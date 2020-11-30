This is your last chance to grab your favourite gaming mouse for £35 / $35

Though Black Friday ended on Sunday (???), there’s still a chance to get some deals for Cyber Monday, and one of those is a doozy. The Logitech G502 Hero gaming mouse is still available for an all-time low price of £35 / $35 for both UK and US deals hunters. Last year, the older model of the G502 was officially voted RPS readers’ favourite gaming mouse of all time, and today could well be your last chance this year to snap it up so cheap.

The G502 Hero has a 16,000 DPI sensor, is rated for 50 million clicks in a lifetime, and has a ludicrous 11 buttons plus five onboard memory profiles to customise for your favourite games. Plus, it comes with extra weights to slot in, if you prefer something a bit heavier than its base weight of 121g.

For UK pals:

And for US friends:

Logitech G502 Hero gaming mouse – $35 from Best Buy (down from $80)

In her review, Katharine said the G502 has “almost perfect proportions”, and praised design choices like the Sniper button (allowing you to change DPI on the fly) and the tasteful options that come bundled with the RGB lights. Never look a gift horse in the mouse, especially when it’s better than half price.

This is by no means the only deal on gaming mice this Cyber Monday. We’ve got all the Cyber Monday mouse and keyboard deals rounded up for you, including on some other high quality Logitech gear.

For starters, there’s the Logitech G203 Lightsync. This little ripper currently tops the list of our budget recommendation in our best gaming mouse rankings and is down to a fabulous £19 from Amazon UK from its usual price of £35.

At the other end of the scale, we have the Logitech G Pro Wireless down to £90 at Amazon UK from £130. Katharine’s review called this “the best wireless gaming mouse ever made”. Crikey. Act now to avoid Cyber Monday disappointment.