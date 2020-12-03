Best PC games New PC games 2020 Deals Best graphics cards Best free PC games Best Minecraft shaders for 1.16.3 Best Warzone loadout for Season 6

Assassin's Creed Valhalla Snotinghamscire Jarl: should you pick Vili or Trygve?

Here's who to pick as Snotinghamscire's new Jarl.

Jake Green

Guides Editor

3rd December 2020 / 5:37PM

Featured post Eivor speaking to Vili in Assassin's Creed Valhalla

You’ll have to make many difficult choices in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla as you work to conquer England’s Saxon forces. Appointing the new Jarl of Snotinghamscire is one such choice, and your old friend Vili is one of the candidates. Problem is, he isn’t really up for all the new responsibility, so you’ll need to weigh up whether he’s the man for the job. Here’s whether you should choose Vili or Trygve as the new Jarl of Snotinghamscire.

In this Assassin’s Creed Valhalla guide:

AC Valhalla: Should you choose Vili or Trygve as Jarl of Snotinghamscire?

Who you choose as Jarl of Snotinghamscire depends on your view of Vili. If you choose him he won’t be available to join your crew, but will show up later in the story to help you. If you want him to be a part of your raiding party, choose Trygve as Jarl. Personally, I chose Vili as Jarl as it seemed to make more sense from a story perspective, but it’s up to you, both options end up with Snotinghamscire being an ally. Be aware that you can romance Vili here, head over to our romance guide to find out how.

Should you let Trygve burn himself?

Partway through the Snotinghamscire Farewells and Legacies quest, Trygve will tell you that he plans to burn himself alive in honour of the dead Jarl. If you let him do so then you will not get to choose a new Jarl, as Vili will be the only choice. I recommend stopping him from killing himself, as he will eventually learn that he still has use as a right hand man to Vili, or as the new Jarl.

Eivor choosing the new Jarl of Snotinghamscire in Assassin's Creed Valhalla

That’s who to pick as the Jarl of Snotinghamscire in the Farewells and Legacies quest in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. For more on the game be sure to visit our Walkthrough hub. Elsewhere there’s our look at getting all 33 blood stones.

Who am I?

Jake Green

Guides Editor

More by me

