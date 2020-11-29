Cyber Monday 2020 PC gaming deals: the best deals still available

Black Friday 2020 is over for another year, but Cyber Monday is still to come, giving avid deals hunters one last chance to bag themselves a PC gaming bargain. To help you navigate the sheer number of Cyber Monday PC gaming deals happening right now, we’ve put together this RPS-approved round-up of all the very best deals and discounts taking place in the UK and US. Whether it’s a new graphics cards, monitor or SSD you’re after, or just a new mouse, keyboard or headset replacement, we’ve got you covered for all your Cyber Monday deals needs.

In today’s update, I’ve cleared away all the dead Black Friday discounts and updated every section with some fresh Cyber Monday deals. You’d be surprised at what’s still available, so without further ado, here are the best Cyber Monday PC gaming deals you can still buy.

To help make browsing our massive Cyber Monday PC gaming deals hub that bit easier, I’ve divided everything into their respective component category – and you can jump straight to each one by clicking the navigation links to your right. As with previous years, Cyber Monday can be a great time to nab some great PC gaming deals – particularly if you’re thinking about building a new PC soon or treating yourself to a long-awaited upgrade.

Don’t expect to get a new RTX 3080 for half price or anything (if you can even find one in stock, that is), but if you’re looking to pick up some of last year’s best gaming CPUs or best gaming headsets on the cheap, then this could be a great time to do it.

You can also find all of the deals mentioned below in our dedicated Cyber Monday deals hubs, which we’re updating regularly with new deals every day. Here they are in full:

Cyber Monday graphics card deals

Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 deals:

The GTX 1660 is a decent graphics card for 1080p gaming, capable of hitting 60fps on Medium to High settings in nearly all of today’s most demanding games. It’s also got a bit of 1440p potential as well as long as you’re happy with playing on Medium quality settings. Stock levels are still quite low at the moment, so there aren’t that many really good deals on it, but these are the best prices we’ve found for it so far. Really, though, you should probably go for the GTX 1660 Super. For more info on how they compare, have a read of my Nvidia GTX 1660 vs 1660 Super comparison article.

Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Super deals:

The GTX 1660 Super is still the Nvidia graphics card to buy right now if you’re after a great 1080p GPU. The GTX 1660 Super is a bit faster than the regular GTX 1660, capable of producing at least 60fps on High graphics at 1080p in today’s biggest games, and at least 60fps on Medium at 1440p, and nigh on identical performance to the GTX 1660 Ti. It’s a good option if you’ve got a 1080p monitor with a high refresh rate as well, although AMD’s RX 5500 XT is arguably better value.

Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti deals:

The GTX 1660 Ti is capable of hitting 60fps on max settings at 1080p, and it’s also able to deliver a consistent 60fps on Medium to High settings at 1440p. Like the regular GTX 1660, though, the GTX 1660 Ti has been going for very similar prices to the GTX 1660 Super in recent months, making the Super much better value overall. You’re not gaining much by opting for the Ti – just have a read of my GTX 1660 Super vs 1660 Ti article for more info.

Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 deals:

The Nvidia RTX 2060 is a great GPU for hitting well over 60fps on Ultra settings at 1080p, and a smooth 60fps on High at 1440p. It’s currently my top Nvidia recommendation for those after a great 1440p graphics card that doesn’t break the bank, but bear in mind that the AMD Radeon RX 5600 XT offers nigh-on identical performance for a lot less. To see how it stacks up against the competition in the mean time, have a read of my GTX 1660 Ti vs RTX 2060 article.

AMD Radeon RX 5500 XT deals:

The RX 5500 XT is a fantastic graphics card for the money, offering brilliant 1080p performance on Medium to High settings in all of today’s biggest games. It’s been consistently better value than Nvidia’s GTX 16-series cards this year, plus you get a free copy of Godfall and the World Of Warcraft: Shadowlands expansion with it, too.

AMD Radeon RX 5600 XT deals:

The RX 5600 XT is another great buy, especially when it’s quite a bit cheaper than its equally fast rival, the RTX 2060. It doesn’t support ray tracing, but this is still a great graphics card for flawless 1080p gaming and getting 60fps+ on Medium to High settings at 1440p.

Cyber Monday CPU deals

Intel Core i5-9600K deals:

No UK deals just yet…

$185 from Newegg (down from $200)

It may have been replaced by the Core i5-10600K, but the older 9600K is still a good little processor in its own right – particularly for its current bargain-tastic price of just $185.

Intel Core i7-9700K deals:

The Core i7-9700K remains a great processor for high-speed gaming, even if its performance is pretty much on par with Intel’s newer Core i5-10600K. It’s got a sizeable discount on it for Black Friday, but bear in mind that the not-discounted 10600K is only a fraction more at $275.

Intel Core i9-9900K deals:

The Core i9-9900K has since been replaced by the Core i9-10900K, but it’s a good alternative to the Core i7-10700K below if you want similar kinds of speed for a little bit less.

Intel Core i5-10600K deals:

Only a very small discount of $5 here, but it’s still the best price we’ve seen for Intel’s super powerful Core i5-10600K chip all week. In the absence of any of AMD’s more powerful Ryzen 5000 CPUs to buy instead, this is a next best CPU we’d recommend buying right now.

