Immortals Fenyx Rising photo mode: how to take photos

Immortals Fenyx Rising allows players at any point in the game to open up a robust photo mode to capture great moments (or, if you’re a guides writer like me, to create that perfect header image). With this photo mode you can perfectly position the camera and edit the photo before taking it. Our Immortals Fenyx Rising photo mode guide will walk you through how to use this photo mode, and how to view your photos after taking them.

How to take photos in Immortals Fenyx Rising

Taking a photo in Immortals Fenyx Rising is pretty easy. All you have to do is press the Photo Mode key (F3 by default) at any point while the game is unpaused.

Entering photo mode will pause the game and allow you to position your camera exactly how you like for the perfect photo. You can pan, zoom, and tilt the camera to your heart’s content, and you can preview the photo before taking it.

Another large part of the photo mode in Immortals is the potential for editing before you even take the photo. Left-clicking will bring up the editing menu, which allows you to change all sorts of things about the photo, from contrast, saturation and temperature to bloom and vignette. You can even customise Fenyx’s facial expression before taking the photo!

How to view your photos

Once you’ve taken a photo, you may be wondering how you can view it. To do this, exit photo mode and bring up the map, and at the location where you took the photo you should find a photo icon. Hover over this icon and you’ll get a thumbnail of your photo. From here, you can either view it in fullscreen or delete it. Photos you take are entered into an online aspect of Immortals Fenyx Rising, so that other players may randomly be able to see and like photos you’ve taken in their games. You can also see other players’ photos on your map.

To toggle this functionality on or off, you can open up the Legend while in the map (default: L) and deselect the photo group at the bottom of the list.

