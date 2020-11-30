Best PC games New PC games 2020 Cyber Monday Best graphics cards Best free PC games Best Minecraft shaders for 1.16.3 Best Warzone loadout for Season 6

Immortals Fenyx Rising Odysseus's ship puzzle: how to return Odysseus's ship home

Here's where to place Odysseus's ship to solve the puzzle

Ollie Toms

Guides Writer

30th November 2020 / 5:01PM

Featured post How to return Odysseus's ship home in Immortals Fenyx Rising

At one point in Immortals Fenyx Rising, as part of a long string of quests revolving around the goddess Athena, you are tasked with returning Odysseus’s ship home. This very straightforward task can actually be very confusing if you don’t immediately see what you need to see early on. Learn how to solve this puzzle and return Odysseus’s ship home in this quick Immortals Fenyx Rising guide.

On this page:

Odysseus’s ship puzzle in Immortals Fenyx Rising

As part of Athena’s Go Do Hero Things! quest in Immortals Fenyx Rising, at one point you’ll be tasked with returning Odysseus’s ship home. Whatever the hell that means. It’s a very simple puzzle really, but it’s easy to miss where to find the ship and where you should take it once you have it.

In order to be at the “Return Odysseus’s ship home” part of the quest, you’ll need to have just found the stele of Odysseus – the slab of writing which talks about how Odysseus outsmarted a nation and won back the heart of his love. If you’re stuck, go back to where you found this stele, which is right here on the map:

A screenshot highlighting the locations of the stele, the horse statue, and where to take Odysseus's ship.

Okay, this image really kinda tells you everything you need to know, but I’ve written it out below anyway.

Next, look to the east and you’ll see a great big horse statue. Fly over to it, press the button at its base, and defeat the enemies that spawn in front of you. After that, ascend the horse statue’s back, and you’ll find a miniature of Odysseus’s ship at the top, which you can carry around with your Herakles’s Strength power.

How to return Odysseus’s ship home

To return Odysseus’s ship home, throw the ship across the river in front of the horse statue, then follow after it. In the clearing across the river there’s another statue (humanoid, this time) guarded by a cyclops. Leave the ship for the moment, and deal with the cyclops.

After the cyclops is killed, carry the ship over to the second statue and place it on the pedestal at its base. And that’s it! You’re onto the next stage of the quest.

Hopefully this short guide helped you if you’ve been towing that ship around with you for a while and scratching your head. If you’re after more in-depth guides on other aspects of Ubisoft’s open-world adventure game, why not take a look at our list of the Best mounts in Immortals Fenyx Rising, or learn How to increase Stamina in Immortals Fenyx Rising.

