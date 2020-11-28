What are we all playing this weekend?

Alright, here it is, we’re coming up on the most important day of the year: Cyber Monday. As far as I know or care, Cyber Monday is a day to dress in tattered leathers, gather round an open SMTP relay with your IRC kith and kin, drink mulled Jolt Cola, roast AOL CDs on an open fire, and sing Front Line Assembly anthems to celebrate freeing Kevin. Rest well this weekend, reader dear, for on Monday we HACK THE PLANET.
On Tuesday we’ll start opening the RPS Advent Calendar to reveal our favourite games of the year. Do you think you have a handle on what we’ve liked? Join the Advent Calendar Guessing Game on the forums.
What are you playing this weekend? Here’s what we’re clicking on!
Alice Bee
Now that the post launch patches have fixed the usual influx of bugs that broke the game, I’m going to spend some time properly exploring The Sims 4 Snowy Escape, the latest expansion that lets you go skiing and hiking and climb a mountain and that. None of these things are stuff I would do in real life, but isn’t that what games are for??
Alice0
I want to see more of the games I know people are voting for on the RPS Advent Calendar so I’ll be playing… ah, I shouldn’t say while Guessing Game entries are still open.
Colm
I’m going to go back to Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2, I think. When I was putting my goty of the year list together, I remembered just how good that game is.
Ed
There’s nothing for it but to play more Blops, Warzone, and the like. I’m almost tempted to dive back into The Witcher 3, having ditched it once I’d reached the Blood And Wine DLC which everyone raves about. Not that I disliked it or anything, I just needed a break you know?
Graham
The relentless grey weather this week is getting me down, so I’m looking to spend the weekend wrapped in as many blankets as possible. That calls for some comfort gaming, and I think I’m going to try to sink into Chinese management sim Amazing Cultivation Simulator. People keep saying it’s amazing, fittingly, and it just got an English language patch.
Imogen
I’ll be taking another dive into Assassin’s Creed Valhalla this weekend. I gotta say, I really like the climbing. This is my first AssCreed game so I imagine the others are similar, but man, it’s so much better than the climbing in stuff like Horizon Zero Dawn and Uncharted.
Jake
Jake is away.
James
It’s been a long ol’ week, right? Not just me? I’m going to be going outside and rollerblading, and when I get back indoors it’ll be curling up in bed for me. Maybe a smidgen of Warzone too – it’s nearly time for Cold War to be implemented so I gotta get back in practice.
Katharine
I am (finally) taking some holiday next week (thank you, deals gods), so I will likely be spending it plonked directly in front of our TV with either Assassin’s Creed Valhalla or ripping and tearing through Doom Eternal.
Nate
Nate is away.
Ollie
I took a small break from Apex Legends so that I could sink dozens of hours into a certain open-world adventure game coming out next week… But last night I returned to Apex and had some of the best games I can remember. Non-stop action, surviving against all odds. My god, this game is marvellous.