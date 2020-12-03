Best PC games New PC games 2020 Cyber Monday Best graphics cards Best free PC games Best Minecraft shaders for 1.16.3 Best Warzone loadout for Season 6

Cyberpunk 2077 devs say don't leak the game early, naughty streamers

Imogen Beckhelling

News Writer

3rd December 2020 / 12:34PM

Johnny Silverhand, the Keanu Reeves fella, in a frame from E3 2019's Cyberpunk 2077 cinematic trailer.

As we edge ever closer to Cyberpunk 2077‘s long-anticipated and final (hopefully) release date, CD Projekt Red are casting an ever-watchful gaze onto the content creators of the world. They’re asking nicely (and with a mild threat) that those who receive a copy of the game early not upload or stream anything before it comes out, so as not to spoil it for everyone else.

Here’s the full statement they posted to Twitter (transcribed so you don’t have to subject your eyes to that horrible black text on neon-yellow background they always use):

“We’re getting closer and closer to launch and chances are some of you will get your hands on a copy of Cyberpunk 2077 before release day. However difficult this might be for us to achieve, our ambition is for gamers across the world to have the same – spoiler free – experience at the time the game releases.

“This is why we kindly ask you NOT TO stream/let’s play, or release any similar content before December 9th, 12pm CET / 3am PST. We will send MAX-TAC (you know, the guys who take down videos) after everyone who does. After that date, however, we would love if you streamed everything like there’s no tomorrow.

“It’s 2020, who knows, maybe there isn’t.”

Caps and bold emphasis from CDPR, of course.

Alas, CDPR’s warning comes a little late, seeing as the game has already been streamed and leaked by players who got physical PS4 copies early. Alice Bee says the leak is boring and not worth watching, though, as the leakers barely showed anything and talked over the dialogue anyway.

To be fair, I don’t feel like leaks could spoil much more than the developers already have themselves via frequent Night City Wire streams and constant posts about tiny little features. All of this would have been more interesting to discover when, you know, actually playing Cyberpunk 2077.

But oh well. If you are interested in the recent bits and bobs CDPR have been showing off, yesterday they posted a video of the game’s photo mode, and last week they revealed the intro to the Nomad lifepath.

Pending no more delays, Cyberpunk 2077 comes out exactly a week today on December 10th.

