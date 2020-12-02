Best PC games New PC games 2020 Cyber Monday Best graphics cards Best free PC games Best Minecraft shaders for 1.16.3 Best Warzone loadout for Season 6

2

Doom Eternal and Va-11 Hall-A hit Xbox Game Pass for PC tomorrow

Imogen Beckhelling

News Writer

2nd December 2020 / 3:38PM

Xbox Game Pass for PC continues to collect some absolute belters, with the likes of Doom Eternal, Va-11 Hall-A, Yes, Your Grace and Call Of The Sea headlining its new additions this month.

There’s loads more coming throughout December, too. Looking down the list we’ve got Greedfall, Unto The End and Yooka-Laylee And The Impossible Lair. Genuinely, if you’ve been looking for a good time to try out the Game Pass for its cheapo £1 / $1 first month deal, I think now might be your chance.

Id Software’s demon rip ‘n tear ’em up came out back in March, and it’s cool to see it hit the subscription service in the same year. Matt Cox thought it was well good in his Doom Eternal review, saying: “I’ve danced the bloody ballets of hell and beyond, and I’ve returned to tell you: they are dazzling.”

So, Doom Eternal is heading to Xbox Game Pass for PC tomorrow, and it’s bringing a new Master Level with it. It’s called the Super Gore Nest, and it plops even more big enemies in the game’s campaign, as well as adds various challenges for players to attempt to fight through.

If, however, you’d rather ditch the monster-punching for a more cyberpunk-y experience (perhaps one to quench the thirst of a very high profile cyberpunk game that keeps getting delayed), then Va-11 Hall-A: Cyberpunk Bartender Action arrives on Game Pass tomorrow as well. It’s a story-driven sort of visual novel where you influence decisions based on the drinks you serve.

“It wears its influences on its sleeve, sometimes to a fault, and though its most ‘gamey’ aspect is that of a bartending sim, that’s really just a well-integrated excuse for telling a humble story,” Sin wrote in her Valhalla review (no not that one).

Those just a couple of the stand-out games for this month, though. Check out the full list of December arrivals for PC below:

Unfortunately, a new month means a handful games are leaving the service. Here are the ones saying goodbye on December 15th:

  • Age of Wonders: Planetfall (Console & PC)
  • Infinifactory (PC)
  • Metro: Last Light Redux (PC)
  • MudRunner (Console & PC)
  • Pathologic 2 (Console & PC)
  • The Turing Test (Console & PC)
  • Ticket to Ride (Console & PC)

It’s worth noting that while those bad boys are leaving on December 15th, on that very same date Game Pass links up with EA Play. So, if you have a Game Pass subscription, you’ll get access to EA’s big game library, where you can play stuff like the Dragon Age series, loads of Fifas, The Sims 4, and plenty more.

You can grab an Xbox Game Pass sub now for just £1 / $1 for your first month, with the price going up to £8 / $10 monthly after.

