Best PC games New PC games 2020 Cyber Monday Best graphics cards Best free PC games Best Minecraft shaders for 1.16.3 Best Warzone loadout for Season 6

Support us
Visit our store
Now streaming live:
9

Remnant: From The Ashes labyrinthian prequel arrives today

Imogen Beckhelling

News Writer

1st December 2020 / 3:50PM

The hero from Chronos: Before The Ashes, fighting a rocky humanoid creature.

A couple of years ago, Darksiders developers Gunfire Games released Remnant: From The Ashes. It’s a third-person apocalyptic shooter that’s a little bit Dark Souls-y and a little bit roguelite-y, and it’s pretty good. It’s not the sort of thing I expected to get any sort of follow-up, mind you, but lo and behold, Gunfire are launching a prequel today. Named Chronos: Before The Ashes, it’s dumping guns for swords and dropping players into a labyrinth for some good old RPG action.

Unlike its predecessor, Chronos is just a singleplayer adventure, and doesn’t have online co-op. What it does have, is loads of traditional RPG things. The story is revolves around you, a hero on a lifelong quest to save your home from evil and and all that – you know the drill. Its weapon system is all Soulslike-y, too, in that you have to match up what you’re using to the skill it scales with (so some swords work better with Strenth, others with agility, etc.)

The most interesting part of the game, however, is the roguelite-ish system. Each time you die in this great big labrinth, your character must wait a year before they can return. So each new run of the maze you’re a little bit older. It’s not entirely clear what effect this has, but it does seem to have one, since the Steam page says: “When you start your journey, it’s still easy to get stronger and quicker, but the older you get, the more important your wisdom about the arcane powers will become.”

I do enjoy a bit of roguelike goodness, though, and I admire when games try to make death a bit more interesting. So yeah, I’ll probably give this one a go.

If you fancy playing Chronos: Before The Ashes yourself, it arrives on Steam around 6pm GMT (10am PT) today.

Update: I wrongly thought this game was a new prequel, turns out it’s not! Chronos is an old VR-exclusive Gunfire game, which has been overhauled now to work on all platforms without one of those funky headsets. Ta to former RPS’er Dominic Tarason for pointing this out.

Tagged with , , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (9)

Who am I?

Imogen Beckhelling

News Writer

Imogen is a lore enthusiast and lover of all the fun shenanigans game communities get up to. She spends too much time playing Overwatch, and not enough time having interests that aren't to do with video games.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

E3 2019 games - every game confirmed

5

Remnant: From The Ashes gets a free Adventure Mode

3

Remnant: From The Ashes out now from Darksiders devs

10

Remnant From The Ashes ends the world in August

5

Latest articles

Dead Cells takes a Fatal Fall into another DLC expansion next year

'Tis the season for Haunted PS1's gore-filled advent calendar

Halo: The Master Chief Collection's co-op future may lie with modders

1

Red Dead Online's standalone version has arrived

14