Fortnite Season 5 has arrived with the Mandalorian and Baby Yoda in tow

Imogen Beckhelling

News Writer

2nd December 2020 / 4:32PM

Lots of bounty hunters including the Mando from Fortnite's new season.

Alright, let me get this straight. Last night, Fortnite was eaten by Marvel villain Galactus, but Iron Man swooped in and put you in a battle bus rigged with explosives so he’d blow up in the process. The Fortnite island exploded as well, but has now magically come back to life, and everyone and his mum is a bounty hunter?

It’s been so long since I’ve played this game. But you know what? Fortnite Season 5 sounds like a party. It added everyone’s favourite bounty-hunting duo, Mando and Baby Yoda, and made a load of changes to its map and lore to boot.

First off, we gotta talk about the big numbers. The world-eating in-game event that took place last night racked up a whopping 15.3 million concurrent players, while over 3 million more watched on from Twitch and YouTube. Whatever you think of Epic Games, you can’t deny they put on a good bloody show.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5 has done away with all that Marvel stuff now, but the Disney tie-ins are still going strong. Before we get to that, however, I need to explain the Zero Point. If you don’t know (I didn’t until five minutes ago), it’s a powerful glowing orb thing that controls The Loop (I’ll get to that), which was exposed after last night’s events. The Loop is the system that controls Fortnite (I think) – it’s the reality in which all Fortnite matches take place.

Ok, got that? So then, Fortnite super-secret agent John “Jonesy” Jones can’t have people escaping that loop, so he’s hired a load of bounty hunters from various franchises to help (now you can see where this is going). These hunters so far include the Mandalorian (and baby Yoda, of course), some guy made out of pancakes, a badass barbarian lady and a bunch more. These are all skins available as part of the new battle pass, and more will be joining as the season progresses.

As for new things you’ll actually be doing in the battle royale, you can now take on quests and bounties which will earn you Bars. These can be used during matches to buy funky weapons and even hire allies.

The map changes include a big old sandy desert you can find smack-bang in the middle (over the site where the Zero Point is exposed). On top of that, there’s a colosseum to explore, as well as some more sneaky-sounding areas, Hunter’s Haven and Stealthy Stronghold.

I need to take a breather now. But if you fancy getting involved in all this, Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5 is in full swing as we speak. Head to Epic’s website for more info.

And in case you missed it, you can get a subscription for the game now for £10 a month, which gives you skins and in-game currency to spend.

Imogen Beckhelling

News Writer

Imogen is a lore enthusiast and lover of all the fun shenanigans game communities get up to. She spends too much time playing Overwatch, and not enough time having interests that aren't to do with video games.