Intel Core i7-10700K deals:

The fastest member of Intel’s current 10th Gen Core i7 family, the Core i7-10700K is a powerful 8-core processor that’s great for gaming and streaming. It’s not as fast as AMD’s new Ryzen 5000 family, but it does offer considerable gains over their older Ryzen 3000 chips. It’s a decent bit cheaper than what it cost at the beginning of October, too, with UK and US prices down by around £20 / $20.

Ryzen 7 3700X deals:

AMD’s brilliant Ryzen 7 3700X may have lost some of its shine since the launch of their new Ryzen 5000 family, but this is still a brilliant 8-core CPU that’s also brilliantly energy efficient. Not a huge saving compared to historic prices, but I’ll be keeping my eyes peeled for better deals later this week.

Ryzen 7 3800X deals:

While not as energy efficient as the 3700X, the 3800X is also one of the few AMD Ryzen CPUs being discounted for Black Friday this year. The UK deal is actually the slightly faster XT model of the 3800X, while the US deal is the regular, non-XT model. They’re both decent discounts, but the 3700X is probably the better buy overall if you’re looking for a good value gaming CPU.

Cyber Monday SSD deals

UK deals:

Crucial MX500 deals:

Some fantastic deals on one of the best budget SATA drives around here, the 250GB model of Crucial’s MX500 is currently at an all-time low price, beating last year’s Black Friday price and what it cost over Prime Day. Ditto for the 1TB models, which also has a sizeable discount. The 500GB offer is less good, dropping by just a couple of quid, and has been cheaper in the past. At this price, you’re better off with the £53 Samsung 860 Evo below.

Samsung 860 Evo deals:

An oldie but a goodie, the Samsung 860 Evo is our number one SATA SSD recommendation. The 500GB model is the same as what it cost over Prime Day, and is arguably a much better deal than the 250GB model right now.

WD Blue 3D NAND deals:

A great budget option for those after a massive SATA SSD, the WD Blue 3D NAND is currently £50 off its usual price. It wasn’t on sale during Prime Day, but this is still the cheapest it’s ever been.

Best NVMe SSD deals:

WD Blue SN550 deals:

At £35 for 250GB, our favourite budget NVMe drive is astonishingly cheap right now. CCL Online’s also backed this up with a strong £30 discount on the 1TB model, not quite the £80 all time low I’ve seen previously, but it’s still a great saving nonetheless.

Samsung 970 Evo Plus deals:

The Samsung 970 Evo Plus is one of the fastest NVMe SSDs you can buy right now, and at these prices, it’s a fantastic buy. Unfortunately the 500GB model’s hefty £50 discount has since vanished, but we’re on the hunt for more deals on these larger storage capacities – stay tuned.

Samsung T7 Touch deals:

Unfortunately some great deals on the regular Samsung T7 have vanished into the void since their debut on Monday, but its fingerprint sensor-enabled T7 Touch sibling still has some strong discounts – particularly the 500GB T7 Touch, which is at a decent low of £75 right now. That’s £40 cheaper than its usual price, and £30 lower than its previous all-time low. It’s a great buy.

Crucial X8 deals:

Another top class external SSD, the Crucial X8 is a great alternative to the Samsung T7. It’s not quite as diddy as the T7 and T7 Touch, but it supports the same USB 3.2 Gen 2 standard and has exceptional transfer speeds and read and write speeds, beating its Samsung rival. The 1TB model is a particularly good buy now, being £14 less than the T7, but Samsung still has the edge on value at 500GB and 2TB.

US deals:

Samsung 860 Evo deals:

Samsung’s 860 Evo is still the best SATA SSD you can buy right now, and both Newegg and Amazon have shaved $50 off the 1TB model. This beats its previous all-time low price during last year’s Black Friday sale over on Amazon by $10. The 2TB model is also down to a record low of $200 at the moment as well at both Amazon and Newegg.

Samsung 860 Qvo deals:

Not a great deal in the grand scheme of things. The 1TB model has been $110 for a while now, and was actually down to $100 just the other week. Until a better deal comes along, you’re better off getting the 1TB 860 Evo deal above instead.

Samsung 870 Qvo deals:

Not a huge deal compared to its usual prices, but if you’re looking for a fast, high capacity SATA drive, the 870 Qvo is a much better buy than its older 860 Qvo and Evo siblings, especially at 2TB.

WD Blue 3D NAND deals:

A great budget alternative to the 860 Evo, Newegg’s deal on the 2TB model of this SATA drive is another pretty tasty discount. It dropped to the same price over Amazon Prime Day, giving you another chance to pick up this fantastic deal.

Crucial MX500 deals:

A pretty small deal here, but historically it’s still a pretty decent price for this excellent budget SATA SSD. Indeed, the last time it was this cheap was during last year’s Black Friday sale, where it fell to $55.

Samsung 980 Pro deals:

Samsung’s first PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD only came out last month, but this year’s Black Friday has brought us our first discount on it. Sure, today’s saving of $10 means it’s still the same price as a 500GB 970 Evo Plus (see below), but if you want to future-proof your PC and get a taste of what PCIe 4.0 has to offer today, this is a rare discount not to be missed.

Samsung 970 Evo deals:

A new all-time low for the 500GB and 1TB models of Samsung’s excellent NVMe SSD, this is a great set of prices for one of today’s best SSDs for gaming.

Samsung 970 Evo Plus deals:

More all-time low prices for Samsung’s newer 970 Evo Plus SSD today, and in a wider variety of sizes than the original 970 Evo. It’s the best NVMe SSD you can buy for your gaming PC right now, but it’s still quite expensive compared to its also very good competition from WD. Still, at least Newegg have matched Amazon on pricing here, giving you more choice in who you buy from.

