The Wonderful 101 now has a two-hour demo where you can play as Bayonetta

In my head, The Wonderful 101: Remastered has only been out for a month or so. In reality, it came out back in May, and I’m not quite sure how that happened. 2020 continues to amaze with its ability to warp all perception of time. Oh well. Platinum Games’ weird superhero-morphing adventure has a free two-hour demo out now on Steam, so perhaps that will distract from the fact we’re in the final month of this damned year. You can play Bayonetta in it as well, which is cool.

The former Wii U exclusive got a patch yesterday, introducing the Wonder-Size Cadet demo. It lets you play through the prologue and all of Operation 001, and the devs say it’s “a total of about two hours of gameplay.”

The demo gives you a bunch of free in-game currency and support items, too, and you can transfer your progress to the full game as well.



Better yet, the demo lets you play as the titular character from Platinum’s hack ‘n slash series, Bayonetta. She’s called Wonder-Bayonetta, of course, gotta stay on-brand with those mighty morphin’ superheroes. You can use her from the very start of the demo by entering the code “UMBRANGIFT” in the game’s new Wonderful Code section, or use “ANGELSLAYERS” to unlock her pals Wonder-Jeanne and Wonder-Rodin.

The devs say to “be on the lookout” for more Wonderful Codes, too, so I think it’s safe to say there are some more on the way.

“Not one of Platinum’s best, but The Wonderful 101 wins you round via its writing, music and sense of joy,” Edwin wrote in his The Wonderful 101: Remastered review.

It’s probably worth giving it a go then. You play the free demo over on Steam, and if you fancy buying it after, it’s on sale for 32% off until around 6pm GMT (10am PT).