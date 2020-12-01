Best PC games New PC games 2020 Cyber Monday Best graphics cards Best free PC games Best Minecraft shaders for 1.16.3 Best Warzone loadout for Season 6

Support us
Visit our store
Now streaming live:

The Wonderful 101 now has a two-hour demo where you can play as Bayonetta

Imogen Beckhelling

News Writer

1st December 2020 / 11:31AM

Characters from The Wonderful 101.

In my head, The Wonderful 101: Remastered has only been out for a month or so. In reality, it came out back in May, and I’m not quite sure how that happened. 2020 continues to amaze with its ability to warp all perception of time. Oh well. Platinum Games’ weird superhero-morphing adventure has a free two-hour demo out now on Steam, so perhaps that will distract from the fact we’re in the final month of this damned year. You can play Bayonetta in it as well, which is cool.

The former Wii U exclusive got a patch yesterday, introducing the Wonder-Size Cadet demo. It lets you play through the prologue and all of Operation 001, and the devs say it’s “a total of about two hours of gameplay.”

The demo gives you a bunch of free in-game currency and support items, too, and you can transfer your progress to the full game as well.

Better yet, the demo lets you play as the titular character from Platinum’s hack ‘n slash series, Bayonetta. She’s called Wonder-Bayonetta, of course, gotta stay on-brand with those mighty morphin’ superheroes. You can use her from the very start of the demo by entering the code “UMBRANGIFT” in the game’s new Wonderful Code section, or use “ANGELSLAYERS” to unlock her pals Wonder-Jeanne and Wonder-Rodin.

The devs say to “be on the lookout” for more Wonderful Codes, too, so I think it’s safe to say there are some more on the way.

Some hidden characters in The Wonderful 101's new Wonderfull Code system.

One of these has gotta be 2B from Nier, right?

“Not one of Platinum’s best, but The Wonderful 101 wins you round via its writing, music and sense of joy,” Edwin wrote in his The Wonderful 101: Remastered review.

It’s probably worth giving it a go then. You play the free demo over on Steam, and if you fancy buying it after, it’s on sale for 32% off until around 6pm GMT (10am PT).

Tagged with , , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Who am I?

Imogen Beckhelling

News Writer

Imogen is a lore enthusiast and lover of all the fun shenanigans game communities get up to. She spends too much time playing Overwatch, and not enough time having interests that aren't to do with video games.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Platinum Games receive Tencent investment and promise other "big announcements" this year

5

In the least expected re-release of 2018, Bullet Witch is coming to Steam

Long-Range Bayonetta gets another shot

24

Devil May Cry HD gets the PC collection it deserves, kinda

Dante deserves better.

15

2017 Steam Award winners include PUBG, Cuphead & Witcher

28

Latest articles

The daring & discounted RPS Advent Calendar 2020

The best part of Christmas

The RPS Advent Calendar 2020, December 1st

Our countdown of the best games of the year

Empire Of Sin's gangster crime spree kicks off today

Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War's latest patch makes weapon levelling less agonising

1