WD Black SN750 deals:

Newegg have the best 1TB WD Black SN750 deal this year, dropping to a new all-time low of just $116. Previously, its lowest price was $120 over on Amazon, although it’s possible Amazon may well drop prices again closer to Black Friday.

Best external SSD deals:

WD My Passport SSD deals:

It may only support the slightly older USB 3.1 Gen 2 standard compared to the latest USB 3.2 Gen 2 speeds like the Samsung T7 Touch below, but the WD My Passport SSD is still a very fast (and great value) external SSD in its own right, particularly compared to Samsung’s older T5 Portable SSD.

Samsung T5 deals:

Samsung’s T5 portable SSD is becoming increasingly scarce these days, but it’s still a fast external SSD for gaming, and a great budget option to the newer T7 below (although given the Black Friday prices for the T7 at the moment, you may as well spend the extra money in all fairness).

Samsung T7 deals:

Both Amazon and Best Buy have got the 2TB model of Samsung’s latest external SSD for a low of $280 at the moment, which isn’t quite as good as $250 the other day, but it’s still not terrible value considering its RRP of $360. The 500GB and 1TB models match their previous low prices as well.

Samsung T7 Touch deals:

Amazon have the 500GB T7 Touch at a $20 discount and the 1TB model at a $30 discount. Not enormous savings on a notoriously pricey external storage option, but if you want that fingerprint security it might be worth forking out the cash now before the deal disappears.

Crucial X8 deals:

One of my biggest complaints about the Crucial X8 at launch was that it was just a bit too expensive compared to its Samsung rivals. Happily, this year’s Black Friday deals have levelled the playing field for this excellent external SSD, making it a great alternative to Samsung’s T7 and T7 Touch with these new all-time low prices.

Cyber Monday gaming monitor deals

UK deals:

Specs: 27in, 2560×1440, 144Hz, IPS panel with AMD Freesync

The Razer Raptor is one of the best gaming monitors I’ve tested all year, and so this year’s Black Friday discount of at least £170 (it cost £700 when I reviewed it in March) is most welcome. It has a fantastic panel, it’s got full G-Sync Compatible certification and exquisite cable management round the back of the stand. I’m not joking. It’s a great buy at this price, although there are cheaper 144Hz 1440p monitors available below, too.

Specs: 27in, 2560×1440, 60Hz, IPS panel with AMD Freesync

Alternatively, if you’re after a cheap 1440p monitor and aren’t fussed about getting one with a high refresh rate, LG’s 27QN600-B is a real bargain right now at just £180. It’s not an officially certified G-Sync Compatible screen, but that’s less of an issue when it only has a 60Hz refresh rate to start with. Just bear in mind it only has a fixed stand rather than a height-adjustable one.

Specs: 27in, 1920×1080, 240Hz, VA panel with AMD Freesync

The battle for the best 240Hz gaming monitor deal is definitely on with this new deal from Currys PC World on Samsung’s excellent CRG5. This one doesn’t have a height-adjustable stand like its more expensive rivals above, but if you’re looking for the cheapest 240Hz monitor this Black Friday (and one with full G-Sync Compatible certification, too), this is going to be a tough act to beat.

Specs: 24in, 1920×1080, 144Hz, IPS panel with AMD Freesync

This is the smaller 24in, 144Hz model of the CRG5 above, and it’s currently £30 off its usual pric. Its design is a lot less ‘gamery’ than other 144Hz monitors that have been on sale this week, although bear in mind it only has a fixed stand. It’s still an official G-Sync Compatible screen, though, and at just £149 you’ll be hard pushed to find a better screen for less.

Specs: 27in, 2560×1440, 165Hz, IPS panel with AMD Freesync

There’s probably not much need to buy this over the LG 27GL850-B above, but if you want an even higher refresh rate (plus official G-Sync Compatible status), Asus’ excellent TUF monitor is also worth considering. Its Extreme Low Motion Blur tech offers even sharper visuals when it’s combined with its variable refresh rate tech, and it also supports HDR, too.

Specs: 27in, 2560×1440, 165Hz, curved VA panel with AMD Freesync

The MSI Optix MAG272CQR is a fantastic gaming monitor, and Overclockers now have the best price after Ebuyer’s identical deal sold out. It might only be £50 cheaper than normal, but it’s an RPS favourite that’s well worth considering. It’s also £349 at Currys PC World, too.

Specs: 27in, 3840×2160, 144Hz, IPS panel with G-Sync Ultimate

The Acer Predator X27P is one of the fanciest gaming monitors around right now, thanks to its 4K resolution, 144Hz refresh rate, G-Sync Ultimate support and DisplayHDR 1000 certification. It’s not the cheapest it’s ever been – it was £1400 back in July, and £1359 in January, but it’s still a decent deal in the grand scheme of things, as it’s cost at least £1900 for most of the last four months.

Specs: 49in, 5120×1440, 120Hz, curved VA panel with AMD Freesync Premium Pro and DisplayHDR 1000

I’m a big fan of the Samsung CRG9, and this is by far one of the best prices I’ve ever seen for it. Normally at least £1100, this is an excellent way to get the same amount of screen real estate as two 27in, 1440p monitors. Amazon have the best deal in the UK right now, but Currys PC World and Ebuyer aren’t that far behind if you want an alternative buying option.

