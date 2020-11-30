Best PC games New PC games 2020 Cyber Monday Best graphics cards Best free PC games Best Minecraft shaders for 1.16.3 Best Warzone loadout for Season 6

Support us
Visit our store
Now streaming live:

Mass Effect's weird hacking minigames are in a virtual museum now

Imogen Beckhelling

News Writer

30th November 2020 / 1:51PM

A recreated hacking minigame from Mass Effect 2 from the Museum Of Mass Effect Minigames.

If you fancy having a go at Mass Effect‘s daft hacking minigames without loading up BioWare’s big old space RPG, then look no further. Someone has made a virtual museum with recreations of the hacking puzzles from both Mass Effect 1 and Mass Effect 2. It’s inspired by the virtual lock picking museum I reported on a few months back – a post in which I said the exact words: “I’d love to see a hacking museum with all the awful minigames from Mass Effect.”

This is the second time I’ve managed to will Mass Effect news into existence, and at this point I’m scaring myself.

Like the lockpicking museum before it, the Museum Of Mass Effect Minigames is a virtual showcase of game mechanics. It was made by Phoebe Shalloway on Itch.io, and you can try it out for free right here.

I was actually surprised by the first hacking minigame on offer, because I’ve never actually played it. Truth is, my only experience with Mass Effect 1 is on console, and I had no idea the game had a specific hacking puzzle that was limited to PC. Alec Meer (RPS in peace) compared it to a rubbish version of Frogger in his worst hacking minigames post, which yep, that is indeed the best way to describe it. Check it out in the video below.

On console that Frogger-style game was replaced by a kind of “Simon Says” thing where you had to press a sequence of buttons to do the hack. It was equally daft. Why does anyone bother locking things with this stuff in the Mass Effect universe? They’d probably have fewer break-ins if they just used a lock and key.

The other minigames in the virtual museum are both from Mass Effect 2. You’ve got the hack where you have to match up segments of code – replicated here by matching nice pictures of trees and rocks. Then there’s the bypass minigame where you have to match symbols to complete a circuit. The symbols here include things like eyes and sparkles, and it all looks a tiny bit occult. I dig the aesthetic, to be honest.

It’s a pretty basic museum, but it’s cool to see all the minigames in one place. Going through them all I can’t help but wonder if we’ll see more weird hacking puzzles in the next Mass Effect game, which BioWare revealed they were working on a few weeks ago. I just hope they don’t bring back the weird sudoku Mass Effect: Andromeda made us do.

If you fancy checking out the Museum Of Mechanics: Lockpicking, that can also be found for free on Itch. It’s had a few updates since last I tried it, adding minigames from the likes of The Testament of Sherlock Holmes and Splinter Cell.

Tagged with , , , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Who am I?

Imogen Beckhelling

News Writer

Imogen is a lore enthusiast and lover of all the fun shenanigans game communities get up to. She spends too much time playing Overwatch, and not enough time having interests that aren't to do with video games.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Wot I Think: Mass Effect Andromeda

Massive Defect

353

More artwork from the next Mass Effect has surfaced

34

Why doesn't this Mass Effect PC case look like a spaceship?

11

I think the next Mass Effect is set in Andromeda

35

Latest articles

Fnatic's best compact keyboard is £20 off for Cyber Monday

This is your last chance to grab your favourite gaming mouse for £35 / $35

1

Cyber Monday 2020 PC gaming deals: the best deals still available

27

Cyber Monday 2020 SSD deals: all the best NVMe and SATA deals

4