Best Gear in Immortals Fenyx Rising: the best early armor and helmet in the game

Using the right gear in Immortals Fenyx Rising is incredibly important. Not only does it protect you from damage, but the right armor and helmet can make your own attacks far more powerful too. Below we’ll walk you through the very best gear in Immortals Fenyx Rising, starting with the best Helmet and Armor to use early on, and ending with the absolute best gear in the entire game so you know what to look for while exploring the Golden Isle.

Best Gear in Immortals Fenyx Rising

Helmets and Armor in Immortals Fenyx Rising are functionally the same. They both just give you extra defence, which lowers the damage you take from enemy attacks. But each piece of gear you find throughout the Golden Isle will have different unique effects. One of these effects will be available from the start whenever it is equipped, while the other effect will only come into play once you’ve levelled your gear up to Level 4 by spending Adamantine at the Forge of Hephaistos at the Hall of the Gods.

Let’s take a look now at the best early Armor and Helmet you can get your hands on. This gear will serve you well until near the end of the game, when you’ll likely want to switch over to our late-game gear.

Best early Armor and Helmet

Some of the very best Armor in Immortals Fenyx Rising can be obtained before you’ve even finished the prologue. My favourite Helmet to don alongside this Armor is a little further out, but it can still be found very early in your adventure.

Here is the best early Armor and Helmet in Immortals Fenyx Rising:

Armor: Valor of the Soldier breastplate Level 1 effect: Increased Max Stamina Level 4 effect: Stamina is consumed more slowly

Valor of the Soldier breastplate Helmet: Stoneglare Mask Level 1 effect: Bonus damage for 6 seconds when stunning an enemy Level 4 effect: Refills Stamina when stunning an enemy

Stoneglare Mask

The Valor of the Soldier breastplate gives you increased Stamina from the start, which is enormously helpful at any stage of the game. It improves your traversal and combat skills at the same time, and allows you to use your most powerful attacks – your Godly Powers – more often in a fight. The Stoneglare Mask is a phenomenal piece of gear for players who favour heavy attacks and Godly Powers (which should be everyone), as it gives you a great damage boost every time you stun an enemy, and also refills Stamina when you stun, complementing the Valor of the Soldier breastplate perfectly.

Where to find the best early Armor and Helmet:

You can find the Valor of the Soldier breastplate inside the chest on top of the Observatory at Clashing Rocks. This is the place from which you can glide to the main island for the first time.

You can find the Stoneglare Mask in the bottom-left bulge of the Grove of Kleos. It’s in an Epic Chest just slightly south of Athena’s Sanctuary – that’s the rectangular building with the blue outline on the west coast.

Best late-game Armor and Helmet

If you’ve got a few more dozen hours of Immortals Fenyx Rising under your belt and are looking for the absolute best of the best gear, then you can’t do much better than the following Armor and Helmet set.

Here’s the best Gear in Immortals Fenyx Rising:

Armor: Plate of the Ethereal Automaton Level 1 effect: Bonus Defence Level 4 effect: Inflicts damage to attacking enemies

Plate of the Ethereal Automaton Helmet : Helmet of Bright Divinity Level 1 effect: Bonus damage with Godly Powers Level 4 effect: Bonus stun with Godly Powers

: Helmet of Bright Divinity

The Helmet of Bright Divinity is by far the best Helmet in the game, as it significantly increases the strength of your Godly Powers – which are already the most powerful tools at your disposal. It also has equivalent armor which speeds up the charge of Godly Powers, but I find that to be unnecessary as they always charge very quickly anyway. Instead, I think the best Armor in the game is the Plate of the Ethereal Automaton, because it’s the only armor that actually defends you more than other pieces of equivalent gear thanks to its extra defence effect; and the backlash damage against enemies that attack you gives it offensive as well as defensive capabilities.

Where to find the best Armor and Helmet:

The Plate of the Ethereal Automaton is obtained by completing the Forged Friendship quest. You can obtain this quest by speaking to Hephaistos after returning him to his true form. The quest involves killing the two cyclopes, Steropes of Lightning and Brontes the Bright.

The Helmet of Bright Divinity is obtained by completing the Legendary or Bust quest, which is obtained after you kill all four Wraiths in their Lairs. That’s Achilles, Atalanta, Herakles, and Odysseus. After that you can unlock the vault under the statue of Athena in the Grove of Kleos and obtain the Helmet – and its associated Armor.

And there you have it! That’s how to get access to the best gear available in Immortals Fenyx Rising, no matter what stage of the game you’re in. Now, why not round out your build by consulting our guide to the Best weapons in Immortals Fenyx Rising?