Call Of Duty: Warzone might be getting a new Rebirth Island map

Ed Thorn

Senior Staff Writer

3rd December 2020 / 12:50PM

A datamined image which shows Call Of Duty Warzone's Rebirth Island map.

Call Of Duty: Warzone has been out for a while and all we’ve got are the green and grey pastures of Verdansk to tango in, but that looks set to change soon. According to dataminers, a new arena of death is on the way, and it’s called Rebirth Island.

Activision recently unveiled a Call Of Duty: Cold War and Warzone Season 1 roadmap that teased a ‘classified Warzone experience’ due to arrive on December 10th. It seems like dataminers have struck gold, as they’ve unearthed an aerial image of Rebirth Island with the Warzone logo just above it.

Look closer at the roadmap image linked below and you can see that Activision had blacked out a number of phrases, including one ending in, “…eniya Island”. If we turn to the Call Of Duty lore book, this likely refers to Vozrozhdeniya Island (Rebirth Island in Russian), which featured in a campaign mission in the original 2010 Call Of Duty: Black Ops.

Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War' Season One Roadmap

When it comes to Warzone, the datamined image looks remarkably similar to Alcatraz, a close-quarters map for Call Of Duty: Black Ops 4’s Battle Royale mode Blackout. I imagine Activision’s given it a new lick of paint to bring it in line with Warzone’s look. I’ve linked original trailer below to give you a better idea of what it’ll be like.

Personally, I doubt Rebirth Island is going to be a new location on Warzone’s existing map, Verdansk. Instead, I think it’s likely a limited time mode (LTM) for players seeking a faster paced battle royale experience with a lower player count, sort of like its existing Mini Royale LTM.

All in all, I’m pumped for this December 10th Warzone update as it has been quiet in terms of updates since Cold War was released.

