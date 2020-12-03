Best PC games New PC games 2020 Cyber Monday Best graphics cards Best free PC games Best Minecraft shaders for 1.16.3 Best Warzone loadout for Season 6

Empire Of Sin developer says bug fixes are on the way

Imogen Beckhelling

News Writer

3rd December 2020 / 11:40AM

Empire Of Sin artwork with three cool looking gangsters.

They love him, Buggy Malone. It’s low hanging fruit, but it’s a pretty accurate pun to describe Romero Games’ new strategical crime romp, Empire Of Sin. It came out earlier this week, and while players are having fun with it, many have been plagued by pretty bad bugs ruining the experience. From mission progress getting stuck, to not being able to back out of the game, there are a lot of problems that need addressing. Hopefully things will start to improve soon, though, because game director Brenda Romero says updates are “coming your way”.

She posted a statement on Twitter last night to assure fans that patches are coming. She revealed a couple of expansions that are planned for the future, too.

“First, we have some updates coming your way. We are dedicated to making this game as great as it can be and that’s why the feedback we have been getting from you is so important to us. Over the upcoming weeks and months, we will be working on delivering patches to improve your experience with the game.

“Second, it’s no surprise that there will be DLCs coming down the road! You’re going places and meeting new people. I can’t share much more than that at the moment, but we think you’ll enjoy it.”

In his Empire Of Sin review, Tom Senior says he experienced a few bugs, most notably his mouse and keyboard controls outright refused to cooperate at some points: “It’s a shame,” he says, “because it’s a wonderfully ambitious mashup of systems wrapped around a lovely, if extremely cliched, caricature of the golden age of gangster fiction.”

If you’re playing through it yourself, it may be worth checking out the Paradox Interactive forums, where they’ve opened a bug report thread. A lot of players seem to be having similar issues to Tom’s, with KBM controls just not working, as well as things like save files failing to load, the game’s camera getting stuck outside of buildings, general freezing, crashing and more.

There’s no word on when the first patch will go out, so for now the best you can do is report any bugs you come across, or maybe hold off on buying Empire Of Sin until improvements are made.

Imogen is a lore enthusiast and lover of all the fun shenanigans game communities get up to. She spends too much time playing Overwatch, and not enough time having interests that aren't to do with video games.