Specs: 35in, 3440×1440, 200Hz, curved VA panel with Nvidia G-Sync Ultimate and DisplayHDR 1000

This all-singing, all-dancing ultrawide gaming monitor is expensive, but it has everything you could possibly want from a premium gaming screen. I’ve had one of these in for testing recently and it’s stunning. Its DisplayHDR 1000 certification is spectacular, and its panel is brilliant. It’s a lot more practical than the CRG9 above, even if it is double the price (you can thank the G-Sync Ultimate tax for that). Alternatively, if you’re less fussed about HDR, one of the monitors below should fit the bill.

Specs: 35in, 3440×1440, 100Hz, curved VA panel with Nvidia G-Sync

Our current ultrawide favourite, the Acer Predator Z35p is a fantastic gaming screen. Admittedly, it was slightly cheaper last Black Friday, dropping to just £549, but this is still the cheapest it’s been ever since. It’s also cheaper than Acer’s equally wide Predator X34P, too, which is also on sale this week for £700.

Specs: 38in, 3840×1600, 175Hz, curved IPS panel with Nvidia G-Sync

LG’s enormous 38in ultrawide display has a higher resolution than many of its other 21:9 rivals, and a 144Hz refresh rate that can be overclocked to a massive 175Hz to boot, giving it some serious specs to rival the likes of the Asus ROG Swift PG35VQ above. The only thing it’s really lacking is similar HDR support. It meets VESA’s DisplayHDR 400 requirements, but that’s more of a token effort than anything else. Still, if you want to go big and aren’t fussed about HDR, this is a decent alternative to the PG35VQ.

US deals:

Specs: 24in, 1920×1080, 144Hz, curved VA panel with AMD Freesync

The smaller, 144Hz sibling of the CRG5 listed below, this is a great price for a 1080p, 144Hz gaming monitor that also has full G-Sync Compatible support. At 24in, its 1920×1080 will look much sharper than the other 27in 1080p monitors on this list, making it a much better fit for playing games and doing a bit of work on.

Specs: 27in, 1920×1080, 144Hz, IPS panel with AMD Freesync

It’s been pretty slim pickings for great Black Friday gaming monitor deals in the US this week, but this LG 27GN600-B is a good option for those after a cheap 144Hz display that’s also fully certified as G-Sync Compatible. Personally, we’d probably spend a bit more and get the 240Hz Samsung CRG5 below at this price, but it’s still worth considering if you’re on a really strict budget.

Specs: 27in, 2560×1440, 144Hz, IPS panel with AMD Freesync

Only a discount of $50 here, but this is still a good price for a 1440p monitor with a 144Hz refresh rate display. Thanks to its higher resolution, the 27GL850-B will look much sharper than the 27GN600-B above, and is much better suited for both work and play. You still get official G-Sync Compatible certification, too.

Specs: 27in, 25601440, 165Hz curved VA panel with AMD Freesync Premium Pro

Alternatively, if you really want to get a 1440p monitor with a high refresh rate on the cheap, then Gigabyte’s Aorus C27VQ is even cheaper than the LG above. Alas, it’s not one of Nvidia’s officially certified G-Sync Compatible displays, so its Freesync variable refresh rate tech may not work quite as well with Nvidia GPUs, but that’s not to say it won’t work at all.

Specs: 27in, 2560×1440, 165Hz, curved VA panel with AMD Freesync Premium

A 1440p monitor with a 165Hz refresh rate and DisplayHDR 400 support, this Asus TUF Gaming display is now a bargain $310. You’ll need to make use of a $40 rebate card to get this price, plus a $10 off promo code, but it’s a great deal all the same, and probably the best 1440p monitor deal we’ve seen so far.

Specs: 27in, 2560×1440, 240Hz, curved VA panel with AMD Freesync Premium Pro

Alternatively, the 27in model of Samsung’s Odyssey G7 is also on sale this week, with $150 knocked off its usual price. This has been out of stock over at Newegg practically all week, but B&H Photo have come to the rescue with another price-match.

Specs: 27in, 3840×2160, 60Hz, IPS panel with AMD Freesync

An excellent price for a 4K HDR monitor, this screen is currently $100 cheaper than usual. It doesn’t have a high refresh rate, but you still get AMD Freesync support for tear-free gaming, and a height-adjustable stand. It’s a great buy.

Specs: 34in, 3440×1440, 144Hz, curved IPS panel with AMD Freesync

There’s a saving of $100 to be had on this ultrawide LG monitor, making it one of the cheapest ultrawide Black Friday monitor deals we’ve seen so far this week. It’s not an official G-Sync Compatible display (yet), but you do get a higher refresh rate than the more expensive Alienware listed below.

Specs: 49in, 3840×1080, 144Hz, curved VA panel with AMD Freesync

A new all-time low for this enormous 49in monitor, the Samsung CHG90 is effectively two 27in 1080p monitors in a single screen. I’m a big fan of it, although I do prefer the newer CRG9’s higher resolution (see below) for work purposes as well as playing games. Still, it’s a great screen in its own right, and definitely a lot easier on the wallet. To see what games look like in 32:9, have a read of our best ultrawide PC games article.

