Immortals Fenyx Rising mounts: where to find the best mounts

In Immortals Fenyx Rising, you have the ability to tame various mounts which you can then summon at a moment’s notice. These mounts are powerful tools of traversal across the Golden Isles, but some rare mounts are a cut above the rest. This guide will walk you through not only how to tame a mount, but also where you can find the rarest and best mounts in Immortals Fenyx Rising.

Immortals Fenyx Rising mounts explained

A mount is an excellent tool for fast traversal across the world of Immortals Fenyx Rising. There are lots of different species of mount to tame, and once you’ve tamed one, you will be able to switch between it and your other available mounts from the inventory screen.

To call your mount to you, just tap the Summon Mount key. Fenyx will jump, and the mount will be summoned beneath them. Mounts have a stamina bar just like Fenyx does, and you can expend its stamina in order to sprint quickly across flat expanses of land. Your mount cannot jump; rather, jumping will send Fenyx jumping off the mount, allowing them to glide forwards before immediately summoning their mount beneath them once they land. This is a useful way of crossing gaps and rough terrain that your mount can’t easily cross.

How to tame a mount

Mounts in Immortals Fenyx Rising are generally equine in shape and usually travel in packs. They’re also passive towards you. If you notice an animal with these qualities, it’s likely a mount that can be tamed.

To tame a mount, crouch and walk slowly towards it. If an exclamation mark appears above its head, stop moving until it goes away, because it means the mount is getting nervous of your approach.

Continue this until you’re close enough to press the Interact key to tame the mount. Once the mount is tamed, you can call it to you at any moment, and switch between it and your other available mounts from the inventory menu.

Best mounts in Immortals Fenyx Rising

Not all mounts are born equal in Immortals Fenyx Rising. Aside from cosmetic differences, the thing that sets mounts apart from one another is their stamina reserves. The first mounts you find are likely to have a single bar of stamina (made up of four stamina chunks), but certain rare breeds can have much more stamina.

Here are the best mounts in Immortals Fenyx Rising, and where to find them:

Indika (3 bars) A blue unicorn found in the river area just south of Gaia’s Soul, below the bright blue section of Aphrodite’s area of the map.

(3 bars) Spring (3 bars) A white pegasos bestowed to Fenyx at the end of the When The Road Gets Rocky/Luck Be A Laurel/The Future Is In Music line of quests (the quests which involve Apollo and Hermes).

(3 bars) Tyrian (3 bars) A purple unicorn found at the southernmost tip of the Valley of Eternal Spring.

(3 bars) Guardian (3 bars) A golden pegasos that can be found in front of the gigantic archway on the coast at the northmost point of the Grove of Kleos. Exact location pictured below.

(3 bars)

I’ll keep adding to this list as I find more rare and powerful mounts throughout the game.

