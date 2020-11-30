Fnatic's best compact keyboard is £20 off for Cyber Monday

The Fnatic miniStreak continues to be one of my all-time favourite tenkeyless gaming keyboards, and the Speed Silver version of their new Kailh-based model is currently £20 off for Cyber Monday. Down to £80 from its usual £100, this sleek, compact gaming keyboard is one of the few miniStreak variants still available these days, as the older Cherry MX models have been slowly going end of life for the last couple of months, making it a great time to snap one up before it disappears for good.

I reviewed one of the original Cherry MX Brown models of the Steak and miniStreak when they first came out in 2018, but I’ve used Kaihua’s Kailh switches in several other keyboards since, including the HyperX Alloy FPS RGB. They’re very similar to Cherry’s linear Speed switches, and if you put a blindfold on me I’m not sure I’d be able to tell the difference. As such, there’s no need to worry that this isn’t a Cherry MX model, as Kailh’s Speed Silver switches are still great to use everyday, regardless of whether you’re typing up long documents for work or playing games.

Admittedly, £80 isn’t the cheapest the miniStreak has been more generally. Some of the older Cherry MX models saw some much deeper discounts right at the start of the year, for example, and the lowest price I’ve seen for it dipped as low as £65 for the Cherry MX Brown model last December. It’s still the cheapest this particular Kailh Speed Silver edition has ever been, but it’s possible we may see it go lower still if Fnatic end up doing another similar string of discounts on their Streak and miniStreak keyboards after Christmas like they did between January and March this year.

Still, if you want to see what else is available on the keyboard front in the remaining hours of Cyber Monday, then do have a look at our freshly updated Cyber Monday mouse and keyboard deals hub, where you’ll find all the remaining deals still worth buying in these twilight hours of this year’s Cyber Monday.