Specs: 49in, 5120×1440, 120Hz, curved VA panel with AMD Freesync Premium Pro and DisplayHDR 1000

If you’re not fussed about having the 240Hz refresh rate on Samsung’s newer (but otherwise identical) Odyssey G9, then last year’s Samsung CRG9 will do you just fine. You still get the same 5120×1440 resolution and DisplayHDR 1000 support, after all, and you’re saving yourself almost $200 in the process. It’s a sizeable bump in spec over the older CHG90, but not quite as wallet-friendly.

Cyber Monday gaming mouse deals

UK deals:

Mouse specs: 16,000 DPI, 11 buttons, right-handed

Your reader-voted favourite gaming mouse of all time, the Logitech G502 Hero is a stonking gaming mouse at just £35. Not only does it have a super fast sensor, but it has loads of customisable buttons and adjustable weights to help you get the most comfortable fit. It’s a great mouse, and a proper bargain at its current price.

Mouse specs: 8000 DPI, 6 buttons, right-handed

Alternatively, if you’re after a proper bargain-tastic budget gaming mouse, look no further than the Logitech G203 Lightsync. Our current budget recommendation in our best gaming mouse rankings, this simple mouse is impeccably made for its price, and still has a smattering of RGB lighting for added flare. At just £20, it’s a great buy.

Mouse specs: 16,000 DPI, 11 buttons, ambidextrous, wireless

An oldie, but a goodie, Logitech’s wireless G903 Lightspeed is another excellent gaming mouse. It’s ambidextrous, for starters, making it a great pick for left-handed gamers, and its 140 hour battery life (or 180 hours if you turn off its RGB lighting) will keep you going for absolutely ages.

Mouse specs: 16,000 DPI, 8 buttons, ambidextrous

Logitech G Pro Wireless – £90 from Amazon UK (down from £130)

Holy smokes, we called the Logitech G Pro Wireless “the best wireless gaming mouse ever made” when we reviewed it, with the killer combination of Lightspeed Wireless tech, the Hero 16K sensor, and a shocking 80g weight. It’s ridiculously fast and agile, and look, mum, no wires! Seven thumbs up for this one, and it hasn’t been this cheap since May.

Mouse specs: 20,000 DPI, 8 buttons, right-handed

The latest version of Razer’s classic gaming mouse, the Deathadder V2 is another top-notch Black Friday bargain if the look of the G502 isn’t quite to your liking.

Mouse specs: 16,000 DPI, 8 buttons, ambidextrous

Our top recommendation for left-handed gamers, the Razer Viper is another brilliant ambidextrous gaming mouse. It’s wired, unlike the wireless Logitech G903 above, but much cheaper as a result. Again, Amazon have the best price, but Ebuyer also have it for a decent £45.

Mouse specs: 16,000 DPI, up to 19 buttons, right-handed

The brilliant do-it-all gaming mouse, the Razer Naga Trinity has effectively three gaming mice in one thanks to its detachable side panels. It’s a great mouse, and at £50, the cheapest it’s ever been.

Mouse specs: 7200 DPI, 8 buttons, ambidextrous

Another ambidextrous favourite, the Asus ROG Pugio is our next best recommendation after the Razer Viper for left-handed gamers. It’s more expensive than the Viper right now, but it’s still a great value mouse that’s well worth considering.

Mouse specs: 18,000 DPI, 8 buttons, ambidextrous

The Sensei Ten is a another good choice for left handed players. An updated version of the SteelSeries classic Sensie, this has some new features over the original, like tilt tracking and onboard profiles. It’s good value for money at this price, and it’s the first time the Sensei Ten has been as low as £40 since July.

Mouse specs: 12,000 DPI, 7 buttons, ambidextrous

SteelSeries Rival 600 – £50 from Currys PC World

The SteelSeries Rival 600 is another slightly pricier mouse, but this is a nice discount off the regular top-end price, and it has an attractive USP. Aside from performing well as a day-to-day mouse, the Rival 600 comes with eight 4g weights that you can slot into the sides of the mouse, letting you configure the weight and balance exactly how you like. One for the customisers out there.

Mouse specs: 12,000 DPI, 6 buttons, right-handed

The SteelSeries Rival 310 is a nippy little mouse that we said “strikes the perfect balance between form and function” in our review. It’s got comfy silicone side grips that make a nice cushion for your beleaguered fingers and thumbs, a tasteful implementation of RGB, and is our best budget mouse! At £35 in SteelSeries’ own sale (sign up to the site for free to see the sale prices), the Rival 310 hasn’t been this cheap since the start of the year.

Mouse specs: 12,000 DPI, 8 buttons, ambidextrous

Left-handed pals need not be disappointed where the 310 is concerned. The excellent SteelSeries Sensei 310 is essentially an ambidextrous version of the Rival 310. It’s almost identical to the Rival 310, except it has a couple of extra programmable buttons. It, too, is just £35 direct from SteelSeries.

Mouse specs: 16,000 DPI, 7 buttons, right-handed

If you’re in the market for something a bit flashier, the Rival 710 is a premium mouse that gives you some high-tech bang for your buck. It has a built-in OLED screen that shows notifications, and a tactile alert system that you can customise to, for example, make the mouse give a little vibrate when your health is low. Fancy! This is another mouse that is pricy, but doesn’t get discounted very often, so a third off isn’t to be sneezed at.

US deals:

Mouse specs: 16,000 DPI, 6 buttons, right-handed

Our top gaming mouse recommendation in our best gaming mouse rankings, the Roccat Kain 120 is a superb gaming mouse – especially at its new all-time low price of just $29. If I didn’t already have one, I’d snap this right up.

