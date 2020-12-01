Best PC games New PC games 2020 Cyber Monday Best graphics cards Best free PC games Best Minecraft shaders for 1.16.3 Best Warzone loadout for Season 6

Immortals Fenyx Rising map: all chest, vault, and puzzle locations

Save yourself hours of Far Sight with this Immortals Fenyx Rising map guide!

Ollie Toms

Guides Writer

1st December 2020 / 1:24PM

Featured post Immortals Fenyx Rising map: all points of interest

Want to learn where every single chest, vault, lyre, puzzle, and other point of interest is on the Immortals Fenyx Rising map? Then you’ve come to the right place! Below we’ve got screenshots showing every point of interest we’ve found on each of the sections of the Golden Isle, so you don’t have to spend hours using your Far Sight. Take a look below!

Spoilers follow, obviously. You’ve been warned.

On this page:

Full Immortals Fenyx Rising map

Let’s start with the overview: here is an illustration of the entire Immortals Fenyx Rising map, the Golden Isle:

An illustration of the Immortals Fenyx Rising map. Certain minor details in this map differ from the in-game map, so check out the images below for the full picture.

An illustration of the Immortals Fenyx Rising map. Certain minor details in this map differ from the in-game map, so check out the images below for the full picture.

The map is divided into seven sections:

  • Clashing Rocks (the archipelago at the bottom, where you begin the game)
  • Valley of Eternal Spring (Aphrodite’s region, south-west)
  • Grove of Kleos (Athena’s region, north-west)
  • War’s Den (Ares’s region, south-east)
  • The Forgelands (Hephaistos’s region, north-east)
  • King’s Peak (Zeus’s region, far north)
  • Gates of Tartaros (centre)

You’ll be bouncing between these different regions while on your quest to unify the Olympians and thwart the evil Typhon’s plan for world domination. And along the way, you’ll come across hundreds of different points of interest, from chests containing rare loot to mythical challenges and puzzles, Vaults of Tartaros to explore, and much more. Learn where each and every one of them is in the sections below.

Clashing Rocks

Below is every point of interest we’ve found in Clashing Rocks:

Valley of Eternal Spring

Below is every point of interest we’ve found in the Valley of Eternal Spring:

Grove of Kleos

Below is every point of interest we’ve found in the Grove of Kleos:

War’s Den

Below is every point of interest we’ve found in War’s Den:

The Forgelands

Below is every point of interest we’ve found in the Forgelands:

King’s Peak

Below is every point of interest we’ve found on King’s Peak (note: some are labelled as complete but they’re still visible).

And there you have it! Feel free to keep referring back to these maps as you work your way through all the secret areas, challenges, and rewards that Immortals Fenyx Rising has to offer. Now, why not supplement this knowledge by taking a look at where to find the Best mounts in Immortals Fenyx Rising?

