 49in monitor, the Samsung CHG90 is effectively two 27in 1080p monitors in a single screen. I’m a big fan of it, although I do prefer the newer CRG9’s higher resolution (see below) for work purposes as well as playing games. Still, it’s a great screen in its own right, and definitely a lot easier on the wallet. To see what games look like in 32:9, have a read of our best ultrawide PC games article.

Specs: 49in, 5120×1440, 120Hz, curved VA panel with AMD Freesync Premium Pro and DisplayHDR 1000

If you’re not fussed about having the 240Hz refresh rate on Samsung’s newer (but otherwise identical) Odyssey G9, then last year’s Samsung CRG9 will do you just fine. You still get the same 5120×1440 resolution and DisplayHDR 1000 support, after all, and you’re saving yourself almost $200 in the process. It’s a sizeable bump in spec over the older CHG90, but not quite as wallet-friendly.

How to get the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday gaming monitor deal

Resolution: If you’re not sure what kind of gaming monitor is best for you, a good place to start is to look at what kind of graphics card you’ve got. If you’ve got an Nvidia GTX 1660 or AMD Radeon RX 5600 XT card or below, then you’ll probably want a monitor with a 1920×1080 resolution, as this will mean you can play games at the fastest, smoothest speeds. Got an Nvidia RTX 2060 / RX 5700 or above? Then you should probably aim for a 2560×1440 screen, as you really need one of these cards to make the most of this resolution when playing games at high settings. Meanwhile, those with an Nvidia RTX 2080 or above should consider a 4K (3840×2160) or ultrawide monitors depending on your preference.

Freesync or G-Sync? Traditionally, you’ll find most Black Friday gaming monitor deals come with AMD’s FreeSync technology, which allows AMD graphics cards to produce a super smooth, tear-free gaming experience with no stutter and no skipped frames. Previously, Nvidia owners couldn’t make use of this tech – they had to look for monitors with Nvidia G-Sync tech. These are becoming increasingly scarce now, though, thanks to Nvidia’s new G-Sync Compatible driver. This lets Nvidia graphics card owners use Freesync monitors exactly like AMD owners. As a result, buying a good FreeSync monitor is now a much better way of saving money than finding a good G-Sync deal. For more info on how they differ, read our G-Sync vs Freesync vs G-Sync Compatible guide.

That said, there are some FreeSync monitors that don’t play as nicely with Nvidia graphics cards as others, which is why Nvidia have their official G-Sync Compatible standard (with a capital ‘C’). All Freesync monitors are G-Sync compatible (with a small ‘c’), but only the ones Nvidia have tested and certified get a big ‘C’ sticker. You’ll find a complete list of all the confirmed G-Sync Compatible monitors right here, so make sure you check your deal against this list to see if it’s guaranteed to give you a good experience. That said, there are plenty of non-G-Sync Compatible monitors I’ve tested that have worked perfectly fine with my Nvidia graphics card, so there’s still a good chance it will work absolutely fine even if it hasn’t made Nvidia’s official list yet.

Panel type: If we haven’t reviewed a monitor, another good way to gauge the quality of it is to look at the monitor’s panel type. TN panels are very fast and cheap and good for twitchy shooters, but aren’t particularly colour accurate. Instead, IPS are the best for colour accuracy, and more and more have response times that are pretty much just as quick as TN panels. VA panels, on the other hand, have great contrast and wide viewing angles, but their colour accuracy can suffer slightly compared to IPS. To find out more, read our Gaming monitor panel types explained article to see exactly what each one means, what their advantages are, and what to look out for.