Mouse specs: 16,000 DPI, 11 buttons, right-handed

Another deep cut for the RPS Readers’ favourite mouse of all time, this price matches its previous all-time low over Prime Day, making it another great time to pick one (or six) up on the cheap.

Mouse specs: 6200 DPI, 7 buttons, right-handed

Another brilliant budget gaming mouse, the HyperX Pulsefire Core was my top budget gaming mouse recommendation until the Logitech G203 Lightsync came along. It’s still a great entry-level gaming mouse, though, and a proper bargain at just $25.

Mouse specs: 16,000 DPI, 7 buttons, right-handed, wireless

The Razer Mamba is a sleek, good performance wireless mouse. This one may not be packaged with the Firefly Hyperflux auto-charging mouse mat, but it means you’re getting a decent wireless mouse at a decent price.

Cyber Monday gaming keyboard deals

UK deals:

Keyboard specs: Mecha-membrane switches, RGB, wrist rest

Another all-time low price, the Ornata Chroma’s mecha membrane switches combines the clicky, mechanical feel of a high-end gaming keyboard with a quieter keystrokes of a membrane model. They’re a great half-way house if you’re not sure about going full CLACK with a proper mechanical keyboard, and this one also gets you a comfy wrist rest, too.

Keyboard specs: Mechanical “Green” switches, RGB

This is the 2019 version of Razer’s classic gaming keyboard. A popular choice among many PC gamers, this model comes with Razer’s green “clicky” switches. It’s been slightly cheaper in the past – its all-time low being £72 – but considering this would have cost you closer to £90 for most of this year, this year’s Black Friday price is still a good deal overall.

Keyboard specs: Mechanical “Green” switches, RGB, digital dial

The slightly fancier version of the BlackWidow, the Elite has a multi-function digital dial and three media keys that you can programme to adjust brightness, volume or many other what have yous. They’re a particularly good edition if you do a lot of media editing. Curry’s have knocked another fiver off the previous price of £105 for the version with clicky Green switches.

Keyboard specs: Adjustable mechanical switches, OLED display, RGB

The Apex Pro is SteelSeries’ top of the line mechanical keyboard, and it’s got a decent £40 discount in SteelSeries’ own sale today (sign up to their website for free to see the sale price). This is a fancy keyboard, with adjustable switches that can customise sensibility for individual keys, and a built-in OLED display on the keyboard itself. Amazon UK have it too, if you prefer, but currently at a less tasty £180

Keyboard specs: Adjustable mechanical switches, OLED display, wrist rest

SteelSeries Apex Pro TKL – £150 from SteelSeries (down from £190)

Everything you like about the Apex Pro, but in a more compact package if you’re short on desk space. The discount isn’t smaller though – still £40 off if you sign up for free to SteelSeries’ website.

Keyboard specs: Mechanical “Red” switches, OLED display, RGB

SteelSeries Apex 7 Red Switch – £140 from SteelSeries (down from £180)

Another of SteelSeries’ more premium keyboards, the Apex 7 comes with three switch opens for its mechanical keys, with Red being the most quiet and smooth, and therefore the most expensive. £140 is a decent price for this keyboard, which has an OLED display and magnetic wrist wrest like the Pro series, and although Amazon had its lowest low price of £95 in September, the Apex 7 hasn’t had many discounts at all over the last year. It’s also on sale on Amazon UK, mind, for £150.

Keyboard specs: Mechanical “Red” switches, OLED display, RGB

SteelSeries Apex 7 Red Switch TKL – £120 from SteelSeries (down from £150)

The TKL is, as with the Pro, the more compact version of the regular Apex 7, though it still has the mod cons of the larger keyboard. The discount here is slightly smaller too, though, at £30 saved rather than £40. Unlike the Regular Apex 7, however, the TKL isn’t on sale elsewhere (for now).

Keyboard specs: Mechanical “Red” switches, RGB

HyperX keyboards like the HyperX Alloy Core are favourites here at RPS. The Origins is a small step above the Core, and at £70 from Currys PC World it’s a nice way to get the flash of an RGB keyboard for relatively cheap.

US deals:

Keyboard specs: Mechanical Titan Tactile switches, RGB, wrist rest

The Roccat Vulcan is one of the best gaming keyboards you can buy right now, and it currently sits at the top of our recommendation list. It’s rarely on sale, too, making this year’s Black Friday discount of $50 off a great time to pick one up.

Keyboard specs: Membrane, RGB

We’re big fans of HyperX’s Alloy Core keyboard here at RPS, especially if you want dedicated media keys. Its membrane keys aren’t quite as mechanical-feeling as the Cynosa Chroma above, it’s still a great budget buy if you want a cheap RGB gaming keyboard.

Keyboard specs: Mechanical GL switches, RGB

The wired version of our favourite wireless gaming keyboard, the Logitech G915 Lightspeed, the G815 is one of the best gaming keyboards we’ve ever used. It’s the keyboard I’ve got on my desk at home, and its low-profile keys are wonderful to use, as is its lovely volume roller. At $50 off, this is a great price.

Keyboard specs: Mechanical GL Tactile switches, RGB, tenkeyless, wireless

Logitech G915 TKL Lightspeed Wireless – $180 from Newegg (down from $230)

Alternatively, the tenkeyless version of Logitech’s G915 Lightspeed Wireless is also on sale at the moment, receiving another $50 discount on the Tactile switch edition of this excellent compact keyboard.

