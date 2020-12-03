Assassin's Creed Valhalla Alfred's Study location: where to get Alfred's Key and enter the study

Towards the end of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla you’ll get to speak to Alfred one final time. He’ll even tell you about his super secret study, which you can unlock with Alfred’s key. To help you find Alfred’s study we’ve detailed the location below. We’ll go into some detail on where to get the key, and what’s inside the study once you open it.

Where is Alfred’s secret study in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla?

To find Alfred’s study in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla you will need to read the description on the key that Alfred gives you at the end of the game. It tells you that the study is located in Wincestre. Specifically, head to the Old Minster and use your Odin’s Sight. You will see a green aura around the door you’ll need to unlock. While you’re in Wincestre be sure to check out the available romance options nearby.

How to get Alfred’s study key

To get the key to Alfred’s secret study you will need to complete the Order of Ancients quest. This means killing all of the members in the Order tab of the menu. Once you have killed them all except The Father, Hytham will give you a new mission. It involves going to meet the Poor Fellow Soldier of Christ. This turns out to be Alfred. He’ll give you a key and bid you adieu.

What’s in the study?

Once you open the study you’ll find a few documents to read, each giving more context on the Order, Itsu and more. It’s basically a big info dump that highlight’s Alfred’s role in The Order of Ancients. Some interesting lore for sure.

Once you open the study you'll find a few documents to read, each giving more context on the Order, Itsu and more. It's basically a big info dump that highlight's Alfred's role in The Order of Ancients. Some interesting lore for sure.