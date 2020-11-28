Best PC games New PC games 2020 Black Friday Best graphics cards Best free PC games Best Minecraft shaders for 1.16.3 Best Warzone loadout for Season 6

Support us
Visit our store
Now streaming live:
15

What are we all playing this weekend?

Well?

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

28th November 2020 / 9:00AM

Featured post Shoppers browsing at an open-air market in an illustration from 'Bouquinistes et Bouquineurs. Physiologie des Quais de Paris du Pont Royal au Pont Sully'.

Alright, here it is, we’re coming up on the most important day of the year: Cyber Monday. As far as I know or care, Cyber Monday is a day to dress in tattered leathers, gather round an open SMTP relay with your IRC kith and kin, drink mulled Jolt Cola, roast AOL CDs on an open fire, and sing Front Line Assembly anthems to celebrate freeing Kevin. Rest well this weekend, reader dear, for on Monday we HACK THE PLANET.

On Tuesday we’ll start opening the RPS Advent Calendar to reveal our favourite games of the year. Do you think you have a handle on what we’ve liked? Join the Advent Calendar Guessing Game on the forums.

What are you playing this weekend? Here’s what we’re clicking on!

Alice Bee

Now that the post launch patches have fixed the usual influx of bugs that broke the game, I’m going to spend some time properly exploring The Sims 4 Snowy Escape, the latest expansion that lets you go skiing and hiking and climb a mountain and that. None of these things are stuff I would do in real life, but isn’t that what games are for??

Alice0

I want to see more of the games I know people are voting for on the RPS Advent Calendar so I’ll be playing… ah, I shouldn’t say while Guessing Game entries are still open.

Colm

I’m going to go back to Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2, I think. When I was putting my goty of the year list together, I remembered just how good that game is.

Ed

There’s nothing for it but to play more Blops, Warzone, and the like. I’m almost tempted to dive back into The Witcher 3, having ditched it once I’d reached the Blood And Wine DLC which everyone raves about. Not that I disliked it or anything, I just needed a break you know?

Graham

The relentless grey weather this week is getting me down, so I’m looking to spend the weekend wrapped in as many blankets as possible. That calls for some comfort gaming, and I think I’m going to try to sink into Chinese management sim Amazing Cultivation Simulator. People keep saying it’s amazing, fittingly, and it just got an English language patch.

Imogen

I’ll be taking another dive into Assassin’s Creed Valhalla this weekend. I gotta say, I really like the climbing. This is my first AssCreed game so I imagine the others are similar, but man, it’s so much better than the climbing in stuff like Horizon Zero Dawn and Uncharted.

Jake

Jake is away.

James

It’s been a long ol’ week, right? Not just me? I’m going to be going outside and rollerblading, and when I get back indoors it’ll be curling up in bed for me. Maybe a smidgen of Warzone too – it’s nearly time for Cold War to be implemented so I gotta get back in practice.

Katharine

I am (finally) taking some holiday next week (thank you, deals gods), so I will likely be spending it plonked directly in front of our TV with either Assassin’s Creed Valhalla or ripping and tearing through Doom Eternal.

Nate

Nate is away.

Ollie

I took a small break from Apex Legends so that I could sink dozens of hours into a certain open-world adventure game coming out next week… But last night I returned to Apex and had some of the best games I can remember. Non-stop action, surviving against all odds. My god, this game is marvellous.

But you, dearest reader, what are you playing?

Tagged with .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (15)

Who am I?

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

When not writing news, Alice may be found in the sea.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Fall Guys devs opening another studio

4

Destiny 2's raid race was delightfully brutal

11

Black Friday 2020 PC gaming deals: the best deals that are still available

23

Black Friday 2020 RAM deals: the best DDR4 memory deals

Latest articles

Fall Guys devs opening another studio

4

Destiny 2's raid race was delightfully brutal

11

Black Friday 2020 PC gaming deals: the best deals that are still available

23

Black Friday 2020 RAM deals: the best DDR4 memory deals