Cyber Monday gaming headset deals

UK deals:

The wired version of the excellent Steelseries Arctis 7, the Arctis 5 is one of the comfiest gaming headsets around. Prices have been a bit all over the shop this year, but this is still £15 cheaper than its previous lowest price of £90. It doesn’t quite match its previous Black Friday 2019 price of £70, but this time you also get a voucher for 40% off three months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate to help make up for it – and you’ve got plenty of choice in terms of who you buy it from, too.

You’ll need to sign up (for free) as a Steelseries member to get these two premium gaming headsets at their Black Friday deal price, but both of these deals are currently much better than what you’ll find on Amazon, or indeed anywhere else.

The stereo version of the excellent Logitech G432 (our current top gaming headset recommendation for those on a budget), the G322 delivers the same great sound and build quality as its G432 sibling, just with the extra 7.1 surround sound support. In the absence of a good G432 deal, this is the next best thing.

An ultra lightweight version of Razer’s popular Kraken headset, the Kraken X is one of the better budget gaming headsets you can buy right now – especially when it’s £15 cheaper than usual.

The Kraken wasn’t on sale over Prime Day in the UK (only in the US), so this one is a little easier to judge. Indeed, apart from a very brief dip to £47 for a week in August, the Kraken has been at least £55 ever since April. Amazon have the black version for £41, whereas Ebuyer only have it for £50, but if you’re after the cheapest price and don’t mind white or pink, these are the best deals going right now.

Razer Kraken Tournament Edition – £50 from Ebuyer (down from £100)

The Kraken Tournament has now sold out on Amazon, but Ebuyer still have Razer’s 7.1 surround sound gaming headset listed for a pretty reasonable price. On most sites, it’s been at least £70 for the past four months, making it a great time to snap one up – especially now it’s only another £10 over the regular Kraken.

Our favourite wireless gaming headset is back down to £100 for Black Friday today, matching its previous lowest price over last year’s Black Friday. It looks good, sounds great, and is the comfiest headset on the planet. Plus, its handy Chat Mix slider means you can filter out screaming teenagers when you’re playing online. Bliss.

HyperX Cloud Flight S – £127 from Amazon UK (down from £150)

A new all-time low for HyperX’s very good wireless gaming headset, if only just. While it’s normally £150, there have been two periods this year where it’s dropped to £128 – back in May, and again at the end of August. Still, even if it only beats its previous record by a single pound, it’s still a good price for this wireless headset.

After briefing disappearing due to low stock levels, the Razer Nari is back on the Black Friday menu at the same low price of £100. Be warned, though, it was technically cheaper over Prime Day, where it fell to £87.

US deals:

A discount of $10 might not seem like much here, but the Roccat Elo X is one of the best budget headsets I’ve tested all year – and it’s only just come out, too, making this a great time to get one on the cheap. It’s a brilliant-sounding headset for the money, and super comfy, too. More so, even, than my other budget favourite, the Logitech G432, which can also be had for $40 this Black Friday (see below). They’re both great headsets, so my advice would be to pick the one you like the look of most if you’re not sure which one to get.

Logitech G432 – $40 from Best Buy

My favourite budget gaming headset, the Logitech G432 can now be snapped up for just $40, matching Best Buy’s previous early Black Friday deal on it from earlier this month. If you want to save even more money, though, then you can get the stereo model, the G322, for even less at just $30.

A slightly older (and wired) version of Corsair’s excellent HS70 headset, this is another great deal for those after a top notch budget gaming headset.

HyperX Cloud Stinger Core – $65 from Best Buy (down from $80)

The 7.1 surround sound version of HyperX’s popular wireless gaming headset, the Cloud Stinger Core has a battery life of around 17 hours and comes with both 3.5mm and USB connections so you can use it with a variety of different devices.

Cyber Monday RAM deals

UK deals:

HyperX Fury RAM deals:

US deals:

Corsair Vengeance LPX RAM deals:

Corsair Vengeance RGB Pro RAM deals:

Crucial Ballistix RAM deals:

Crucial Ballistix RGB RAM deals:

Cyber Monday gaming laptop deals

UK deals:

Specs: 15.6in, 1920×1080, 120Hz IPS display, AMD Ryzen 5 4600H, 8GB RAM, RX 5500M, 256GB SSD, 1.8kg

Only a small discount of £30 here, but that’s still a decent price for this entry-level gaming laptop. While its 256GB SSD doesn’t leave a huge amount of room for big games, you still get a new AMD Ryzen 4000 processor and a nippy RX 5500M graphics chip for 1080p gaming. You won’t be hitting 120fps in anything but the least demanding of online shooters, but it’s a good budget buy all the same.

Specs: 15.6in, 1920×1080, 144Hz IPS display, Intel Core i7-10750H, 8GB RAM, GTX 1660 Ti, 512GB SSD, 2.3kg

This would be verging on a bad buy at its usual price, but with £200 shaved off it, this Core i7 and GTX 1660 Ti becomes much more tempting for those after a decent 1080p gaming laptop that doesn’t break into four figures. The faster Core i7 processor and larger SSD by themselves would probably be worth the extra £300 over the MSI above, but its more powerful GTX 1660 Ti graphics chip really helps to seal the deal. The £950 Lenovo Legion 5 is still a better buy overall, but this is arguably the next best option if that deal disappears. If you’ve got a bit more cash to spend, I’d also recommend looking at its £1299 RTX 2070 model, too, which keeps the same processor and display, but doubles the RAM and storage.

