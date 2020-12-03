Assassin's Creed Valhalla Closing the Vault: who is The Vault of Jorvik?

During the Jorvik arc in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla you will need to reveal the identity of The Vault, a member of the Order of the Ancients. Doing so can be pretty tricky, as you don’t have much to go on. During the feast you will get a chance to speak to a number of people, and then must accuse either Audun, Hjorr, Faravid, or Ricsige. Here’s who you should choose as The Vault.

Who is The Vault in AC: Valhalla?

Let’s cut to the chase, The Vault is Audun. You should accuse him at the feast in Jorvik. Weirdly, this choice doesn’t actually amount to much because he’ll reveal himself anyway. Still, it’s good to be right before the fighting kicks off.

How to work out who The Vault is

The identity of The Vault is one of the harder mysteries to unravel in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. You’ll need to visit the archives in Jorvik and do some reading, in addition to speaking to all the available characters during the party. One thing you know for sure is that the wine has been poisoned. Every character you speak to will end up not drinking the wine, but if you pay attention you’ll learn that Audun ordered the wine in, and is the only one who had access to it. Party guests will drink the poison and die, not much you can do about that. Luckily you’ll get to take Audun down later on.

So there you have it, Audun is The Vault in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. For more on the game be sure to check out our walkthrough. You’ll find all of our AC: Valhalla guides in one place, like Romance options and Tungsten locations.