Specs: 13.3in, 1920×1080, 120Hz IPS display, Intel Core i7-1065G7, 16GB RAM, GTX 1650 Ti, 512GB SSD, 1.4kg

If you’re after a diddy little gaming laptop, then Razer’s Stealth 13 has a pretty sizeable discount on it right now. It only has a GTX 1650 Ti graphics chip as its disposal, so it won’t be able to play big 3D games on the highest graphics settings, but it’s still more than enough for decent frame rates in online shooters as well as 2D indie games.

Specs:, 17.3in, 1920×1080, 300Hz IPS display, Intel Core i7-10875H, 16GB RAM, RTX 2070 Max-Q, 512GB SSD, 2.7kg

If you want to pull all the stops out on your gaming laptop purchase, though, then this 300Hz Razer Blade Pro makes for a great desktop replacement – especially when it comes with a bunch of free Razer accessories as well, including the Cynosa Lite keyboard, Viper mouse and Kraken X headset (plus a Razer water bottle and face mask, because why the heck not). With a whopping £700 shaved off its usual price, this is an excellent deal.

Specs: 15.6in, 1920×1080, 144Hz IPS display, Intel Core i7-10750H, 16GB RAM, RTX 2070, 1TB SSD, 2.3kg

At £200 off, this is a new all-time low price for this RTX 2070-powered laptop, and a much cheaper alternative to the Razer and Acer models listed above. That’s mostly because it only has a 144Hz refresh rate display rather than a fancy 300Hz one, but the rest of its spec is good for the money.

Specs: 15.6in, 1920×1080, 120Hz IPS display, Intel Core i7-10750H, 8GB RAM, RTX 2060, 512GB SSD, 2.3kg

Another good-value RTX 2060 notebook, the GL65 aims to do justice to its graphics hardware with a 120Hz display and the ever-popular Core i7-10750H working alongside. This appears to be the version with solid red key backlighting, not the customisable-per-key RGB version, but let’s be honest, there are far worse omissions to make.

US deals:

Specs: 15.6in, 1920×1080, IPS display, Intel Core i7-10750H, 16GB RAM, RTX 2060, 512GB SSD, 2.5kg

Specs: 15.6in, 1920×1080, IPS display, Intel Core i7-10750H, 16GB RAM, RTX 2060, 256GB SSD + 1TB HDD, 2.5kg

Walmart have two great deals on Lenovo’s Legion 5 gaming laptop this Black Friday, offering identical specs for $400 save your choice of storage configuration. We loved its big brother, the Legion 7i, earlier in the year, and the Legion 5 shares much of that excellent DNA. It’s a brilliant laptop.

Specs: 15.6in, 1920×1080, 144Hz IPS display, Intel Core i7-10750H, 16GB RAM, RTX 2060, 512GB SSD, 2.1kg

A decent saving of $250 here, the base model of Razer’s Blade 15 2020 laptop comes with a great set of specs, including a Core i7 processor and an RTX 2060 graphics chip – perfect for filling out its 144Hz refresh rate display.

Specs: 15.6in, 1920×1080, 144Hz IPS display, Intel Core i7-10750H, 16GB RAM, RTX 2070 Super, 512GB SSD + 1TB HDD, 2.3kg

There aren’t nearly as many deals – so far – for high-end gaming laptops compared to the legions of discounted mid-rangers, so $130 off this RTX 2070 Super-powered MSI laptop is a step towards filling that gap. Plenty of storage space and ample RAM mean you won’t have to worry about future upgrades as much, too.

Specs: 15.6n, 1920×1080, 144Hz IPS display, Intel Core i7-10750H, 16GB RAM, RTX 2070 Max-Q, 1TB SSD, 2.0kg

The Asus ROG Zephyrus M15 is quite loud as gaming laptops go, but this $330 discount might just be enough to make up for it. It’s rare to see an RTX 2070 Max-Q chip at this kind of price, especially with such a good processor and SSD.

How to get a good Cyber Monday deal

Install a price-tracker

The best way to see if you’re getting a good Black Friday deal – on Amazon, at least – is to install a price tracker extension in your web browser. I use CamelCamelCamel and Keepa for Chrome when I’m writing about deals for RPS, and they’re extremely useful to see how prices for individual products have changed over time. The former hasn’t been tracking as many Amazon products since the start of the pandemic, so you may wish to stick with Keepa (which is also available for other web browsers) instead to get the best information.

Alas, tracking prices on other websites is much harder unless you start making (and checking) your own dedicated list. However, even if you want to avoid Amazon like the plague, installing a tracker like Keepa can still be a useful tool to help you check deals elsewhere. Amazon hardware prices are usually a pretty good barometer of how much things have cost over time, for example, and Keepa lets you look back at some pretty historic pricing information, too. You can filter it to show prices from the last week, last month, the last three months, the last year, or even the entire product’s pricing history if you want the complete lowdown. As a result, you can use this information to compare with other deals you see around the web to help you get a good price – even if you don’t end up shopping at Amazon.

Follow our detailed deals coverage for all the best discounts

Myself and the wider RPS team will be keeping track of all the best Cyber Monday deals, so be sure to check the RPS homepage, our dedicated Cyber Monday deals hub and our games and hardware deals page where we’ll be rounding up all the best discounts as they get released.